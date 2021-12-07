The Laurens boys basketball team defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 47-43 in a Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday.
After trailing at the half 30-17, Laurens held GMU to just two points in the third quarter, eventually taking the lead in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the Leopards was Adam Peddie who scored a game-high 20 points.
Also scoring in double digits for Laurens was Cyller Cimko with 17 points including three three-pointers.
Dylan McVey scored 14 points for the Raiders while Noah Pain (eight points) and Devon Hartwell (six) each made two three-pointers.
Delhi 71, Bainbridge-Guilford 27
The Bulldogs rolled to a 71-27 victory over the Bobcats in the first round of the Shalkey-Mokay Tip-Off Tournament on Tuesday.
Luke Schnabel paced the Delhi offense with a game-high 27 points, while Kenny Rasmussen (16 points) and Owen Haight (11 points) also finished in double figures. Angelo Krzyston added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Leading the Bobcats in scoring was David Emerson with eight points.
Worcester 45, Sharon Springs 43
Worcester won its first home game of the season over Sharon Springs 45-43 on Tuesday in a tight match that went into overtime.
Jalen Reardon led the Wolverines with 18 points, followed by Connor Fancher with 17 points.
For Sharon Springs, Mike Cashman led the way with 15 points.
Worcester will travel to play Schenevus on Friday, while Sharon Springs will host Morris on Thursday.
Morris 48, Richfield Springs 47
Morris narrowly defeated Richfield Springs 48-47 in Tuesday’s league game.
The Wildcats were led by Tiger Stancil with 12 points, followed by Garret Aikins and Scott Murphy with 11 points each.
For the Indians, Dylan Hosford led with a game-high of 25 points.
Morris will travel to play Sharon Springs on Thursday, and Richfield Springs will host Edmeston next Monday.
Laurens 47, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43
L … 7 10 14 16 – 47
GMU … 18 12 2 11 – 43
Laurens: Adam Peddie 9 1-3 20, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Brock Mann 1 1-4 3, Cyller Cimko 7 0-2 17, Logan Conklin 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 2-10 47
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Dylan McVey 5 3-5 14, Noah Pain 3 0-0 8, Devon Hartwell 2 0-0 6, Kristian Stachura 0 1-2 1, Dalton Proskine 2 4-6 8, Brian Wilson 2 0-2 4, Lane Dibble 1 0-0 2. Total 15 8-15 43
Three-point baskets: L 5 (Cimko 3, Peddie, Sherwood); GMU 5 (Pain 2, Hartwell 2, McVey)
Delhi 71, Bainbridge-Guilford 71-27
DA … 17 19 20 15 — 71
BG … 3 10 8 6 — 27
DA: Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 2, Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 12 0-0 27, Owen Haight 5 0-0 11, Zachary Finch 1 1-2 3, Logan Nealis 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 4 0-0 8, Kenny Rasmussen 6 3-6 16, Luke Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-8 71
BG: Isaac Seiler 0 0-0 0, David Emerson 3 2-2 8, James Hograian 3 0-0 6, Ilias Wilson 2 1-3 6, Lucas Carlin 1 2-2 3, Garrett O’Hara 1 0-1 2, Ethan Gregery 0 0-0 0, Karim Meghani 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 6-10 27
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (Schnabel 3, Haight, Rasmussen); BG 1 (Wilson)
Worcester 45, Sharon Springs 43
Worcester: Connor Fancher 5 3-4 17, Jalen Reardon 8 2-4 18, Ben Ballard 1 0-0 3, Joey Geiskopf 1 1-2 3, Tyler Head 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 8-12 45
Sharon Springs: Mike Cashman 5 0-4 15, Jake Perrotti 3 1-2 9, Luke Enyart 1 0-0 2, Brenden Parrotti 2 3-4 8, Brady Law 2 3-3 7, Brady Ostrander 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 7-13 43
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Fancher 4, Ballard); SS 8 (Cashman 5, J. Perrotti 2, B. Perrotti)
Morris 48, Richfield Springs 47
M … 10 16 11 11 — 48
RS … 10 13 14 10 — 47
Morris: Tiger Stancil 6 0-0 12, Asa Dugan 2 0-0 5, Garrett Aikins 4 2-2 11, Scott Murphy 5 1-5 11, Ethan Franklin 3 0-0 9. Totals 19 3-7 48
Richfield Springs: A. Bowmach 3 1-2 7, A. Oakly 2 0-0 5, B. Graves 4 0-0 8, D. Hosford 11 2-2 25, B. Dunkel 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-4 47
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Franklin 3, Dugan, Aikins); RS 2 (Hosford, Oakley)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi 55, Bainbridge-Guilford 25
A balanced offense and a stingy defense led the Bulldogs to a 55-25 win over Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday.
Sylvia Liddle led Delhi at both ends with 27 points, seven steals, and four blocks. Alyssa Gioffe added seven points in the victory while Amanda Nealis had four points and a team-best five assists.
Danielle McEntee was the Bobcats’ leading scorer with nine points.
Delhi (2-2 overall) will visit Walton on Friday.
