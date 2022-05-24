Late single lifts Schenevus past Milford 6-4

A clutch base hit by Amber Burton helped the Schenevus softball team defeat Milford 6-4 on Tuesday in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals.
With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Burton, who went 2-for-3, came up with a two-run single that gave the Dragons the lead for good.
Kelsey Burton picked up the win for Schenevus, registering 10 strikeouts. Serenity Hopkins, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
For Milford, Leeanna West went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Bella Garlick went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Schenevus will visit top-seeded Roxbury on Thursday in the Class D Semifinals.
Deposit-Hancock 8, Morris/Edmeston 1
A strong two-way performance by Rylee Smith helped Deposit-Hancock defeat Morris/Edmeston 8-1 in Tuesday’s Class D Quarterfinal game.
Smith tossed a complete game two-hitter, recording 10 strikeouts in the circle for the Eagles. She also helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Zoe Gifford hit a home run for Deposit, while Addison Makowski went 4-for-4, Riley Martin had a triple, and Kaitlyn Macumber had a double.
Hannah Wist notched six strikeouts for Morris/Edmeston, which finishes the season with a record of 11-6.
Deposit-Hancock will host Marathon on Thursday in the Class D Semifinals.
Cooperstown 6, Fabius-Pompey 1
The Lady Hawkeyes got contributions from up and down the lineup in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Fabius-Pompey in the first round of the Section III Class C Tournament.
Katie Crippen led the way with three doubles and an RBI. Danielle Seamon had two hits including a double plus two RBIs, Jeana Geertgens and Bella Reich each had two hits, and Geertgens and Savannah Kirkby each drove in a run.
Cooperstown will host Pulaski on Thursday in the Quarterfinal round.
Roxbury 18, Charlotte Valley 0
The Rockets used a 13-run fourth inning to pull away for an 18-0 win over Charlotte Valley in Tuesday’s Class D Quarterfinal game.
Madison German led Roxbury’s offense by going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and four RBIs. Leigha Lalosh and Kimora Brown each had three hits, with Brown driving in three runs.
In the circle, Bryanna Meehan tossed a one-hitter while recording 15 strikeouts.
Lila Waid’s triple was Charlotte Valley’s only hit of the game.
Schenevus 6, Milford 4
M … 010 300 0 — 4 7 1
S … 112 002 X — 6 9 2
M: Leeanna West (L), and Bella Garlick
S: Kelsey Burton (W), and Sam Osborne
Deposit-Hancock 8, Morris/Edmeston 1
M/E … 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
D-H … 204 002 X — 8 12 2
M/E: Hannah Wist (L), and Abby Bateman
D-H: Rylee Smith (W), and Amanda Ray
HR: Zoe Gifford (D-H)
3B: Riley Martin (D-H)
2B: Kaitlyn Macumber (D-H)
Cooperstown 6, Fabius-Pompey 1
No box score provided
Roxbury 18, Charlotte Valley 0
CV … 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
R … 021 (13)11 X — 18 15 1
CV: Josie Butler (L), Brinlee Wright (3), and Abby Vroman
R: Bryanna Meehan (W) and Brianna Cross, Madison German
HR: Madison German (Rox)
3B: Lila Waid (CV)
2B: Madison German (Rox)
