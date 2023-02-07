The Laurens girls basketball team went into Worcester on Tuesday and scored a 39-34 victory to advance to the Tri-Valley League championship game.
The Leopards took an early lead and were able to hold off several small runs by the Wolverines thanks to some strong defense.
Gabby Andrades led the scoring for Laurens with 15 points while Brooke Mann and Kyrah Andrades added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Worcester was led by Hailey Shalor’s 11 points. Izzy Odell and Anna Serdy each scored eight points.
“Basketball is a game of runs; tonight Laurens’ girls answered every run with a run of their own,” Worcester coach Chris Kaltenbach said via email. “Coach Carr and their players truly deserve the credit. They won this game with their heart and determination.”
Laurens will face Cherry Valley-Springfield on Saturday for the TVL title at Oneonta High School at 5 p.m. Worcester will host Schenevus on Thursday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 60, Schenevus 47
Joleen Lusk’s dominant performance helped the Cherry Valley-Springfield girls defeat Schenevus 60-47 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Lusk recorded 25 points and 21 rebounds for a big double-double for the Patriots. Elsewhere, Daphnee West finished with 15 points for CV-S.
Amber Burton and Sam Osborne scored 19 points apiece for Schenevus.
Edmeston 56, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 50 OT
Edmeston needed overtime to defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 56-50 in the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Tuesday behind a game-high 38 points from Molly Rifanburg.
Hannah Bonczkowski was the leading scorer for the Raiders with 22, while Mackenzie Barnes added 18 points in the loss.
Edmeston will be at Richfield Springs on Thursday while G-MU will host Morris the same day.
Milford 53, Franklin 34
The Milford girls cruised past Franklin 53-34 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Kara Mertz scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats thanks to four made three-pointers. Mertz also had four steals and four assists in the win. Delaney Maison, meanwhile, netted 12 points.
Shannon Kingsbury was Franklin’s leading scorer with 11 points.
The two teams will play each other again on Thursday.
Laurens 39, Worcester 34
L … 15 5 7 12 — 39
W … 6 7 12 9 — 34
L: Kyrah Andrades 4 2-3 11, Gabby Andrades 4 5-6 15, Emerson Allen 0 1-2 1, Kendra Dunham 0 0-0 0, Brooke Mann 3 3-4 12, Nicole Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 11-15 39
W: Sophia Adams 1 1-6 3, Makenna Ventuleth 0 0-0 0, Izzy Odell 4 0-0 8, Hailey Shalor 4 1-2 11, Sam Tompkins 2 0-0 4, Anna Serdy 3 0-0 8. Totals: 14 2-8 34
Three-point baskets: L 6 (K. Andrades, G. Andrades 2, Mann 3); W 4 (Shalor 2, Serdy 2)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 60, Schenevus 47
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 7 1-5 15, Morgan Huff 0 1-2 1, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 2 2-2 6, Joleen Lusk 10 2-6 25, Brin Whiteman 3 0-0 9. Totals 24 6-15 60.
S: Autumn Burton 1 0-0 3, Amber Burton 8 0-2 19, Cady Ritton 3 0-0 6, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 8 0-0 19, Taylor Knapp 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 0-2 47.
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (B. Whiteman 3, J. Lusk); S 7 (Am. Burton 3, S. Osborne 3, Au. Burton)
Edmeston 56, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 50 OT
E … 10 10 14 14 8 — 56
G-MU … 10 14 12 12 2 — 50
E: Maeve Robinson 1 0-0 2, Kenna Buriello 0 0-0 0, Abby White 0 0-0 0, Haylie Lund 1 4-12 6, Molly Rifanburg 12 11-20 38, Julia Vunk 2 0-1 4, Abby Ray 0 0-0 0, Emma White 2 2-2 6, Hailey Rifanburg 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 17-35 56
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 2, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 5 11-17 22, Avriel Correll 1 0-3 2, Mackenzie Barnes 7 4-9 18, Kendra Hammond 1 1-4 3, Mackenzi Marron 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 17-35 50
Three-point baskets: E 3 (M. Rifanburg 3); G-MU 1 (Bonczkowski)
Milford 53, Franklin 34
M … 14 12 16 11 — 53
F … 5 9 4 16 — 34
M: Taylor Beckley 1 0-0 3, Bella Garlick 1 0-0 3, Kara Mertz 9 0-1 22, Julia Barown 1 0-0 3, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 4 2-2 12, Kirsten McAdams 2 0-0 4, Lexi Sutphin 2 0-0 4, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-3 53
F: Maddie Hyzer 2 0-0 4, Haylee Taggart 0 0-0 0, Sara Rosenbusch 1 1-4 3, Amira Dean 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 5 0-0 11, Desiree Rosenbusch 2 0-0 4, Lucas VanDyke 2 0-0 5, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 2 3-4 7, Taylor Amatuccio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-8 34
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Beckley, Mertz 4, Maison 2, Barown); F 2 (Kingsbury, VanDyke)
