A pair of first-half goals by the Laurens girls soccer team proved to be enough to edge Franklin for a 2-1 victory in Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday.
Eowyn Chickerell opened the scoring on a breakaway 10 minutes into play. Jaidon Brodie then doubled the Leopards’ lead on a low shot with less than seven minutes left in the first half.
Shannon Kingsbury got Franklin on the board less than a minute into the second half, but the Purple Devils couldn’t find the equalizer.
Maddie Hyzer and Macey Beers combined for five saves for Franklin.
Franklin will face Milford on Saturday at SUNY Oneonta while Laurens will be off until the start of next week’s TVL playoffs.
Oneonta 5, Norwich 1
Five different players scored for the Yellowjackets in their 5-1 victory over Norwich on Tuesday.
Josie Scanlon and Veronika Madej scored in the first half to give OHS a 2-0 halftime lead, and Julia Joyner, Grace Slesinsky, and Maddie Seguin added insurance tallies in the second half.
Bella Dilorio scored Norwich’s only goal off an assist by Elli Ryan.
Lilli Rowe made six saves for Oneonta while Brianne Miner had 12 stops for Norwich.
Unatego 3, Oxford 2
The Unatego girls rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to defeat Oxford 3-2 on Tuesday.
Taegan Manwarren scored both of Oxford’s goals to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead at the break.
Harly Birdsall got the Spartans on the board five minutes into the second half and Elizabeth Craft tied things up seven minutes later off an assist by Ruby Stevenson. Lilyanna Barnes would score the game-winner with just three minutes left in regulation.
Madison Long stopped 14 shots for Oxford and Chelsi VanDeusen had three saves for Unatego.
Schenevus 12,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
The Schenevus girls rolled to a 12-0 victory over G-MU in Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday.
Taylor Knapp led the Dragons’ attack with three goals and two assists in the win. Carleigh Reed scored twice while Angie Competiello, Lily Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Sophia Camilleri, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Amber Burton, and Autumn Burton each scored one goal.
Leah Brundege made five saves in the shutout for Schenevus. For G-MU, Mackenzie Barnes had 14 stops while Kendra Hammond had four.
Schenevus will face Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday.
Unadilla Valley 6, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
The Lady Storm downed Bainbridge-Guilford 6-1 on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Kailee Figger netted a hat trick and an assist to lead UV while Shelby Rose scored twice, Myriah Taylor scored once, and Adrienne Hodge had an assist.
Jayslin Henderson scored the Bobcats’ only goal thanks to an assist by Breanna Casey.
The UV goalie duo Kalie Fernandez-Naughton and Brynn Grant combined for nine saves. Danica Park had six stops for B-G.
Unadilla Valley hosts Greene on Friday.
L … 2-0-2
F … 0-1-1
L: Eowyn Chickerell 1-0, Jaidon Brodie 1-0
F: Shannon Kingsbury 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 12-5, F 2-0
Goalies: Emerson Allen (L) 0, Maddie Hyzer (F) 2, Macey Beers (F) 3
OHS … 2-3-5
N … 0-1-1
OHS: Josie Scanlon 1-1, Veronika Madej 1-1, Julia Joyner 1-1, Grace Slesinsky 1-1, Maddie Seguin 1-0
N: Bella Dilorio 1-0, Elli Ryan 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 20-9, N 7-1
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 6, Brianne Miner (N) 12
U … 0-3-3
O … 2-0-2
U: Harly Birdsall 1-0, Elizabeth Craft 1-0, Ruby Stevenson 0-1, Lilyanna Barnes 1-0
O: Taegan Manwarren 2-0, Taylor Smith 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 23-6, O 5-0
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 3, Madison Long (O) 14
S … 7-5-12
G-MU … 0-0-0
S: Taylor Knapp 3-2, Carleigh Reed 2-0, Angie Competiello 1-2, Lily Competiello 1-0, Brooke Lincoln 1-1, Sophia Camilleri 1-0, Sophia D’Ambrosio 1-0, Amber Burton 1-0, Autumn Burton 1-0, Samantha Barrett 0-2, Samantha Osborne 0-1, Lexi Keator 0-1, Cassidy Howard 0-1
G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 28-5, G-MU 5-2
Goalies: Lean Brundege (S) 5, Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 14, Kendra Hammond (G-MU) 4
UV: Kailee Figger 3-1, Shelby Rose 2-0, Myriah Taylor 1-0, Adrienne Hodge 0-1
B-G: Jayslin Henderson 1-0, Breanna Casey 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 12-4, B-G 10-5
Goalies: Kalie Fernandez-Naughton/Brynn Grant (UV) 9, Danica Park (B-G) 6
BOYS SOCCER
The Edmeston boys earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Morris on Tuesday in Tri-Valley League play.
The Panthers scored the game’s only goal when Gavin McEnroe converted on a crossed ball from Kyle Ough midway through the first half.
Bryce Bolton made six saves to earn the shutout for Edmeston while Jon Child had four stops for the Mustangs.
Edmeston will be the number one seed in next week’s TVL playoffs.
The Rams scored all nine of their goals in the first half of Tuesday’s Delaware League triumph over Jefferson/Stamford.
Declan McCracken led the way for SK with a hat trick performance. Also scoring for South Kortright were Trent Cole, Josh Anderson, Jadyn Sturniolo, Chase Rockefeller, Jack Byrne, and Troy Dianich.
South Kortright will be at Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
The Afton/Harpursville boys defeated Franklin/Unatego 2-1 on Tuesday.
Bobby Mercilliott and Hunter Baciuska were the goalscorers for Afton/Harpursville. Jacob Kingsbury, meanwhile, scored Franklin/Unatego’s lone tally on assists from Chase Birdsall and Xander Johnson.
Carter Burns made two stops for Afton/Harpursville while Aiden Ross made nine saves for Franklin/Unatego.
The Blue Devils rallied from an early deficit to defeat Gilboa 2-1 in Delaware League play on Tuesday.
Scoring in the win for Margaretville were Ryan McVitty and Lenny Cordero with both goals coming in the second half. William Cipolla scored the only goal of the game for Gilboa.
In net, Margaretville’s Cody Wayman and Gilboa’s Joe Willie each made six saves.
The win for Margaretville followed up a 4-0 loss to Horseheads on Monday and a 4-2 win over Milford on Friday.
Margaretville will be at Walton/Downsville on Thursday.
E … 1-0-1
M … 0-0-0
E: Gavin McEnroe 1-0, Kyle Ough 0-1
M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 6-2, M 9-2
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 6, Jon Child (M) 4
SK … 9-0-9
J/S … 0-0-0
SK: Declan McCracken 3-0, Trent Cole 1-0, Josh Anderson 1-0, Jadyn Sturniolo 1-0, Chase Rockefeller 1-0, Jack Byrne 1-0, Troy Dianich 1-0
J/S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 16-7, J/S 2-1
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 0, Hayes (SK) 1, Anderson (J/S) 8
A/H … 1-1-2
F/U … 0-1-1
A/H: Bobby Mercilliott 1-0, Hunter Baciuska 1-0
F/U: Jacob Kingsbury 1-0, Chase Birdsall 0-1, Xander Johnson 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: A/H 11-10, F/U 3-1
Goalies: Carter Burns (A/H) 2, Aiden Ross (F/U) 9
M … 0-2-2
G … 1-0-1
M: Ryan McVitty 1-0, Lenny Cordero 1-0
G: William Cipolla 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 16-11, G 7-3
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 6, Joe Willie (G) 6
