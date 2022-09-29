The Laurens/Milford boys blanked Richfield Springs 1-0 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League play.
Cyller Cimko scored the game’s only goal for Laurens/Milford on an assist by Rhys Calleja.
In goal, Chase Long made four saves in the shutout for L/M while Brogan Graves had 16 stops for Richfield Springs.
Laurens/Milford will be at Margaretville on Friday while Richfield Springs hosts Poland on Saturday.
Margaretville 4, Charlotte Valley 1
Margaretville notched a 4-1 win over Charlotte Valley on Thursday. The scoring efforts for Margaretville were led by Tristan McVitty and Lenny Cordero with two goals each. McVitty, John Camano, and Ryan McVitty each had an assist. Jamison Quigley got Charlotte Valley on the scoreboard with one unassisted goal.
Margaretville will play Milford at Oneonta on Friday.
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 2 (Wednesday)
The Cooperstown boys improved to 7-2 on the season with a 4-2 victory over Waterville on Wednesday.
Colby Diamond netted a hat trick to lead the Hawkeyes’ attack. Cooper Bradley also found the back of the net while P.J. Kiuber provided an assist.
In net, goalie Charlie Lambert finished with seven saves.
Laurens/Milford 1, Richfield Springs 0
L/M: Cyller Cimko 1-0, Rhys Calleja 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 26-10, RS 4-1
Goalies: Brogan Graves (RS) 16, Chase Long (L/M) 4
Margaretville 4, Charlotte Valley 1
M: Tristan McVitty 2-1, Lenny Cordero 2-0, Ryan McVitty 0-1, John Camano 0-1
CV: Jameson Quigley 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 13-4, CV 16-1
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 7, Trent Blumberg (CV) 0
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 2 (Wednesday)
C … 0-4-4
W … 0-2-2
C: Colby Diamond 3-0, Cooper Bradley 1-0, P.J. Kiuber 0-1
W: J. Stiles 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 22-4, W 15-3
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 7, T. Barth (W) 7
