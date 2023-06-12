The New York State Track & Field Championships were held in Middletown last Friday and Saturday with a number of local athletes competing.
On the girls side, Delhi’s Eleanor Lees placed seventh in Division 2 in the 400 hurdles (1:07.23) and 10th overall in the 2000 steeplechase (7:18.99). Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton was 11th overall in the 1500 meter run (4:37.39).
Harpursville’s Riley Lindsay placed fifth in Division 2 in the discus (114-06). Cooperstown’s Claire Jensen was fifth in Division 2 in the 400 (58.09) while also running in the preliminary heat of the 200 (26.36). Gracie Gorrell of Unadilla Valley was 13th in Division 2 in the 400 (59.47) and also ran in the preliminary heat of the 200 (26.51).
Also competing in the preliminary round of their respective events were Sidney’s Dejah Taylor (100, 12.80) and Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (100 hurdles, 16.63) and UV’s Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles, 16.73).
In the girls relay events, Sidney was 11th and 13th in Division 2 in the 400 (51.01) and 1600 (4:09.65), respectively. B-G/A, meanwhile, was 28th overall in the 3200 (10:21.70).
On the boys side, Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren was tied for third overall in the pole vault (14-06). Sidney’s Jalen Reardon placed seventh overall in the pentathlon (2991) after competing in the 1500 (5:09.45), 110 hurdles (16.48), shot put (39-01.25), high jump (5-09.75) and long jump (19-10.5).
South Kortright’s Emerson Comer was ninth overall in the 3000 steeplechase (9:40.22) and 17th overall in the 3200 (9:24.14). Brayden Eastman-Willens of Sidney placed 10th in Division 2 in the shot put (45-08.5). Izek Richards of Edmeston/Morris was 18th in Division 2 in the long jump (20-02.25).
Oneonta’s Finlay Oliver and Walton’s Ransom Dutcher were each 19th in Division 2 in the 800 (1:58.97) and 400 (52.18), respectively. Delhi’s Alton Francisco was 31st overall in the 1600 (4:34.04).
Deposit-Hancock goes 13 innings to repeat as state softball champs
The Deposit-Hancock softball team won its second straight Class D State Championship Saturday in Moriches with a 13-inning 5-3 victory over Scio/Friendship of Section V.
After Scio/Friendship tied things at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the two teams combined for six straight scoreless innings before D-H finally plated two runs in the top of the 13th. The Eagles clinched the win on a sliding catch at second base by Amanda Ray.
Kaitlyn Macumber struck out 18 batters while pitching all 13 innings for D-H. She also helped her cause at the plate with three hits and an RBI. Sarah Gross drove in two runs in the victory.
Green Wave drop two on the road; Otego downs Vestal 6-2
The Oneonta Green Wave dropped a pair of non-league American Legion games Saturday in Schenectady, falling to Schenectady County 8-3 and Clinton County 7-4.
Against Schenectady, Seamus Catella went 2-for-2 with a double and a steal to lead the Green Wave. Aidan Gelbsman added a double at the plate.
On the mound, Adam Champlin struck out five and walked three in four innings of work.
Carter Gould picked up the win for Schenectady with nine strikeouts in five innings.
In the second game, Clinton County took advantage of an Oneonta fielding miscue to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth and secure the win in a back-and-forth contest.
Catella came up with another extra-base hit, this one a triple. Elsewhere, Gelbsman and Asa Dugan each had RBI singles. Dugan struck out two batters in three innings of work as the starter.
Oneonta will visit Otego Tuesday at Unatego High School.
The Otego Retrievers defeated Vestal 6-2 Friday thanks to a great pitching performance by Braeden Johnson.
Johnson struck out 18 batters in six and two thirds innings while allowing just one hit and three walks.
At the plate, Shea Barber and Brayden Nichols each had two hits while Garrett Backus scored two runs.
Schenectady County 8, Oneonta 3 (Saturday)
O … 000 010 2 — 3 7 3
SC … 002 213 x — 8 5 2
O: Adam Champlin (L), Matt Rigas (5), Cam Sitts (6) and Jameson Brown
S: Carter Gould (W), Brian Rotman (6) and Chris Torico
2B: Aidan Gelbsman (O), Seamus Catella (O), Andy VanDyke 2 (SC)
Clinton County 7, Oneonta 4 (Saturday)
O … 002 110 0 - 4 4 3
CC … 002 230 x - 7 8 0
O: Asa Dugan, Seamus Catella (4, L), Maddox Imperato (6) and Jameson Brown
CC: Sean Roberts (W), Brandon Doorey (5) and Joseph Mitchell
3B: Seamus Catella (O), Joseph Mitchell (CC)
Otego 6, Vestal 2 (Friday)
O … 000 321 0 — 6 7 1
V … 000 000 2 — 2 2 0
O: B. Johnson (W), J. Benjamin (7) and X. Johnson
V: Clayon (L), Travis (6) and Houston
