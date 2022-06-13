Several of the area’s top athletes were in action over the weekend at the New York State Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Delhi’s VincentVanMaaren finished tied for eighth overall in the boys pole vault (13-06), while fellow Bulldog Gretel Hilson-Schneider was 17th overall in the 2000 meter steeplechase (7:29.60). Mariah Saggese of Laurens/Milford was tied for 13th overall in the girls high jump (5-03), while Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton was 22nd overall in the girls 3000 (10:35.41).
The following athletes all placed in Division 2: Oneonta’s Gabriella Ragozzine was fifth in the girls discus (112-00), while OHS teammate DJ Turley was seventh in the boys shot put (47-01.5); Cooperstown’s Claire Jensen was fifth in the girls 400 (58.78); Jaiden Schrag of Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton was seventh in the girls 100 hurdles (16.32); and Unatego’s Anabel Rommer was ninth in the girls 400 hurdles (1:08.60).
