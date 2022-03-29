The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) announced its 2021-22 Section IV All-Star teams and there were several local players and coaches to be found among both the girls and boys selections.
Franklin’s Kayla Campbell earned Co-Player of the Year honors for Class D along with Marathon’s Brooke Tillotson. Joining Campbell from the local ranks on the All-Section IV First Team, which consists of all classes AA through D, were Ang McGraw of Oneonta, Sylvia Liddle of Delhi, and Madalyn Barrows of Oxford. Unatego’s Kylie Mussaw and Franklin’s Marissa Campbell, meanwhile, earned spots on the Second Team.
Franklin head coach Mike Dutcher was named the Girls Class D Coach of the Year after leading the Purple Devils to their first state final four in program history.
On the boys side, the Delhi duo of Luke Schnabel and Owen Haight shared Class C Player of the Year honors.
Elsewhere, South Kortright’s Connor Quarino earned Class D Co-Player of the Year honors along with Conor Holland of Marathon.
Quarino and Haight were joined on the All-Section IV First Team by Oneonta’s Carter Mackey.
South Kortright head coach Aaron Kaufman received Boys Class D Coach of the Year honors after taking South Kortright to the state final four for the first time since 2009.
The Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) also announced its girls basketball all-stars for the 2021-22 season.
Oneonta’s McGraw was named to the East/Central All-Conference team, while teammates Emma Peeters, Abbie Platt, and Emily Zeh earned spots on the All-East Division squad.
