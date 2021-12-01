The Oneonta City School District announced on Wednesday its indoor athletics guidelines for spectators for the 2021-22 winter season.
Spectators will need a lanyard and pass from an athlete or coach participating in that night’s contest. Passes are specific to the sport of the athlete or coach.
All spectators must remain fully-masked for the duration of their time in the facility regardless of vaccination status.
Athletes have been issued five lanyards with personalized passes to be distributed as they wish.
Each winter coach has been provided with five passes and lanyards as well.
Each visiting athlete and coach is permitted two spectators. Game staff will monitor the rosters provided by the visiting school’s athletic director prior to each contest.
Families are encouraged to sit within the same area. Those not in the same “pod” are asked to separate themselves by three feet.
All athletic events (modified, JV, and varsity) will be held in the Oneonta High School gymnasium or pool to help with spacing and social distancing.
Events will be live streamed and are available on YouTube. Links to these events can be found at www.oneontacsd.org.
