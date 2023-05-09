The Laurens/Milford softball team earned a spot in the Tri-Valley League Championship Game with a 10-2 home victory over Schenevus Tuesday in the league semifinals.
Brooke Mann was the winning pitcher for L/M, racking up a career-high 13 strikeouts in the circle.
Kara Mertz led the offense, registering three hits including a double and four RBI. Lexi Sutphin added two hits including a double, Bella Garlick had three RBI, Alyssa Stevens went 3-for-3 and Delaney Maison had a double.
Laurens/Milford will face Morris/Edmeston in Friday’s TVL title game.
Morris/Edmeston 17, Richfield Springs 6
Morris/Edmeston broke open what had been a close game with a six-run sixth inning and a five-run seventh to defeat Richfield Springs 17-6 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League Semifinal game.
Maeve Robinson, Kenna Buriello and Sam Coyle each had three hits in the win for M/E while Hannah Wist and Tatiana McAdams drove in three runs each. Wist finished with six strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
Sophia Spencer went 4-for-4 with four RBI for Richfield Springs while Maggie Worobey had four hits including two doubles. Spencer also notched eight strikeouts in the circle.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16, Worcester 11
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs held off Worcester 16-11 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Ari Bosc went 5-for-5 with three RBI, while Kyra Druse, Lydia Lusk and Lexi Dygert tallied three hits apiece in the win. Mia Dubben struck out eight over seven innings for CV-S/SS.
Angel Mravlja struck out eight over seven innings as well for Worcester while going 2-for-4 with a triple in the loss.
Oneonta 16, Norwich 6
Oneonta defeated Norwich 16-6 on the road Tuesday.
Abbie Platt led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two triples, a double and an RBI for the Yellowjaclets, while Emma Burr and Logan Jipson each went 2-for-4. Ella Harper and Natalie VanZandt each doubled in the win.
OHS will host Windsor Wednesday.
Laurens/Milford 10, Schenevus 2
SCS … 001 100 0 — 2 6 2
L/M … 031 105 X — 10 14 3
S: Autumn Burton (L) and Sam Osborne
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick; 13 ks career high
2B: Kara Mertz (L/M), Delaney Maison (L/M), Lexi Sutphin (L/M)
Morris/Edmeston 17, Richfield Springs 6
M/E … 401 106 5 — 17 16 2
RS … 010 220 1 — 6 12 3
M/E: H. Wist (W) and K. Buriello
RS: S. Spencer (L)
2B: S. Spencer (RS), A. Bevers (RS), I. Seamon (RS), M. Worobey 2 (RS)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16, Worcester 11
CV-S/SS … 530 122 3 — 16 16 5
WCS … 042 022 1 — 11 9 8
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
W: Angel Mravlja (L), and Hailey Shalor
3B: Angel Mravlja (W)
Oneonta 16, Norwich 6
OHS … 430 351 0 — 16 10 2
Nor … 000 600 0 — 6 8 7
OHS: Madie Dening (W), Lily Bridger (4) and Emma Burr
N: Quattrocchi (L) and Brown
3B: Abbie Platt 2 (OHS)
2B: Abbie Platt (OHS), Ella Harper (OHS), Natalie VanZandt (OHS)
Unatego/Franklin 1, Afton 0
The Unatego/Franklin baseball team defeated Afton 1-0 in eight innings in the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs Tuesday at home.
Xander Johnson held the Crimson Knights scoreless while allowing just one hit and striking out 18 over eight innings. At the plate, Logan Utter went 2-for-3 with a double, while Braeden Johnson went 3-for-3 in the win.
Justin Reeve was also solid on the mound for Afton, striking out four without giving up an earned run over seven innings. Ryan Wright tallied the lone hit for Afton in the loss.
Deposit-Hancock 13, Delhi/Downsville 6
Delhi/Downsville fell to Deposit-Hancock 13-6 at home in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Isaac Marsigilo led the offense for Delhi/Downsville with a triple, a double and four RBI. Logan Nealis added two hits including a double while Skylar Odell had two hits and Matt Griswold notched a double.
Delhi/Downsville will be in action again Wednesday in the MAC mini-tournament against an opponent yet to be determined as of press time.
Unatego/Franklin 1, Afton 0
A … 000 000 00 — 0 1 2
U/F … 000 000 01 — 1 6 1
A: Justin Reeve (L), and Matthew Carman
U/F: Xander Johnson (W), and Chase Birdsall
2B: Logan Utter (U/F)
Deposit-Hancock 13, Delhi/Downsville 6
D-H … 021 144 1 — 13 11 2
DA/D … 220 020 0 — 6 10 1
D-H: Landon Estus, Thomas Reis (3, W), B. Matthews (6) and Bass
DA/D: Skylar Odell (L), Matt Griswold (5), Andrew Liddle (6), Luke Sanford (7) and Kaden Cicio
3B: Isaac Marsiglio (DA/D)
2B: Westbrook (D-H), Fortunato (D-H), Leonard (D-H), Matthews (D-H), Matt Griswold (DA/D), Isaac Marsiglio (DA/D), Logan Nealis (DA/D)
