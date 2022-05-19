Laurens/Milford, Sidney sweep track league titles

The Laurens/Milford track and field teams swept the Tri-Valley League Championships on Wednesday at Edmeston. The girls finished with 166 points ahead of second-place Schenevus/Worcester (92) and third-place Cherry Valley-Springfield (68), while the boys’ 203 points put them ahead of second-place Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes (97) and third-place Morris/Edmeston (68).
The Laurens/Milford boys dominated their meet, winning all but two individual events as well as the 1600 relay. Wendell Agustin and Riley Stevens led the way with three victories apiece. Agustin won the 110 and 400 meter hurdles as well as the long jump, while Stevens took first in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs.
Sawyer Eckberg was a double-winner in the shot put and discus. Also making it to the winners’ podium for Laurens/Milford were Carter Stevens (800), Zach Brown (3200), Justin Lapilusa (high jump), and Braden Murphy (triple jump).
Emerson Comer of Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes was the lone winner who didn’t represent Laurens/Milford.
He took first place in the 1600 and steeplechase.
CV/SK/A won the 400 relay while CV-S won the 3200 relay.
On the girls side, Sarah Munson led Laurens/Milford with wins in the shot put and discus. Joining her in victory were teammates Jade Moxley (3000), Mariah Saggese (high jump), and Alison Munson (triple jump). Laurens/Milford also won the 400 relay.
Lily Competiello won two events for Schenevus/Worcester, taking first in the 100 and 200 meter runs. Teammate Amber Wyckoff added a win in the 110 hurdles.
Elsa Marigliano of CV/SK/A was the top girls performer of the meet, notching three wins in the steeplechase, 800, and 1500.
Rounding out the girls individual winners were Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury (400), Cherry Valley-Springfield’s Morgan Huff (400 hurdles), and Morris/Edmeston’s Maiya King (long jump).
Schenevus/Worcester took first in both the 1600 and 3200 relay events.
GIRLS
1. Laurens/Milford 166, 2. Schenevus/Worcester 92, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield 68, 4. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes 61, 5. Morris/Edmeston 59, 6. Franklin 38, 7. Richfield Springs 30, 8. Stamford/Jefferson 0
Steeplechase: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK/A), 8:41.1, 2. E. Taylor (CV/SK/A), 3. M. Huff (CVS); 3200 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester (Bryant, Carvin, Poliseno, Odell), 11:57.7, 2. Laurens/Milford, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield; 100 hurdles: 1. Amber Wyckoff (S/W), 18.6, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 3. H. Taggart (FCS); 100: 1. Lily Competiello (S/W), 13.27, 2. S. Kingsbury (FCS), 3. E. Chickerell (L/M); 1500: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK/A), 5:46.5, 2. J. Moxley (L/M), 3. M. Aramini (CVS); 400: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (FCS), 1:04.81, 2. M. Huff (CVS), 3. H. Sulas (S/W); 400 hurdles: 1. Morgan Huff (CVS), 1:17.20, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 3. J. Rathbun (CVS); 800: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK/A), 2:44.92, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 3. T. Bookhout (L/M); 200: 1. Lily Competiello (S/W), 27.94, 2. S. Kingsbury (FCS), 3. C. Marshall (RS); 3000: 1. Jade Moxley (L/M), 13:34.2, 2. C. McCarthy (L/M), 3. H. Poliseno (S/W); 1600 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester (Keator, Wyckoff, Serdy, Sulas), 4:52.2, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield, 3. Morris/Edmeston; Shot put: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 30-02, 2. Abigail White (M/E), 3. D. West (CVS); Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 96-09, 2. L. Eckert (CV/SK/A), 3. N. Segina (L/M); High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L/M), 5-00, 2. A. Serdy (S/W), 3. M. Carey (CV/SK/A); Long jump: 1. Maiya King (M/E), 13-11.25, 2. A. Munson (L/M), 3. R. Chenel (RS); Triple jump: 1. Alison Munson (L/M), 30-06, 2. M. Saggese (L/M), 3. M. King (M/E)
BOYS
