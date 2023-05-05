An eight-run first inning helped propel the Laurens/Milford baseball team to a 13-2 non-league win over Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville Friday.
Evan Clark picked up the win for L/M, recording five strikeouts on the mound. He also went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI at the plate. Mike Virtell and Nick DeBoer each had two RBI in the win.
Leon Honge and Devin Schlosser had the only two base hits for Windham.
Laurens/Milford will begin play in the Tri-Valley League playoffs Monday against an opponent still to be determined.
Charlotte Valley 5, Gilboa 2
Charlotte Valley clinched a spot in the Delaware League title game with a 5-2 road win over Gilboa Friday.
Gilboa was able to get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but Charlotte Valley’s Jamison Quigley struck out the side to clinch the victory.
Quigley finished with 17 strikeouts in a fantastic complete game outing. He also notched three hits and two RBI at the plate.
Trevor Waid added three hits including two doubles while Michael Camarata also had a double.
Sean Wille struck out 10 on the mound for Gilboa while registering a double at the plate.
Charlotte Valley will face South Kortright next Thursday in the league title game but will first host the Doug Calhoun Tournament Saturday. Gilboa, meanwhile, will face Margaretville Monday.
Schenevus 7, Jefferson/Stamford 4
Schenevus used a three-run fifth inning to pull away from Jefferson/Stamford 7-4 at home Friday.
Brayden Poliseno struck out five in his first career varsity win for Schenevus, while Tim Green doubled and drove in two and Ethan Reed also had a double.
John Michael Lees tallied a hit and an RBI for J/S.
Schenevus will visit Richfield Springs Saturday while J/S will host Margaretville Tuesday.
Worcester 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4
Worcester held off a late comeback effort from Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs to win 6-4 Friday.
The Wolverines used a four-run sixth inning to take the lead into the seventh and held the Patriots to two runs in the top of the inning. Tyler Haley led the Worcester offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Trevor Campagna went 2-for-3 with a double for CV-S/SS.
Worcester will visit Charlotte Valley Saturday in the Doug Calhoun Tournament, while CV-S/SS will play Monday in the first round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Laurens/Milford 13, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 2
WAJ/H-T … 010 01X X — 2 2 3
L/M … 805 0XX X — 13 7 2
WAJ/H-T: Schwartz (L), Honge (3), Skilling (4) and Garzone
L/M: E. Clark (W), C. Lawson (3), N. DeBoer (5) and J. Burkhart
2B: E. Clark (L/M)
Charlotte Valley 5, Gilboa 2
CV … 000 220 1 — 5 10 2
G … 100 001 0 — 2 4 2
CV: Jamison Quigley (W) 17 ks and Trevor Waid
G: Sean Wille (L), Joe Wille (7) and William Cipolla; S. Wille 10 ks
2B: Trevor Waid 2 (CV), Michael Camarata (CV), Sean Wille (G)
Schenevus 7, Jefferson/Stamford 4
J/S … 000 031 0 — 4 4 5
S … 103 030 X — 7 7 6
J/S: Harris (L), Van Etten (3), and Lees
S: Brayden Poliseno (W), Tim Green (5), Allen Osborne (7), and Mehki Regg
2B: Tim Green (S), Ethan Reed (S)
Worcester 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4
CV-S/SS … 002 000 2 — 4 11 0
WCS … 101 004 X — 6 6 2
CV-S/SS: Prime (L), Horvath (4), and Cade, Prime
W: Joey Geiskopf (W), Lucas Roof (3), Connor Fancher (6), Tyler Haley (7), and Tyler Haley, Joey Geiskopf
2B: Campagna (CV-S/SS)
Windsor 6, Oneonta 2
The Oneonta softball team fell to Windsor 6-2 Friday on the road.
Madie Dening pitched six innings, while going 2-for-4 at the plate for OHS. Abbie Platt went 2-for-4 with a double in the loss.
The Yellowjackets will host Sidney Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 32, Franklin 3
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs rolled to a 32-3 victory over Franklin in Tri-Valley League action Friday.
Lydia Lusk, Lexi Dygert, Joleen Lusk, Mia Dubben and Caraline Lusk each had three hits for CV-S/SS. Dubben had a triple and six RBI, Joleen and Lydia Lusk had five RBI each and Dygert had two doubles and four RBI. Brin Whiteman, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI.
Dubben picked up the win on the mound, striking out three in five innings.
Both teams will take part in the Tri-Valley League playoffs beginning next Tuesday.
Roxbury 25, Margaretville 4
Roxbury used an 11-run second inning to defeat Margaretville 25-4 at home Friday.
Kimora Brown led the Rockets with three singles and a double while Kylie DeMaio had two singles and a double. Mikayla Wright picked up the win in the circle.
Ana Gavette had Margaretville’s only hit of the game.
Windsor 6, Oneonta 2
OHS … 002 000 0 — 2 6 4
W … 122 001 X — 6 6 2
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Maleah Brockington
W: A. Durdon (W), and K. Good
3B: A. Durdon (W)
2B: Abbie Platt (OHS), P. Smith (W)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 32, Franklin 3
Franklin … 001 02X X — 3 3 5
CV-S/SS … (14)3(13) 2XX X — 32 20 1
F: J. Couley (L) and L. VanDyke
CV-S/SS: M. Dubben (W) and L. Lusk
HR: B. Whiteman (CV-S/SS)
3B: M. Dubben (CV-S/SS), L. Dygert 2 (CV-S/SS)
2B: L. Lusk (CV-S/SS), K. Druse (CV-S/SS), B. Whiteman (CV-S/SS)
Roxbury 25, Margaretville 4
M … 101 02X X — 4 1 1
R … 5(11)6 21X X — 25 11 0
M: L. Fronckowiak (L) and A. Maggio
R: M. Wright (W) and A. DeMaio
2B: K. Brown (Rox), K. DeMaio (Rox)
