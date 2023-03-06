The State Indoor Track & Field Championships were held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Facility in Staten Island on Saturday, with several local athletes participating.
Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren finished fourth overall in the boys pole vault while teammate Eleanor Lees was 20th in the girls 1000 meter run.
For Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Ethne Degan placed 15th in the girls 1500 and Julian Pruskowski was 25th in the boys triple jump. Sidney’s Brayden Eastman-Willens finished 15th in the boys shot put while Dejah Taylor was 26th in the girls 300 meter run.
Unadilla Valley’s Gracie Gorrell, meanwhile, placed 14th in the girls 300.
BASKETBALL
The Delaware League held its senior games on Monday in Roxbury, with some of the top upperclassmen in the league getting the chance to play each other one final time.
In the boys game, the visiting team won 54-48. Mate Villanueva of Jefferson/Stamford scored 13 points while Downsville’s Gavin Brunner netted 12 and teammate Skyler Odell scored nine.
Margaretville’s Christian Bravo was the home team’s top scorer with 16 points, while Gilboa’s William Cipolla scored eight.
The away team won the girls game by a score of 45-41. Stamford/Jefferson’s Tryhnati Donato netted 19 points, while the Hunter-Tannersville duo of Marissa Legg and Hedda Flynn scored 10 and nine points, respectively.
Amanda Nilsen of Windham-Ashland-Jewett scored a game-high 28 points for the home team and teammate Emma Drum finished with nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.