1. Laurens/Milford 203, 2. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes 97, 3. Morris/Edmeston 68, 4. Cherry Valley-Springfield 58, 5. Franklin 41, 6. Schenevus/Worcester 17, 7. Richfield Springs 11, 8. Stamford/Jefferson 8
Steeplechase: 1. Emerson Comer (CV/SK/A), 10:29.7, 2. C. Stevens (L/M), 3. Z. Brown (L/M); 3200 relay: 1. Cherry Valley-Springfield (All, Rockwell, Oakley, O’Neill), 10:54.1, 2. Laurens/Milford; 110 hurdles: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M), 20.2, 2. O. Webster (CVS), 3. L. Rockwell (CVS); 100: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 11.92, 2. A. Nolan (FCS), 3. T. Cole (CV/SK/A); 1600: 1. Emerson Comer (CV/SK/A), 4:38.7, 2. Z. Brown (L/M), 3. C. Stevens (L/M); 400: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 55.39, 2. T. Cole (CV/SK/A), 3. M. Troiano (M/E); 400 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes (Sturniolo, McCracken, Larsen-Wright, Cole), 49.49, 2. Schenevus/Worcester, 3. Laurens/Milford; 400 hurdles: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M), 1:04.74, 2. I. Wright (FCS), 3. O. Webster (CVS); 800: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 2:06.53, 2. J. Sturniolo (CV/SK/A), 3. D. Gloster (CV/SK/A); 200: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 24.66, 2. J. Lapilusa (L/M), 3. A. Nolan (FCS); 3200: 1. Zach Brown (L/M), 11:04.54, 2. C. Stevens (L/M), 3. I. Wright (FCS); 1600 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford (Stevens, Agustin, Lapilusa, Murphy), 3:50.53, 2. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes, 3. Morris/Edmeston; Shot put: 1. Sawyer Eckberg (L/M), 39-08.75, 2. T. Bennett (M/E), 3. N. Burlison (M/E); Discus: 1. Sawyer Eckberg (L/M), 127-03, 2. T. Bennett (M/E), 3. N. Burlison (M/E); High jump: 1. Justin Lapilusa (L/M), 5-02, 2. L. Donato (S/J), 3. X. Valentine (CVS); Long jump: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M), 17-05, 2. D. McCracken (CV/SK/A), 15-07.75, 3. B. Murphy (L/M); Triple jump: 1. Braden Murphy (L/M), 34-06, 2. B. Webb (RS), 3. E. Pondolfino (M/E)
MAC Championships
Sidney was the site of Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships, and the Warriors defended their home turf with a sweep of the team titles.
The Sidney girls finished with 132 points, placing ahead of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton (93.5) and Unadilla Valley (80). The Sidney boys, meanwhile, registered 140 points to finish ahead of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton (102.5) and Delhi (93).
While the Sidney girls didn’t notch any victories, they did record nine second-place finishes, including in all three relay events. Dejah Taylor finished second in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races. Also earning seconds were Alex Neubert (800), Elaina Neubert (100 hurdles), and Madison Burnett (shot put).
Ethne Degan and Kira Davidson each had two victories for Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, with Degan winning the 800 and 1500 and Davidson taking first in the high jump and triple jump. Teammate Chandler Benjamin added a win in the steeplechase.
For Unadilla Valley, Gracie Gorrell won both the 200 and 400 while Jaiden Schrag won the 100 hurdles.
Harpursville’s Riley Lindsay was a double-winner in the shot put and discus. Rounding out the individual winners were Milla Gonzalez (100) and Hailey Fleury (long jump) for Oxford, Kylie Mussaw (800) and Anabel Rommer (400 hurdles) for Unatego, and Jayle Leonard (pole vault) for Delhi.
Winning the relay events were Oxford (400), Unadilla Valley (1600), and Delhi (3200).
Alec Fogarty and Jalen Reardon were the stars of the meet for the Sidney boys, accounting for five individual victories on their own. Fogarty took first in the 100, 200, and long jump, while Reardon won both the 110 hurdles and high jump.
Winning for second-place B-G/A were Brock Porter (steeplechase) and Ethan Gregory (discus). Nelson VanMaaren, meanwhile, was a double-winner for Delhi in the 800 and 3200.
The other boys individual winners were Joshua Powell (400) and Elijah Baciuska (1600) for Harpursville, Unadilla Valley’s Ben Gorrell (400 hurdles), Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren (pole vault), Oxford’s David Tucker (triple jump), and Deposit-Hancock’s DeShawn Whitaker (shot put).
Sidney won both the 400 and 1600 relays while Delhi took first in the 3200 relay.
