The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) announced its 2022 All-State softball teams, with several players from the local ranks earning all-star honors.
In Class C, state finalist Greene was well-represented with Olivia Kennedy leading the way by earning State Player of the Year honors. Teammates Payton Yahner and McKenzie Scott were named to the second and fourth teams, respectively.
Sidney’s Ava Cirigliano, meanwhile, earned a spot on the Class C Second Team.
State Champion Deposit-Hancock placed three players on the Class D First Team: Kaitlyn Macumber, Riley Martin, and Rylee Smith. Zoe Gifford, meanwhile, was named to the fourth team. Leeanna West of Milford also earned a spot on the first team.
Receiving second team honors were Kara Dumas of Gilboa-Conesville and Hannah Wist of Morris/Edmeston. Finally, Roxbury’s Bryanna Meehan was named to the third team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.