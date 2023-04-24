The Laurens/Milford softball team held off a late Schenevus comeback effort to win 16-11 on the road Monday.
Kyrah Andrades went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for L/M, while Lexi Sutphin went 2-for-4 with two triples and two RBI, Kara Mertz went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Bella Qua went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in the win.
Brooke Mann struck out nine over seven innings for L/M while going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI at the plate.
Cady Ritton homered for Schenevus, while Amber Burton and Autumn Burton each doubled in the loss.
Laurens/Milford was able to get on the board in the first inning when Mertz drove in Taylor Beckley, who had walked in the previous at-bat, with a double.
Schenevus quickly fought back with a three-run bottom half of the inning. Autumn Burton drove in Amber Burton with a single and later scored on a passed ball to take a 2-1 lead.
Julianna Ebert made it 3-1 with an RBI single later in the inning.
L/M was able to even the score in the second on an RBI single from Bailey Rondeau and a double from Qua, which scored Rondeau.
In the bottom of the second, an inside-the-park home run from Ritton gave Schenevus a 4-3 lead.
L/M was able to tie the game once again in the third on an RBI triple off the bat of Sutphin.
Mann kept the game tied with a clean inning in the bottom of the third.
L/M took its first lead of the game at 6-4 with two runs in the fourth, before Mann was able to pitch another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the frame.
Laurens/Milford coach Jim Weir felt that being able to bounce back from an early deficit on the road said a lot about his team.
“Schenevus always has a good team, and they are always tough to beat here," he said. “Our kids just dug in and did what we do. We hit the ball pretty well. That's one of our strengths. We got it going a little bit at a time, and we got it done through the rain. This was a great win for us.”
Mann went on to drive in two more runs with a double in the fifth to extend the lead to 8-4.
A sacrifice fly from Delaney Maison, a two-RBI single from Mertz, and an RBI triple from Sutphin opened the L/M lead to 12-4 in the sixth.
But Schenevus began to fight back in the bottom of the sixth. A Leah Brundege single and an Amber Burton double each drove in two runs to cut the L/M lead to 12-8.
Four more runs in the seventh for L/M appeared to put the game out of reach at 16-8, but Schenevus continued to fight.
Autumn Burton led off the bottom of the seventh with a double before a pair of walks.
Weir called a mound visit to talk to Mann, looking to close the game out. She responded by striking out the next batter.
Three runs came around to score in the inning on passed balls and a ground ball from Brundege, but Mann was able to finish the game with another ground ball.
“The last inning was probably one of the toughest innings that she had," Weir said. “I went out and told her, ‘Hey, you've gotta do it now, just do it.' She said she couldn't grip the ball and I said just make the adjustment. She did, she got it in the zone and we got through it.”
Weir was pleased to come away with the victory but knows it won't be any easier next time around.
“I thought it was a great game," he said. “They're going to be tough again down the road and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Laurens/Milford 16, Schenevus 11
L/M … 121 224 4 — 16 17 1
S … 310 004 3 — 11 10 3
L/M: Brooke Mann (W), and Bella Garlick
S: Autumn Burton (L), and Sam Osborne
HR: Cady Ritton (S)
3B: Kyrah Andrades (L/M), Lexi Sutphin 2 (L/M)
2B: Kyrah Andrades (L/M), Brooke Mann (L/M), Kara Mertz (L/M), Bella Qua (L/M), Amber Burton (S), Autumn Burton (S)
