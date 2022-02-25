Liddle's triple-double lifts Delhi past Moravia

A huge performance by Sylvia Liddle led the Delhi girls to a 46-31 victory over Moravia on Friday in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals.
Liddle registered a triple-double in the victory with a game-high 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks as well as seven assists. Also contributing in the win for Delhi were Julia Baxter with six points and nine rebounds and Alyssa Gioffe with two points, six rebounds, and four steals.
“We jumped out to a nice early lead; we were up 29-15 at the half,” Delhi coach Todd Bruce said. “It was a grind it out type of win.”
Katherine Baylor was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with 13 points.
Delhi will face the winner of Greene and Union Springs in the Class C Semifinals on Tuesday at SUNY Cortland.
Franklin 49, Worcester 35 (Thursday)
Franklin defeated Worcester 49-35 on Thursday in the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with this victory coming in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals.
Kayla Campbell nearly recorded a triple-double for the Purple Devils, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, and eight steals. She also went 9-for-10 at the free throw line. Marissa Campbell added 11 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Leading the Wolverines in scoring were Sophia Adams (nine points), Anna Serdy (eight), and Hailey Shalor (seven).
Franklin will face South Kortright on Tuesday at SUNY Delhi in the Class D Semifinals.
Delhi 46, Moravia 31
DA … 19 10 9 8 — 46
M … 11 4 6 10 — 31
Delhi: Julia Baxter 3 0-2 6, Abbie Leahy 0 0-0 0, Libby Lamport 1 0-0 2, Sylvia Liddle 9 2-4 24, Amanda Nealis 2 0-0 4, Cadence Wakin 2 0-0 4, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Natalie Vredenburg 1 0-0 3, Eleanor Wagner 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 1 0-0 2, Vidya Samudrala 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 3-8 46
Moravia: Olivia Jenson 2 1-2 5, Gabby Helm 0 1-2 1, Jordan Smith 2 0-0 4, Allison Kehoe 1 0-0 2, Kayleigh Utter 0 0-2 0, Katherine Baylor 5 2-3 13, Chloe Hanson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 4-9 31
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (Liddle 4, Vredenburgh); M 1 (Baylor)
Franklin 49, Worcester 35 (Thursday)
F … 13 9 15 12 — 49
W … 8 7 12 8 — 35
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 4 1-2 11, Haylee Taggart 0 0-0 0, Lucia Temple 0 1-2 1, Shannon Kingsbury 3 1-4 7, Kayla Campbell 6 9-10 22, Zoe Warren 3 0-0 6, Meredith Shivers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-18 49
Worcester: Sophia Adams 3 1-6 9, Iriyah Haley 2 1-6 6, Elizabeth Odell 1 1-2 3, Hailey SHalor 2 2-2 7, Maci MIlavec 1 0-0 2, Anna Serdy 3 1-2 8, Rianna Otero 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-18 35
Three-point baskets: F 3 (M. Campbell 2, K. Campbell); W 5 (Adams 2, Haley, Shalor, Serdy)