GIRLS
1. Sidney 132, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 93.5, 3. Unadilla Valley 80, 4. Delhi 68, 5. Oxford 49, 6. Walton 27, 7. Unatego 26.5, 8. Harpursville/Afton 26, 9. Deposit-Hancock 20
100: 1. Milla Gonzalez (Ox), 13.0, 2. D. Taylor (Sid), 3. K. Finch (UV); 200: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV), 26.79, 2. D. Taylor (Sid), 3. K. Naughton (UV); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV), 1:01.39, 2. D. Taylor (Sid), 3. E. Simmons (Sid); 800: 1. Kylie Mussaw (U), 2:40.22, 2. A. Neubert (Sid), 3. Z. Sullivan (Sid); 1500: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G/A), 5:12.48, 2. G. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 3. M. Sanford (D-H); 3000: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G/A), 11:47.24, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 3. S. Dorr (DA); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV), 16.69, 2. E. Neubert (Sid), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:07.28, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. E. Neuberg (Sid); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Chandler Benjamin (B-G/A), 9:44.54; 400 relay: 1. Oxford, 53.12, 2. Sidney, 3. Unadilla Valley; 1600 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley (Schrag, Potter, Naughton, Gorrell), 4:26.85, 2. Sidney, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi (Dorr, Tessier, Tessier, Hilson-Schneider), 10:52.26, 2. Sidney, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; High jump: 1. Kira Davidson (B-G/A), 4-08, 2. O. Nichols (B-G/A), 3. M. Paul (Sid); Pole vault: 1. Jayle Leonard (DA), 7-00, 2. D. deGraw (D-H), 3. A. Tessier (DA); Long jump: 1. Hailey Fleury (Ox), 15-10.5, 2. K. Finch (UV), 3. A. Denz (Ox); Triple jump: 1. Kira Davidson (B-G/A), 32-11, 2. A. Denz (Ox), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Shot put: 1. Riley Lindsay (H/A), 31-10.5, 2. M. Burnett (Sid), 3. E. Foster (Walt); Discus: 1. Riley Lindsay (H/A), 92-02, 2. E. Foster (Walt), 3. B. Taylor (Sid)
BOYS
1. Sidney 140, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 102.5, 3. Delhi 93, 4. Unadilla Valley 55.5, 5. Harpursville/Afton 42, 6. Oxford 35, 7. Greene 19, 8. Unatego 18, 9. Deposit-Hancock 16, 10. Walton 14
100: 1. Alec Fogarty (Sid), 11.69, 2. C. Dicks (B-G/A), 3. E. Patterson (H/A); 200: 1. Alec Fogarty (Sid), 23.91, 2. E. Baciuska (H/A), 3. D. Tucker (Ox); 400: 1. Joshua Powell (H/A), 54.24, 2. R. McCarthy (DA), 3. D. Clapper (U); 800: 1. Nelson VanMaaren (DA), 2:11.23, 2. D. Clapper (U), 3. A. Kelsh (DA); 1600: 1. Elijah Baciuska (H/A), 5:00.21, 2. A. Francisco (DA), 3. E. Porter (B-G/A); 3200: 1. Nelson VanMaaren (DA), 11:04.02, 2. S. Bagley (Sid), 3. C. Benedict (Sid); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid), 17.31, 2. B. Gorrell (UV), 3. A. Orezzoli (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV), 1:01.90, 2. J. Reardon (Sid), 3. A. Orezzoli (Sid); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Brock Porter (B-G/A), 11:02.37, 2. A. Francisco (DA), 3. C. Benedict (Sid); 400 relay: 1. Sidney (Russo, Easton, Gross, Fogarty), 47.37, 2. Delhi, 3. Unadilla Valley; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney (Chirico, Gross, Easton, Reardon), 3:51.58, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Oxford; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi (VanMaaren, Coleman, Francisco, Kelsh), 9:52.41, 2. Sidney, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid), 5-08, 2. Z. Lett (Sid), 3. W. Dunlap (G); Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 12-00, 2. R. Parry (B-G/A), 3. N. Sovocool; Long jump: 1. Alec Fogarty (Sid), 19-03.5, 2. C. Dicks (B-G/A), 3. W. Dunlap (G); Triple jump: 1. David Tucker (Ox), 38-10.75, 2. C. Dicks (B-G/A), 3. E. Moyse (DA); Shot put: 1. DeShawn Whitaker (D-H), 40-01, 2. E. Gregory (B-G/A), 3. B. Wright (UV); Discus: 1. Ethan Gregory (B-G/A), 112-03, 2. C. Vredenburgh (B-G/A), 3. B. Wright (UV)
STAC Championships
The Oneonta track and field teams were in action on Wednesday at the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Championships in Johnson City.
The OHS boys finished third overall while the girls placed fourth. Three Yellowjacket athletes earned first-place finishes: Carter Mackey won the boys high jump, Gabbi Ragozzine won the girls discus, and DJ Turley won the boys shot put.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.