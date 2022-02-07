The Walton girls beat Bainbridge-Guilford 46-44 in a very close girls Midstate Athletic Conference game on Monday.
Makara MacGibbon, who scored eight points, hit a pair of free throws with just over 10 seconds left to give Walton the victory. Leading the scoring for the Warriors were Jacqlyn Gransbury, who scored 20 points, and Jillian Wright, who scored 13 points and made three three-pointers.
Scoring in double figures for the Bobcats was Celeste Baldwin who scored 30 points and made four three-pointers
Franklin 60, Susquehanna Valley 38
The Franklin girls used a big second quarter to roll past Susquehanna Valley 60-38 on Monday.
After the Sabers kept things close to trail 10-9 after one, the Purple Devils broke things open in the second, outscoring the opposition 25-8 to take a 35-17 halftime lead.
Kayla Campbell had a big night for Franklin, finishing with 31 points. Marissa Campbell also finished in double figures with 12 points on four three-pointers.
Heidi Brusso led Susquehanna Valley with 12 points.
Franklin will open Tri-Valley League Tournament play on Wednesday when it hosts Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Stamford/Jefferson 40,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 38
Stamford/Jefferson edged G-MU 40-38 for a win in Monday’s non-league game.
For S/J, Tryhnati Donato led the way with nine points. Emily Clark followed with eight points, and Georgia Lynch and McKenna Hoyt each scored seven points with Hoyt bringing in 18 rebounds.
For G-MU, Hannah Bonczkowski and Megan Perrine each scored 11 points, while Ashlyn Marron added seven points and 15 rebounds.
Roxbury 44, Hunter-Tannersvile 30
The Roxbury girls wrapped up their regular season on Monday with a 44-30 Senior Night victory over Hunter-Tannersville.
Kylie DeMaio hit four three-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points for the Rockets. Bryanna Meehan also finished in double-digits in the victory with 11 points.
Marissa Legg paced Hunter-Tannersville with 12 points with Gwendolyn Glennon adding another nine points.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 45,
Margaretville 16
Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeated Margaretville 45-16 in Monday’s Delaware league game.
WAJ was led by Amanda Nilsen who provided more than half of her team’s scoring with 23 points. Also scoring in double-digits were Ashtyn Hansen and Emma Drum with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The top scorer for Margaretville was Netalia Herrera with six points.
Unadilla Valley 46, Afton 7
The Storm shut down the Crimson Knights 46-7 in Monday’s contest.
Leading the way for UV was Kadence York who scored a game-high 12 points. Keona Courtright added eight points.
Unadilla Valley held Afton scoreless in both the first and third quarters.
UV will host Deposit-Hancock on Thursday.
Norwich 67, Oneonta 41 (Saturday)
Norwich defeated Oneonta 67-41 in Saturday’s Southern Tier Athletic Conference league game.
Oneonta was led in scoring by Ang McGraw with 17 points; she also added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Emily Zeh added eight points and nine rebounds.
Norwich was led by Margaret Dougher with 17 points, followed by Maddy Morris and Mackenzie Hess with 14 points each. Also scoring in double-digits was Emily Evans with 10 points. Oneonta will host Windsor on Tuesday.
Unatego 83, Deposit-Hancock 25
(Saturday)
The Spartans raced out to a big lead on Saturday against the Eagles and never looked back en route to an 83-25 Midstate Athletic Conference victory.
Unatego jumped out to a 28-3 lead in the first quarter and eventually led 46-12 at halftime.
Kylie Mussaw led Unatego with a game-high 19 points while Bailey McCoy added 14 points and Alexa Lucia finished with 13.
Olivia Carey was Deposit-Hancock’s leading scorer with nine points.
