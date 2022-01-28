The Delhi girls improved to 13-2 on the season with a 59-39 victory over Walton on Friday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Sylvia Liddle led the Bulldogs with 27 points plus nine blocks. Elsewhere, Libby Lamport scored 10 points while Amanda Nealis provided five assists.
For Walton, Jacqlyn Gransbury scored 16 points while MaKara MacGibbon finished with 11 points.
Delhi will host Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 61,
Mount Markham 58
Cooperstown edged Mount Markham 61-58 in a hard-fought contest on Friday.
Leading the way for Cooperstown were Gabby Woeppel with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals, Liana Williams with 16 points, five steals, and three rebounds, and Rory Nelen with 13 points and five rebounds.
Scoring in double-digits for Mount Markham were Caroline Enwistle with 14 points and Morgan Sayers with 12 points.
Harpursville 48,
Unadilla Valley 41
The Harpursville girls held off Unadilla Valley for a 48-41 victory on Friday.
Chelsea Merrill led Harpursville with a game-high 16 points in the victory. Also pitching in were Abigail Lyon and Ghia Medovich with eight points each.
Unadilla Valley was led by Kadence York with 15 points and Jaiden Schrag with nine points.
Schenevus 51, Sharon Springs 5
The Dragons beat The Spartans 51-5 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Scoring in double-digits for the Dragons was Sam Osborne with 15 points. Kayleigh Bryant added nine points.
Schenevus will host Edmeston on Monday.
Stamford/Jefferson 59,
Margaretville 30
The Stamford/Jefferson girls cruised to a 59-30 victory over Margaretville on Friday night.
McKenna Hoyt led S/J with a game-high 21 points, while Georgia Lynch (16 points) and Emily Clark (14) also finished in double-digits in the victory.
Netalia Herrera and Bailee Herrel each scored 10 points for Margaretville.
Stamford/Jefferson will visit Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Monday.
Roxbury 59, Gilboa 32
Roxbury defeated Gilboa 59-32 in Friday’s Delaware League game, with Bryanna Meehan coming out on top in scoring for Roxbury with a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Kylie DeMaio followed up with 11 points.
Kara Dumas led the way for Gilboa with 16 points scored.
Delhi 59, Walton 39
DA … 16 17 15 11 — 59
W … 9 10 9 11 — 39
Delhi: Julia Baxter 2 0-0 4, Abby Leahy 0 0-0 0, Libby Lamport 4 0-0 10, Sylvia Liddle 9 8-9 27, Amanda Nealis 1 1-2 3, Cadence Wakin 3 0-0 7, Shaina Mondore 1 0-0 2, Natalie Vredenburgh 2 0-0 4, Ella Wagner 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Vidya Samudrala 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 9-13 59
Walton: Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 3, Abby Delbasso 0 0-0 0, Ava Coombs 1 0-0 2, Jacqlyn Gransbury 7 1-3 16, Eve Foster 1 0-0 3, Jillian Wright 2 0-0 4, MaKara MacGibbon 2 6-6 11, Kaitlyn Wood 0 0-0 0, MacKenna MacGibbon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-9 39
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Lamport 2, Liddle, Wakin); W 4 (Merwin, Gransbury, Foster, MaKara MacGibbon)
Cooperstown 61, Mount Markham 58
C … 17 16 14 14 — 61
MM … 15 12 19 12 — 58
Cooperstown: G. Woeppel 5 4-6 16, L. Williams 4 6-10 16, S. Feik 1 1-2 3, A. Lewis 0 3-4 3, R. Nelen 6 1-6 13, D. Seamon 3 1-2 8, S. Kirkby 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 16-30 61
MM: Hannah Peola 3 1-2 9, Jenna Kocienda 2 2-2 6, Morgan Sayers 6 0-0 12, Caroline Entwistle 5 2-7 14, Emma Kocienda 2 4-4 9, Zoe Hoke 4 0-4 8. Totals 22 9-19 58
Three-point baskets: C 5 (Woeppel 2, Williams 2, Seamon); MM 5 (Peola 2, Entwistle 2, Kocienda)
Harpursville 48, Unadilla Valley 41
H … 11 13 13 11 — 48
UV … 7 15 10 9 — 41
Harpursville: Chelsea Merrill 5 5-6 16, Madison Fleming 2 0-0 6, Amber Kachmar 0 0-0 0, Jaylyn Merrill 1 0-0 2, Abigail Lyon 1 4-8 6, Makena Giles 0 0-0 0, Sadielyn Combs 0 0-0 0, Ghia Medovich 2 4-4 8, Hunter Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Sarah Young 1 0-0 2, Cadence Ryder 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 15-22 48
UV: Isabella Potter 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Schrag 3 2-9 9, Kadence York 4 7-9 15, Madison Sayles 3 0-0 6, Keona Courtright 3 1-3 7, Kiara Foster 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hodge 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 10-23 41
Three-point baskets: H 3 (C. Merrill, M. Fleming 2); UV 1 (Schrag)
Schenevus 51, Sharon Springs 5
S … 15 22 7 7 – 51
SS … 1 2 2 0 – 5
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 1 0-0 3, Amber Burton 2 0-0 4, Autumn Burton 2 0-0 5, Cady Ritton 1 2-6 4, Liana Darling 1 1-2 3, Kayleigh Bryant 4 0-0 9, Sam Osborne 7 1-2 15, Sam Barrett 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 4-10 51
SS: Lilly Tessier 1 0-2 2, Jayna Manko 1 1-2 3. Totals 2 1-4 5
Three-point baskets: S 3 (Whiteman, Burton, Bryant); SS 0
Stamford/Jefferson 59, Margaretville 30
S/J … 24 12 11 12 — 59
M … 8 6 7 9 — 30
S/J: Seneca Shafer 3 0-0 6, Georgia Lynch 5 2-2 16, Chloe Mead 1 0-0 2, Emily Clark 6 0-0 14, McKenna Hoyt 9 3-4 21. Totals: 24 5-6 59
Margaretville: Netalia Herrera 5 0-0 10, Bailee Herrel 5 0-0 10, Samantha VonBernewitz 3 2-5 8, Kayla Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-5 30
Three-point baskets: S/J 6 (Lynch 4, Clark 2); M 0
Roxbury 59, Gilboa 32
R … 24 12 15 8 — 59
G … 3 7 11 11 — 32
Roxbury: Riley Goodchild 1 0-0 2, Myah Johnston 4 0-0 8, Brianna Cross 2 0-1 4, Kylie DeMaio 5 0-0 11, Mackenzie Hines 3 0-0 6, Bryanna Meehan 10 2-2 22, Kayla Wright 1 0-0 2, Alina Chojnowski 2 0-2 4. Totals 28 2-5 59
Gilboa: Laura Briegle 1 0-0 2, Kara Dumas 6 0-0 16, Karly Sutton 3 0-0 7, Olivia Ross 2 0-0 4, Taryn VanValkenburg 0 3-4 3. Totals 12 3-4 32
Three-point baskets: R 1 (DeMaio); G 5 (Dumas 4, Sutton)
