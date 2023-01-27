The Laurens/Milford boys basketball team held off Worcester for a 57-50 road victory on Friday in the Tri-Valley League.
Cyller Cimko was one of four players for L/M to score in double-digits, finishing with a team-best 16 points. Braden Murphy added 11 points while Carter Stevens and Christian Lawson each scored 10.
For Worcster, Tyler Head had a game-high 17 points and Connor Fancher added 10 points of his own.
Each team’s next game will be against Richfield Springs: Laurens/Milford will be at home on Tuesday while Worcester will be on the road on Thursday.
Oneonta 67, Susquehanna Valley 53
A red-hot shooting performance helped the Oneonta boys defeat Susquehanna Valley 67-53 on the road Friday, as the Yellowjackets made 10 three-pointers as a team.
Brady Carr hit six of those shots en route to a game-high 26 points. Also scoring in double-figures were Owen Burnsworth with 11 points and Makya Morrison with 10 while Britten Zeh added nine.
Oneonta will visit Windsor on Tuesday.
Roxbury 71, Gilboa 68
Roxbury held off a furious rally by Gilboa to earn a 71-68 victory in Delaware League play on Friday.
The Rockets led 45-17 at the half and were up by 23 entering the fourth quarter, only to see the Wildcats score an incredible 35 points in the fourth quarter alone before time ran out on the comeback attempt.
Mason Hamil led the Rockets with a game-high 29 points in the victory while Christopher Garofolo scored 14 and Jordan Johnston added 12.
Dakota Oliver and William Cipolla each scored 19 points to lead Gilboa while Joe Willie added 15 points and Jacob Strauch netted 10.
Charlotte Valley 59, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 25
Charlotte Valley defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 59-25 on Friday in a Delaware League matchup behind a game-high 20 points from Jamison Quigley.
Trevor Waid added 13 points for the Wildcats in the win. Aaron Cohen led the Warriors in scoring with six points.
Charlotte Valley will host Roxbury on Tuesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 47 OT
Cherry Valley-Springfield used overtime to defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51-47 on Friday in a Tri-Valley league matchup.
Max Horvath led the Patriots with 22 points, while Kris Cade added 10.
G-MU was led by Devon Hartwell, who scored 18 points in the contest, while Noah Pain netted 13.
CV-S will host Fort Plain on Saturday, while G-MU will visit Margaretville on Monday.
Waterville 63, Cooperstown 35
Watersville defeated Cooperstown 63-35 on Friday.
Cooper Bradley led the way for Cooperstown with nine points and 10 rebounds, while Charlie Lambert netted eight points.
Jackson Ruane led Waterville with 21 points, while Hayden Dumas added 17.
The Hawkeyes will visit Little Falls on Monday.
Unatego/Franklin 64, Deposit-Hancock 49
Unatego/Franklin defeated Deposit-Hancock 64-49 on Friday behind 11 three-pointers.
Xander Johnson was the leading scorer for U/F with 15 points, while Devon Kroll netted 10.
Evan Persbacker led D-H with 20 points, while Blake Fortunato added 17.
U/F will visit Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi 68, Harpursville 45 (Thursday)
The Delhi boys basketball team defeated Harpursville 68-45 on Thursday to improve to 13-0 on the season and 7-0 in the Midstate Athletic Conference.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs with a game-high 29 points, while Rocco Schnabel added 11. Dominik Franklyn was the leading scorer for Harpursville with 11 points.
Delhi will host James I. O’Neill on Saturday.
Laurens/Milford 57, Worcester 50
L/M … 10 13 16 18 — 57
W … 16 3 12 19 — 50
L/M: Carter Stevens 4 0-2 10, Christian Lawson 3 4-5 10, Cyller Cimko 7 1-5 16, Wendell Agustin 0 2-2 2, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 4 0-1 8, Braden Murphy 4 2-2 11, Logan Conklin 0 0-0 0, Evan Clark 0 0-1 0 , Luke Edmonds 0 0-1 0. Totals: 22 9-18 57
W: Tyler Haley 0 3-6 3, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 4 0-0 10, Remy Shafer 0 0-2 0, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Alex Adams 1 0-0 3, Joey Geiskopf 4 2-5 10, Tyler Head 7 3-4 17, Matthew Sanders 3 1-2 7. Totals: 19 9-18 50
Three-point baskets: L/M 4 (Stevens 2, Cimko, Murphy); W 3 (Fancher 2, Adams)
Oneonta 67, Susquehanna Valley 53
OHS … 16 22 23 6 — 67
SV … 13 9 16 15 — 53
OHS: Cam Sitts 1 0-0 2, Ben Casola 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 3 0-0 7, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 4 2-2 11, Britten Zeh 3 1-2 9, Dakoda Buzzy 0 2-2 2, Makya Morrison 5 0-0 10, Zach Grygiel 0 0-0 0, Brady Carr 10 0-0 26, Aidan Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-6 67
SV: Mason Karns 3 1-2 7, Malik Wimberly 4 2-2 11, Dylan Root 2 2-2 7, Luke Kariam 8 3-3 20, Sam Miller 0 0-0 0, Alex Leudemann 0 0-0 0, Kayleb Smith 2 0-0 6, Seb MacNamee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-9 53
