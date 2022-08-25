Hunter-Tannersville tops South Kortright/Andes in golf action
The Hunter-Tannersville golf team defeated South Kortright/Andes 169-200 on Thursday in a Delaware League match at the College Course at Delhi.
Brady Glennon’s 37 led all players while Kate Smith (41), Gideon Glennon (44), and Lyden Smith (47) rounded out the scoring for Hunter-Tannersville.
Lee Marigliano paced South Kortright/Andes with a 49. He was followed close behind by Connor Quarino (50), Lance McClure (50), and Boston Quarino (51).
South Kortright and Hunter-Tannersville will join Jefferson in a three-way match on Monday at Christman’s Windham House.
Hunter-Tannersville 169, South Kortright/Andes 200
At The College Golf Course at Delhi
H-T: Brady Glennon 37, Kate Smith 41, Gideon Glennon 44, Lyden Smith 47
SK/A: Lee Marigliano 49, Connor Quarino 50, Lance McClure 50, Boston Quarino 51
