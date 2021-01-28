On Jan. 27, local county Departments of Health released a guidance allowing “high-risk” high school sports to be played, under the condition that the COVID-19 7-day rolling average percent positivity rate remains under 4.0%.
The DOH decision comes following an announcement from Governor Cuomo's office allowing “high-risk” sports to begin on Feb. 1, contingent upon approval from local health departments. Since then, local county DOHs have collaborated with more than a dozen counties from the Capital Region, North Country, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions to provide a collaborative guidance on whether “high-risk” winter sports will be allowed.
“The resumption of these activities does not mean that they are safe or without risk,” the guidance reads. “While the Governor's announcement created a road for higher-risk sports to occur, this unified approach installs the guardrails, off-ramps and stop signs that are needed for safety on all roads.”
According to the counties' guidance, in order to move forward with “high-risk” sports, schools must also meet the following minimum requirements:
• Obtain Board of Education or Board of Director approval;
• Prepare sport-specific preparedness plans that are approved by the school's medical director;
• Receive parent/guardian consent for athlete participation;
• Have athlete medical clearance from a health care provider;
• Adhere to contact tracing and quarantine efforts;
• Establish a confidential phone number and email address for people to report concerns.
Following the DOH's guidance, local counties and leagues have begun making decisions regarding play.
Delaware County Public Health Services announced that “high-risk” sports will not be permitted in Delaware County, citing its 7-day positivity rate as 5.9%.
“We recognize this is frustrating and disappointing to our student athletes, school districts, and the communities that support their teams. The primary role of the agency is to protect the public health, especially during the ongoing pandemic,” Heather Warner, public health programs manager said in a media release.
Following Delaware County's announcement, the Delaware League announced it has canceled winter and Fall 2 athletic seasons.
The 10-team Delaware League is composed of schools in Delaware (Charlotte Valley, Downsville, Margaretville, Roxbury, South Kortright, Stamford), Greene (Hunter-Tannersville, Windham) and Schoharie (Gilboa, Jefferson) counties.
“The Delaware League will concentrate our efforts on the spring sport season for our student athletes,” the league's media release said.
At press time, the Tri-Valley League had not yet made a decision regarding play..
“Between all 11 of them (TV schools), they will come together, and using the guidance that (Otsego County Department of Health Public Health Director) Heidi Bond and the Department of Health has come up with — we'll make a decision on whether or not the Tri-Valley will play,” League President Ken Whiteman told The Daily Star.
The 11-team TV has member schools from Delaware (Franklin), Otsego (Cherry Valley-Springfield, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Morris, Richfield Springs, Schenevus, Worcester) and Schoharie (Sharon Springs) counties.
“They're still trying to take all the stuff in and see if it can happen, if it can't happen, and where we go from there,” Whiteman said.
The Midstate Athletic Conference had also not yet made a decision at press time.
The 12-team MAC features local teams from Chenango (Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Unadilla Valley), Delaware (Delaware Academy, Sidney, Walton) and Otsego (Unatego) counties.
The current 7-day rolling infection rate is at or above the 4.0% infection rate issued in the DOH guidance, Chenango (5.0%), Delaware (6.1%), Otsego (4.0%) and Schoharie (7.9%) counties.
