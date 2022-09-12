The Delhi boys soccer team edged Sidney 1-0 on Monday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Lucas Riera scored the winning goal with 15 minutes left in regulation after receiving a through ball from Zach Finch and burying his shot into the corner of the net.
Risdon Reed made two saves to earn the shutout for the Bulldogs. Sidney’s Austin Anderson, meanwhile, made nine stops.
Delhi will visit Afton/Harpursville on Wednesday while Sidney will host Oxford on Wednesday.
Laurens/Milford 3, Schenevus 2
Laurens/Milford held on for a 3-2 victory over Schenevus in Tri-Valley League play Monday.
Rhys Calleja scored all three goals for L/M with Aiden Mertz providing an assist.
Ethan Reed and Mehki Regg scored for Schenevus with Timothy Greene assisting.
Chase Long made three saves for Laurens/Milford while Schenevus’ Ryan Spranger made six stops.
Laurens/Milford will travel to play Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday while Schenevus will visit Worcester on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 4, Mount Markham 2
The Hawkeyes pulled away against Mount Markham in the second half for a 4-2 league victory on Monday.
Colby Diamond and Riley Diamond each scored two goals for Cooperstown with Colby and PJ Kiuber each providing an assist.
In the net, Charlie Lambert made six saves to earn the win.
Cooperstown will visit Frankfort-Schuyler on Wednesday.
Morris 2, Worcester 0
The Mustangs beat the Wolverines 2-0 in a boys Tri-Valley League game on Monday.
Keegan Fraser and Scott Murphy each scored one goal for Morris in the win.
In the net for the Wolverines was Tyler Head who managed 12 saves while Jonathan Child had eight saves for the Mustangs.
Morris will visit C-VS/SS on Wednesday while Worcester hosts Schenevus on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 5, Herkimer 0 (Saturday)
The Hawkeyes blanked Herkimer 5-0 on Saturday in a Center State Conference match.
Cooper Bradley scored twice to lead Cooperstown’s offense while Colby Diamond, Owen Marling, and Colyn Criqui each found the back of the net as well. Wyatt Montana, Ollie Wasson, and Frank Panzarella had an assist apiece.
Charlie Lambert needed just one save to earn the shutout. Herkimer’s Kayden Crandall finished with 13 stops in the loss.
Laurens/Milford 4, Jefferson/Stamford 0 (Saturday)
The Laurens/Milford boys beat Jefferson/Stamford 4-0 in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday.
Scoring for L/M was Cyler Cimko with one goal and one assist, Christian Lawson, Clark Wendell Agustin and Juston LaPilusa with one goal each, and Wyatt March and Donta Sherwood each with one assist.
Chase Long was in the net for Laurens/Milford and made one save while Jordan Anderson had seven saves for Jefferson/Stamford
Laurens/Milford plays South Kortright in the Mayor’s Cup championship game at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
South Kortright 3, Franklin/Unatego 0 (Saturday)
South Kortright beat the Franklin/Unatego 3-0 on Saturday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
The top scorer for the Rams was Troy Dianich with two goals. Also scoring for South Kortright was Connor Quarino who had one goal and two assists.
Adam Champlin was in the net for South Kortright and made six saves.
Delhi 0, Unadilla Valley-Gilbertsville Mount Upton 0 (Saturday)
The Delhi and UV/G-MU boys played to a scoreless draw on Saturday.
Both keepers were excellent — Delhi’s Tabor Reed made nine stops while Tucker Cattanach had 11 saves for UV/G-MU.
The Bulldogs had the advantage in shots (13-9) and corner kicks (7-4).
Delhi 1, Sidney 0
DA … 0-1-1
Sid … 0-0-0
Delhi: Lucas Riera 1-0, Zach Finch 0-1
Sidney: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Delhi 15-2, Sidney 2-0
Goalies: Risdon Reed (DA) 2, Austin Anderson (Sid) 9
Laurens/Milford 3, Schenevus 2
L/M: Rhys Calleja 3-0, Aiden Mertz 0-1
S: Ethan Reed 1-0, Mehki Regg 1-0, Timothy Greene 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 8-2, S 9-2
Goalies: Chase Long (L/M) 3, Ryan Spragner (S) 5
Cooperstown 4, Mount Markham 2
Coop … 2-2-4
MM … 2-0-2
Coop: Colby Diamond 2-1, Riley Diamond 2-0, PJ Kiuber 0-1
MM: n/a
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 13-6, MM 10-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 6, Nate Pecola (MM) 6
Morris 2, Worcester 0
Morris … 1-1-2
Worcester … 0-0-0
Morris: Keegan Fraser 1-0, Scott Murphy 1-0
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 15-3; W 10-3
Goalies: Jonathan Child 8 (M); Tyler Head 12 (W)
Cooperstown 5, Herkimer 0 (Saturday)
Coop … 2-3-5
Herk … 0-0-0
Coop: Cooper Bradley 2-0, Colby Diamond 1-0, Owen Marling 1-0, Colyn Criqui 1-0, Wyatt Montana 0-1, Ollie Wasson 0-1, Frank Panzarella 0-1
Herkimer: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coo 34-6, Herk 4-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Jayden Crandall (Herk) 13
Laurens/Milford 4, Jefferson/Stamford 0 (Saturday)
L/M … 2-2-4
J/S … 0-0-0
L/M: Cyller Cimko 1-1, Christian Lawson 1-0, Clark Wendell Agustin 1-0, Justin LaPilusa 1-0, Wyatt March 0-1, Donta Sherwood 0-1.
J/S: No goals scored
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 18-12; J/S 2-1
Goalies: Chase Long 1 (L/M); Jordan Anderson 7 (J/S)
South Kortright 3, Franklin/Unatego 0 (Saturday)
SK … 1-2-3
F/U … 0-0-0
South Kortright: Troy Dianich 2-0, Connor Quarino 1-2
Franklin/Unatego: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: South Kortright 11-3; Franklin/Unatego n/a
Goalies: Adam Champlin 6 (SK); A. Ross 8 (F/U)
Delhi 0, Unadilla Valley-Gilbertsville Mount Upton 0 (Saturday)
DA … 0-0-0
UV/G-MU … 0-0-0
Delhi: none
UV/G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 13-7, UV/G-MU 9-4
Goalies: Tabor Reed (DA) 9, Tucker Cattanach (UV/G-MU) 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.