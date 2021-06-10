The Laurens/Milford track and field squads won both team titles at Thursday’s Section IV Class D-2 Championships. The boys tallied 122 points while the girls finished with 117.5.
Carter Stevens led the L/M boys with three individual firsts, winning the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs. Riley Stevens added a win in the 400.
On the girls side, L/M saw victories from Nicole Stanley (100 hurdles), Sarah Munson (discus), and Mariah Saggese (high jump).
There were two other triple winners on the day: Luke Foster of Unatego and Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton. Foster took first in the 100, 200, and long jump, while Degan won the 800, 1500, and 3000.
Oskar Webster led second-place Cherry Valley-Springfield with a pair of wins in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles, while his teammates Jesse Mance (shot put) and Maddox Aramini (pole vault) also registered victories.
Lily Competiello of Schenevus/Worcester (100, 200) and Olivia Kelsey of Oxford (long jump, triple jump) were double winners on the girls side.
Rounding out the individual winners were Notorious Gue (triple jump) and Anabel Rommer (400 hurdles) of Unatego, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton’s Ethan Gregory (discus), Morris’ Jacob Spoor (high jump), Schenevus/Worcester’s Hannah Sulas (400), and Cherry Valley-Springfield’s Marijke Kroon (shot put).
In the relays, the Laurens/Milford boys won both the 4x400 and 4x800, while the Unatego boys took first in the 4x100. On the girls side, Cherry Valley-Springfield won the 4x400 and 4x800, while Oxford won the 4x100.
Section III Class C-1 Championships
The Cooperstown track and field team competed at the Section III Class C-1 Championships in Turin on Wednesday. The girls placed fourth out of 10 teams with 65 points while the boys finished ninth with 10 points.
Claire Jensen made Hawkeyes history by setting a new school record in the girls 400 meter run. Her time of 58.96 broke the old mark of 1:00.45 set by Marissa Kaplan in 2005. It was good enough for second at Wednesday’s race. Jensen also took home a first-place finish in the 200 (26.66).
Cooperstown also received a first-place finish from Braeden Victory in the girls high jump, as her leap of 4-10 was four inches better than the second-place finisher.
Elsewhere, Annelise Jensen and Samantha Vezza both had a pair of top-five finishes. Jensen placed fourth in both the 800 and 1500, while Vezza was third in the pole vault and fourth in the long jump.
Other top-five finishes for Cooperstown were recorded by Oliver Wasson (fourth in the 400), Riley Jubar (fourth in the shot put), and Finn Holohan (fifth in the triple jump).
The Cooperstown girls also finished second in the 4x400 relay.
Section IV Class D-2 Championships
BOYS: 1. Laurens/Milford 122, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield 110, 3. Unatego 76, 4. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 61, 5. Schenevus/Worcester 49, 6. Richfield Springs 23, 7. Oxford 20, 8. Morris 19
