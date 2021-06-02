Both of the Laurens track and field teams took first place at Tuesday's Tri-Valley League Championships. The boys finished with 137 points while the girls tallied 159 points. The other schools that competed included Downsville, Cherry Valley-Springfield, South Kortright, Franklin, Richfield Springs, Schenevus/Worcster, Stamford, and Morris.
Carter Stevens and Riley Stevens were the top performers for the Leopards, as both boys earned three individual first-place finishes. Carter won the 3000 meter steeplechase, 1600, and 3200, while Riley won the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs. Mariah Saggese notched a double for the Laurens girls with wins in the triple jump and high jump. Other winners for Laurens included Emily Stanley (2000 steeplechase), Kyrah Andrades (400 hurdles), and Sarah Munson (discus).
There were two other triple winners on the day: Samantha Severing of Downsville and Cole Ruff of Franklin. Severing won the 100, 200, and long jump, while Ruff took first in the shot put, discus, and long jump.
Darren Panko was a double winner for Richfield Springs with firsts in the 400 hurdles and high jump.
Cherry Valley-Springfield had a quartet of winners in Oskar Webster (110 hurdles), Jaelyn Jaquay (1500), Morgan Huff (800), and Marijke Kroon (shot put).
Amber Wyckoff and Hannah Sulas of Schenevus/Worcester had wins in the 100 hurdles and 400, respectively.
Rounding out the winners were Gavin Brunner of Downsville (triple jump), Maddy Smith of Edmeston (3000), and Jeffrey Bullis of Franklin (800).
In the relay events, Laurens won both of the 4x400 races, the Downsville boys won both the 4x100 and 4x800, Schenevus/Worcester won the 4x100 girls, and Cherry Valley-Springfield won the 4x800 girls.
BOYS: 1. Laurens 137, 2. Downsville 100, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield 75, 4. South Kortright 69, 5. Franklin 46, 6. Richfield Springs 31, 7. Schenevus/Worcester 25, 8. Stamford 22, 9. Morris 14 (Tuesday)
3000m steeplechase: 1. Carter Stevens (L), 11:12.27, 2. E. Comer (SK), 11:29.77, 3. G. Brunner (D), 11:59.13; 100m: 1. Riley Stevens (L), 11.98, 2. A. Ruiz (D), 12.02, 3. A. Oram (CVS), 12.07; 3200m relay: 1. DOWN (G. Brunner, Z. Dertinger, A. Gaebel, T. Reed), 9:46.24, 2. LAUR, 10:06.07, 3. S/W, 10:20.66; 110m hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 19.84, 2. W. Agustin (L), 21.14, 3. J. Ontl (SK), 22.24; 1600m: 1. Carter Stevens (L), 4:55.62, 2. E. Comer (SK), 5:02.79, 3. G. Brunner (D), 5:16.68; 400m: 1. Riley Stevens (L), 54.21, 2. T. Cole (SK), 55.82, 3. J. Bullis (F), 56.87; 400m relay: 1. DOWN (A. Ruiz, A. Steele, D. Aiello, A. Ruiz), 49.67, 2. SK, 50.62, 3. S/W, 51.43; 400m hurdles: 1. Darren Panko (RS), 1:06.92, 2. O. Webster (CVS), 1:06.98, 3. C. Stevens (L), 1:11.01; 800m: 1. Jeffrey Bullis (F), 2:13.24, 2. J. Sturniolo (SK), 2:13.94, 3. D. Gallagher (S/W), 2:18.06; 200m: 1. Riley Stevens (L), 24.62, 2. A. Ruiz (D), 24.79, 3. S. Krum (S), 25.15; 3200m: 1. Carter Stevens (L), 11:04.10, 2. E. Comer (SK), 11:49.66, 3. Z. Dertinger (D), 12:58.08; 1600m relay: 1. LAUR (W. Agustin, E. Jubar, K. Davis, R. Stevens), 4:06.26; Shot put: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 44-10.5, 2. J. Olson (S), 42-03, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 41-01.25; Discus: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 121-01, 2. S. Eckberg (L), 114-00, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 106-09; Long jump: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 18-06.5, 2. D. Panko (RS), 16-08, 3. A. Ruiz (D), 16-07; Triple jump: 1. Gavin Brunner (D), 35-00.75, 2. A. Ruiz (D), 34-09, 3. A. Oram (CVS), 34-05.5; High jump: 1. Darren Panko (RS), 5-02, T-2. A. Gaebel (D), 5-00, T-2. E. Jubar (L), 5-00
GIRLS: 1. Laurens 159, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield 134, 3. Schenevus/Worcester 51, 4. Richfield Springs 47, 5. Downsville 42, 6. South Kortright 37, 7. Edmeston 32, 8. Morris 13, 9. Franklin 1 (Tuesday)
2000m steeplechase: 1. Emily Stanley (L), 8:37.34, 2. J. Jaquay (CVS), 8:59.96, 3. G. Taylor (SK), 10:14.07; 3200m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, K. Barnes, M. Huff, J. Jaquay), 11:56.91, 2. LAUR, 13:28.59, 3. RS, 13:54.57; 100m: 1. Samantha Severing (D), 13.53, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 13.68, 3. L. Competillo (S/W), 13.71; 100m hurdles: 1. Amber Wyckoff (S/W), 19.15, 2. E. Anderson (SK), 19.66, 3. N. Stanley (L), 20.35; 1500m: 1. Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 5:36.96, 2. E. Stanley (L), 5:57.92, 3. P. Darling (D), 5:59.00; 400m: 1. Hannah Sulas (S/W), 1:05.92, 2. M. Huff (CVS), 1:06.70, 3. K. Andrades (L), 1:07.90; 400m relay: 1. S/W (S. Whiteman, A. Wyckoff, H. Sulas, L. Competiello), 56.57, 2. LAUR, 56.96, 3. RS, 58.01; 400m hurdles: 1. Kyrah Andrades (L), 1:20.17, 2. S. Bateman (E), 1:21.75, 3. N. Stanley (L), 1:22.54; 800m: 1. Morgan Huff (CVS), 2:40.79, 2. J. Jaquay (CVS), 2:42.78, 3. P. Darling (D), 2:51.74; 200m: 1. Samantha Severing (D), 27.99, 2. L. Competiello (S/W), 28.70, 3. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 29.18; 3000m: 1. Maddy Smith (E), 12:49.20, 2. E. Stanley (L), 14:18.18, 3. A. Walker (L), 14:25.49; 1600m relay: 1. LAUR (M. Saggese, L. Price, J. Brodie, K. Andrades), 4:48.51; 2. SK, 5:01.08, 3. CVS, 5:02.21; 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 29-05, 2. A. Hawkes (RS), 28-10, 3. S. Munson (L), 28-04; Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L), 89-06, 2. M. Mabie (CVS), 80-11, 3. M. Kroon (CVS), 75-05; Long jump: 1. Samantha Severing (D), 14-08.25, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 13-07.75, 3. R. Clarke (RS), 13-02; Triple jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L), 29-10, 2. A. Munson (L), 28-02, 3. M. Horvath (CVS), 27-09.25; High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L), 5-03, 2. G. Saggese (L), 4-04, 3. M. Rifanburg (E), 4-02
