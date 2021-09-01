The Laurens girls soccer team came from behind to defeat Stamford 2-1 on Tuesday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Annie Shulz got Stamford on the board first with a goal in the first half. The Leopards responded in the second half with two goals in less than two minutes courtesy of Kyra Andrades and Jaidon Brodie. Eowyn Chickerell provided assists on both Laurens goals.
Stamford’s McKenna Hoyt made eight saves in the losing effort, while Jaidyn Simons made two stops for Laurens.
Laurens 2, Stamford 1 (Tuesday)
L: Kyra Andrades 1-0, Jaidon Brodie 1-0, Eowyn Chickerell 0-2
S: Annie Shultz 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 13-3; S 3-4
Goalies: McKenna Hoyt (S) 8, Jaidyn Simons (L) 2
GOLF
Unadilla Valley defeated Delhi 255-271 in a golf match Wednesday at the College Golf Course at Delhi.
Scott Murphy of Unadilla Valley had the low round of the day with a three-over-par 39. The Storm’s other scorers were Drew Emrich (49), Owen Hill (50), Devon Hartwell (51), and Nate Rumovicz (66).
Leading Delhi was Gavin Little with a 53. Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Ryan Doenges (64), Asa Moxley (67), and Nora Piurowski (87).
Unadilla Valley 255, Delhi 271
At The College Golf Course at Delhi
Par 36, Front 9
UV (1-0): Scott Murphy 39, Drew Emrich 49, Owen Hill 50, Devon Hartwell 51, Nate Rumovicz 66
DA (0-1): Gavin Little 53, Ryan Doenges 64, Asa Moxley 67, Nora Piurowski 87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.