Franklin 48, South Kortright 21
(Monday)
The Purple Devils shut down the Rams 48-21 in Monday’s non-league game.
Kayla Campbell led the Franklin offense with 25 points, all of which came in the first three quarters.
Marissa Campbell added 16 points including four three-pointers.
Emily Andersen led South Kortright with eight points.
Franklin was able to keep SK off the scoreboard for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Delhi 55, Bainbridge-Guilford 25
DA … 16 9 20 10 — 55
BG … 9 7 5 4 — 25
DA: Julia Baxter 3 0-0 6, Abbie Leahy 1 0-0 2, Libby Lamport 1 0-0 3, Sylvia Liddle 12 2-3 27, Amanda Nealis 1 2-2 4, Cadence Wakins 0 0-0 0, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Nat Vredenburg 1 0-2 2, El Wagner 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 3 1-1 7, Vidya Samudrala 1 0-0 2. Totals; 24 5-8 55
BG: Taylor Kazmirski 0 0-0 0, Celeste Baldwin 0 5-6 5, Jayslin Henderson 1 0-0 2, Danielle McEntee 4 1-2 9, Lily Simonson 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 2 0-0 4, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Parsons 0 0-0 0, Abigail Nembacker 1 3-4 5. Totals: 8 9-14 25
DA 2 (Lamport, Liddle); BG 0
Franklin 48, South Kortright 21 (Monday)
F … 15 10 15 8 — 48
SK … 6 5 10 0 — 21
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 6 0-0 16, Lucia Temple 0 1-2 1, Jaritza Myers 1 0-0 2, Kayla Campbell 9 7-8 25, Zoe Warren 1 0-0 2, Meredith Shivers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Amatuccio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-10 48
SK: E. Andersen 3 0-2 8, K. Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, L. Eckert 3 1-2 7, A. Eckert 2 0-0 4, M. Stiber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-4 21
Three-point baskets: F 4 (M. Campbell 4); SK 2 (Andersen)
WRESTLING
Dolgeville/OESJ 48,
Cooperstown/Milford 18
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team fell to Dolgeville/OESJ 48-18 on Tuesday in its season opener.
Winning for Cooperstown/Milford, all by pin, were Todd Bowen (132 pounds), T.J. O’Connor (138), and Brenin Dempsey (152). C/M will host Mount Markham on Wednesday.
Dolgeville/OESJ 48, Cooperstown/Milford 18
118: Grayson Eggleston (D/OESJ) pinned David Pitt, 0:50
126: Bryce Mosher (D/OSEJ) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:48
132: Todd Bowen (C/M) pinned Aiden Holloway, 0:55
138: T.J. O’Connor (C/M) won by forfeit
145: Isaiah Rathburn (D/OESJ) pinned Creighton Williams, 1:11
152: Brenin Dempsey (C/M) pinned Talan Jaquay, 1:04
160: Gabriel Herringshaw (D/OESJ) pinned Cameron Fritts, 0:46
172: Cameron jackson (D/OESJ) pinned Noah LaPointe, 1:40
189: Jonathan Castanza (D/OESJ) pinned Henry Loeffler, 0:29
215: Jared Bilinski (D/OESJ) pinned Brent Chase, 1:11
285: Gauge Moore (D/OESJ) pinned Max Sharf, 1:28
BOWLING
Teams in the Midstate Athletic Conference kicked off their bowling seasons at the 2021 Tip-Off Tournament at Fox Bowling Center.
The Bainbridge-Guilford boys and girls both took first place overall, with the Bobcat boys netting a series of 3224 and the girls posting a score of 3161.
On the boys side, William Hunter and Ryan Larson of B-G finished 1-2 with handicap series scores of 723 and 701, respectively. In the scratch division, Hancock’s Anton Leonard (639) and Ronnie Ellis (623) had the top two scores with Unadilla Valley’s Will Rumovicz (617) placing third.
Bainbridge-Guilford also swept the top two spots on the girls side in the handicap division, with Railey Odell (675) taking first and teammate Matika Bartle (672) finishing second. Melanie VanValen of Unadilla Valley (648) rounded out the top three.
In the scratch division, Sidney’s Allison Babcock (555) and Cassie Cole (548) were the top two bowlers while Catherine Fuller of Bainbridge-Guilford (542) placed third.
INDOOR TRACK
The Oneonta indoor track team opened its season at the Ithaca College Bombers High School Invitational on Sunday.
Gabriella Ragozzine broke her own school record in the weight throw to take first place with a toss of 37-9.75. Ragozzine also took fourth place in the shot put (28-10.5).
Other top individual performers on the girls side included Sasha Sloth taking fifth in the 55 meter hurdles, Maggie Nealis finishing seventh in both the long jump and 300 meter, Anya Sloth finishing seventh in the 1500 meter, and Jaelyn Privitera taking seventh in the 600 meter.
The girls 800 meter relay team finished fifth while the 1600 meter relay team placed fourth.
On the boys side, Nick Kahl finished third in the 600 meter (1:35) and was fourth in the long jump (17-9).
The 800 meter relay team placed third while the 3200 meter relay team finished in third.
The Yellowjackets’ next meet will be on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Cortland.