110m hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 19.54, 2. P. Finch (BGA), 20.04, 3. W. Agustin (L/M), 20.24; 3200m relay: 1. L/M (Z. Brown, K. Davis, D. West, C. Stevens), 9:39.77, 2. S/W, 9:58.07, 3. CVS, 10:04.17; 100m: 1. Luke Foster (U), 11.76, 2. A. Oram (CVS), 12.14, 3. D. Tucker (O), 12.16; 400m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 5728, 2. N. Gue (U), 58.12, 3. J. Ballard (S/W), 59.17; 1600m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 4:54.04, 2. Z. Brown (L/M), 5:15.42, 3. C. Andreev (RS), 5:26.15; 400m hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 1:09.10, 2. J. Lapilusa (L/M), 1:10.40, 3. E. Morris (S/W), 1:10.54; 800m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 2:15.17, 2. D. Gallagher (S/W), 2:16.02, 3. N. Sousa (U), 2:19.15; 200m: 1. Luke Foster (U), 24.51, 2. R. Stevens (L/M), 24.90, 3. J. Hornbeck (O), 26.11; 3200m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 12:51.53, 2. J. Lapilusa (L/M), 12:59.96, 3. N. Diamond (CVS), 13:43.79; 400m relay: 1. Unatego (N. Ackerley, N. Gue, N. Sousa, L. Foster), 49.52, 2. S/W, 50.94, 3. CVS, 53.43; 1600m relay: 1. L/M (W. Agustin, E. Jubar, K. Davis, R. Stevens), 4:17.44, 2. CVS, 4:23.43; Shot put: 1. Jesse Mance (CVS), 41-11, 2. D. Dyn (RS), 41-07.5, 3. E. Gregory (BGA), 38-04.5; Discus: 1. Ethan Gregory (BGA), 114-03, 2. C. Vredenburgh (BGA), 109-01, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 103-00; Long jump: 1. Luke Foster (U), 19-11.5, 2. C. Dicks (BGA), 17-07, 3. N. Gue (U), 17-01; Triple jump: 1. Notorious Gue (U), 38-06.25, 2. C. Andreev (RS), 36-00, 3. D. Tucker (O), 35-10; High jump: 1. Jacob Spoor (M), 4-08, 2. J. Lapilusa (L/M), 4-08, 2. G. Oakley (CVS), 4-08, 2. X. Valentine (CVS), 4-08; Pole vault: 1. Maddox Aramini (CVS), 7-06
GIRLS: 1. Laurens/Milford 117.5, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 86, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield 82.5, 4. Oxford 66, 5. Schenevus/Worcester 43, 6. Unatego 24, 7. Edmeston 20, 8. Richfield Springs 17, 9. Morris 14
100m hurdles: 1. Nicole Stanley (L/M), 18.91, 2. M. King (M), 20.65, 3. G. Saggese (L/M), 20.73; 3200m relay: 1. CVS (J. Jaquay, M. Aramini, K. Barnes, M. Huff), 11:45.09, 2. L/M, 12:02.92; 100m: 1. Lily Competiello (S/W), 13.48, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 13.58, 3. M. Gonzalez (O), 13.58; 1500m: 1. Ethne Degan (BGA), 4:54.77, 2. J. Jaquay (CVS), 5:37.91, 3. T. Smith (O), 5:45.21; 400m: 1. Hannah Sulas (S/W), 1:05.41, 2. K. Andrades (L/M), 1:08.07, 3. K. Tilley (M), 1:08.17; 400m hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:11.34, 2. K. Andrades (L/M), 1:18.50, 3. S. Bateman (E), 1:18.51; 800m: 1. Ethne Degan (BGA), 2:36.35, 2. T. Smith (O), 2:44.62, 3. J. Jaquay (CVS), 2:45.65; 200m: 1. Lily Competiello (S/W), 28.29, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 28.91, 3. A. Rommer (U), 28.99; 3000m: 1. Ethne Degan (BGA), 12:51.53, 2. M. Smith (E), 12:57.07, 3. E. Stanley (L/M), 13:11.22; 400m relay: 1. Oxford (M. Gonzalez, H. Fleury, O. Kelsey, T. Smith), 53.55, 2. S/W, 55.49, 3. L/M, 56.58; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (M. Huff, J. Jaquay, M. Aramini, A. Lennebacker), 4:53.51, 2. L/M, 4:56.77; Shot put: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 30-06, 2. M. Mabie (CVS), 30-04, 3. A. Hawkes (RS), 29-09.5; Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 92-01, 2. A. Delello (BGA), 84-08, 3. M. Mabie (CVS), 81-06; Long jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (O), 15-06, 2. H. Fleury (O), 14-07.5, 3. E. Sprow (BGA), 14-00.5; Triple jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (O), 33-08.5, 2. K. Davidson (BGA), 32-09, 3. M. Saggese (L/M), 30-05; High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L/M), 5-02, 2. O. Nichols (BGA), 4-06, 3. K. Davidson (BGA), 4-06