Three-point baskets: OHS 10 (Mackey, Burnsworth, Zeh 2, Carr 6); SV 5 (Wimberly, Root, Kariam, Smith 2)
Roxbury 71, Gilboa 68
R … 16 29 11 15 — 71
G … 13 4 16 35 — 68
R: Jordan Johnston 3 5-10 12, Collin Lyke 0 0-0 0, Mason Hamil 9 7-10 29, Christopher Garofolo 6 1-3 14, Taran Davis 1 0-0 2, Jack Leder 2 1-2 5, George Proctor 0 7-8 7, Blake Albano 1 0-3 2. Totals: 22 22-31 71
G: Anthony Marsh 0 0-2 0, Dakota Oliver 6 6-10 19, Michael Yepez 2 0-1 5, William Cipolla 7 4-5 19, Brandon Cross 0 0-0 0, Myles Uhalde 0 0-0 0, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 4 2-2 10, Peter DeWitt 0 0-0 0, Joe Willie 6 3-5 15. Totals: 25 15-25 68
Three-point baskets: R 5 (Hamil 4, Garofolo); G 3 (Oliver, Yepez, Cipolla)
Charlotte Valley 59, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 25
CV … 10 19 17 13 — 59
W … 7 4 2 12 — 25
CV: Travis Blumberg 0 0-0 0, Ethan Barrett 1 0-0 2, Trevor Waid 4 4-4 13, Travis Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ezra Ontl 2 0-0 5, Cooper Wright 3 0-0 7, Freddy Cargill 0 0-0 0, Darrion Matz 0 0-0 0, Dominic Butler 0 0-0 0, Simone Tunno 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 7 3-4 20, Luke Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 0-0 8, John Gonsalves 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-8 59
WAJ: Christian Green 2 1-2 5, Luke Maeurer 0 0-0 0, Alex Li 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lashua 1 0-0 2, Connor Aplin 2 1-2 5, Eli Cercone 1 0-2 3, Jeremie Younes 2 0-0 4, Aaron Cohen 3 0-0 6, Jacob Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-6 25
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (Waid, Ontl, Wright, Quigley 3) WAJ 1 (Cercone)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 47 OT
CV-S … 13 8 17 7 6 — 51
G-MU … 10 14 4 17 2 — 47
CV-S: Kris Cade 5 0-4 10, Duane LeFevre 2 0-0 6, Dalton Stocking 1 1-2 4, Trevor Campagna 0 0-0 0, Max Horvath 8 1-1 22, Faustin O’Neill 0 0-0 0, Camden Decker 1 0-0 2, CJ Hurley 3 1-3 7, Chase Benson 0 0-0 0, Grayson Mollen 0 0-0 0, Bryent Rockwell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-10 51
G-MU: Brennan Finch 1 0-0 2, Noah Pain 5 1-2 13, Latham Retz 0, 1-2 1, Devon Hartwell 6 4-4 18, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Barnes 1 2-3 4, Corbin Demmon 0 0-0 0, Brian Wilson 4 2-4 10. Totals: 17 9-13 47
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (LeFevre 2, Stocking, Horvath), G-MU 4 (Hartwell 2, Pain 2)
Waterville 63, Cooperstown 35
W … 14 24 15 10 — 63
C … 6 7 9 13 — 35
W: Luke Abrams 4 0-0 9, Gavin Poyer 0 0-0 0, Nate Pryputniewicz 0 0-0 0, Connor Machold 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ruane 7 6-6 21, Hayden Dumas 8 0-0 17, Kane Patterson 0 0-0 0, Jack Elliott 0 0-0 0, Joseph Hinman 5 2-4 12, Cole Pearsall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 8-10 63
C: Colby Diamond 2 0-0 4, Ethan Kukenberger 1 0-0 2, Cooper Coleman 1 0-2 3, Troy Davis 1 0-0 2, Cooper Bradley 4 1-2 9, Conrad Erway 0 3-4 3, Brody Murdock 1 2-2 4, Charlie Lambert 3 0-0 8, Cooper Hodgdon 0 0-0 0, Max Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-10 35
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Abrams, Ruane, Dumas), C 3 (Lambert 2, Coleman)
Unatego/Franklin 64, Deposit-Hancock 49
U/F … 19 16 19 10—64
D-D … 12 9 16 12—49
U/F: Logan Utter 6 0-0 15, Xander Johnson 2 0-0 5, Devon Kroll 4 0-0 10, Spencer Wilms 2 0-0 6, Jakob Sargent 3 1-1 7, Austin Wilde 1 0-0 2, David Lamb 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 3 0-0 6, Darius Groat 0 0-0 0, Chase Birdsall 2 1-1 6, Reese James 3 0-0 7, Xander Hilton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 1-2 64
D-H: AJ Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Blake Fortunato 6 3-4 17, Shane Louis 0 0-0 0, Frank Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Orion Irace 1 0-0 2, Thomas Reis 2 0-2 4, Evan Persbacker 7 1-2 20, Zech Begeal 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-8 49
Three-point baskets: U/F 11 (Utter 3, Johnson, Kroll 2, Wilms 2, Birdsall, James 2); D-H 7 (Fortunato 2, Persbacker 5)
Delhi 68, Harpursville 45 (Thursday)
D … 20 20 21 7 — 68
H … 6 15 12 12 — 45
DA: Tanner Bracchy 2 0-0 5, Chuck Haight 2 0-0 4, Zachary Finch 1 0-0 2, Logan Nealis 1 4-6 6, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 11 4-4 29, Sam Davis 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 2 0-0 4, Andrew Liddle 1 1-2 3, Rocco Schnabel 4 3-7 11, Luke Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 12-19 68
H: Ashton Villecco 3 0-1 9, Jayden Deleon 2 0-0 6, Nolan Crocker 2 5-8 10, Aarron Clinton 0 0-0 0, Dylan Willumson 0 0-0 0, Dominik Franklyn 3 5-7 11, Jayden Yereb 1 0-0 2, Liam Quick 0 0-0 0, Hunter Smith 3 1-4 7. Totals 14 11-20 45
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (L. Schnabel 3, Bracchy); H 6 (Villecco 3, Deleon 2, Crocker)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.