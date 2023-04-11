The Laurens/Milford softball team scored nine runs in the first inning on Tuesday and never looked back in a 21-5 non-league victory over Margaretville.
Bella Garlick, Kara Mertz and Brooke Mann combined to allow just two hits in the circle for L/M in the five-inning contest. Bella Qua and Ali Johnson each had two hits in the win.
Laurens/Milford will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday while Margaretville will host Delhi/Downsville on Friday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 21, Gilboa 4
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs defeated Gilboa 21-4 on Tuesday as seven different players had base hits in the win.
Lexi Dygert led the way with five hits including a home run, a triple, four RBI and four runs scored. Mida Dubben, meanwhile, struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits in the circle. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Joleen Lusk added a double.
CV-S/SS will be at Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville on Thursday.
South Kortright 33, Stamford/Jefferson 13
South Kortright rolled to a 33-13 victory over Stamford/Jefferson at home on Tuesday.
Christina Chakar had two hits including a double, Carlee Dropp and Faith Sass had a double apiece, and Lilly Temple added two singles.
In the circle, Neleh Brown struck out seven batters while allowing just one hit to earn the win. Sass and Abigail Sander combined for four strikeouts in relief.
South Kortright will host Gilboa on Wednesday.
Laurens/Milford 21, Margaretville 5
Marg … 001 40X X — 5 2 3
L/M … 914 52X X — 21 11 4
Marg: Livia Fronckowiak (L), Anna Gavette (2), and Alyssa Maggio
L/M: Bella Garlick (W), Kara Mertz (3), Brooke Mann (5), and Taylor Beckley
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 21, Gilboa 4
CV-S/SS … 232 (10)4X X — 21 14 0
Gilboa … 000 40X X — 4 2 3
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
G: Olivia Russ (L), Anna Tompkins (4), and Bailey Hughes
HR: Lexi Dygert (CV-S/SS)
3B: Lexi Dygert (CV-S/SS)
2B: Joleen Lusk (CV-S/SS)
South Kortright 33, Stamford/Jefferson 13
S/J … 102 55X X — 13 2 6
SK … 7(12)(12) 2XX X — 33 9 2
S/J: S. Hartwell (L), I. Haynes (3), and A. Stannard
SK: Neleh Brown (W), Faith Sass (4), Abigail Sander (5), and Hannah Collins, Lilly Temple
2B: Christina Chakar (SK), Carlee Dropp (SK), Faith Sass (SK)
South Kortright 13, Jefferson/Stamford 0
The South Kortright baseball team blanked Jefferson/Stamford 13-0 on the road Tuesday.
Adam Champlin struck out 14 batters in five innings on the mound while allowing just two walks and one hit.
At the plate, Champlin, Darren Dengler and Damon Pietrantoni had two hits apiece. Dengler, Champlin and Cole Thomas each had a double as well.
South Kortright will visit Gilboa on Wednesday.
Gilboa 13, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 5
Gilboa used a nine-run second inning to defeat WAJ/H-T 13-5 on Tuesday in Delaware League action.
David Cammer went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and two walks. Cammer, Shawn Willie, Jamie Perry and Brayden Carr each had a double in the win.
Cammer also struck out four in two innings of work on the mound while Jacob Strauch had eight punchouts in three innings.
Leon Honge had six strikeouts in three and a third innings for WAJ/H-T.
Gilboa improves to 2-0 on the season.
Laurens/Milford 11, Margaretville 1
Laurens/Milford went on the road Tuesday and defeated Margaretville 11-1 in a non-league game.
Nick DeBoer and Evan Clark combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound for L/M with DeBoer picking up the win.
At the plate, Mike Virtell went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Clark had a double, and Christian Lawson and Jacob Burkhart each had RBI singles.
Laurens/Milford will be at Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville on Friday.
South Kortright 13, Jefferson/Stamford 0
SK … 344 20X X — 13 9 1
J/S … 000 00X X — 0 1 5
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Darren Dengler (6), and Darren Dengler, Adam Champlin
J/S: Harris, Sparkes (2), VanEtten (3), Terk (4), and Leas
2B: Darren Dengler (SK), Adam Champlin (SK), Cole Thomas (SK)
Gilboa 13, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 5
WAJ/H-T … 000 013 1 — 5 3 4
Gilboa … 091 003 X — 13 9 4
WAJ: J. Schwartz (L), J. Gorzonet (2), L. Honge (4), and T. Houlihan
Gilb: David Cammer (W), Jacob Strauch (3), Burton Strauch (6), William Cipolla (7), and William Cipolla, John Dewitt
2B: Shawn Willie (G), David Cammer (G), Jamie Perry (G), Brayden Carr (G)
Laurens/Milford 11, Margaretville 1
L/M … 031 43X X — 11 8 0
M … 001 00X X — 1 4 2
L/M: Nick DeBoer (W), Evan Clark, and Jacob Burkhart
M: Straton (L), Loucks, and Davis
2B: Evan Clark (L/M)
Oneonta 4, Chenango Valley 3
The Oneonta tennis team edged Chenango Valley 4-3 on Tuesday.
Winning in singles play for the Yellowjackets were Dylan Shaughnessy and Ryan VanValkenberg. In doubles, OHS received wins from the duos of Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala, and Stephen Mendez III and Caleb Christman.
Oneonta will host Norwich on Friday.
Oneonta 4, Chenango Valley 3
Singles: Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Gavin Laskowski 6-1, 6-2; Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Chad Cole 6-0, 6-4; Kyle Santi (CV) def. Isaac Wooden 5-7, 6-2 (11-9); Owen Safford (CV) def. Simmone Segal 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Devin Miller and Arin Miller 6-4, 6-0; Stephen Mendez III and Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Josh Coddington and Amir Sadykov 6-3, 6-0; Dylan Ford and Luke Gillette (CV) def. Ian Fulkerson and Brighton Logue 6-4, 6-6 (7-5)
