Local track and field athletes compete in state qualifiers

The top track and field athletes in the area were at Union-Endicott on Wednesday and Thursday for the Section IV State Qualifiers.
Two local girls earned first-place finishes: Delhi’s Gretel Hilson-Schneider won the 2000 meter steeplechase, while Riley Lindsay of Harpursville/Afton won the discus.
Oneonta’s Gabi Ragozzine broke the school record in the discus to finish second overall. Teammates Simone Schuman and Claire Seguin each finished fifth in the 3000 and 200 meter runs, respectively.
Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford had a pair of top-five finishes, placing third in the 3000 and fifth in the 1500.
Other top-five finishes on the girls side were recorded by: Gracie Gorrell (second, 400) and Jaiden Schrag (fourth, long jump) of Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton; Mariah Saggese (second, high jump) and Sarah Munson (fourth, discus) of Laurens/Milford; Dejah Taylor (third, 200) and Isabelle Briggs (fourth, pentathlon) of Sidney; Oxford’s Milla Gonzalez (second, 100); Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (second, 400 hurdles); Delhi’s Eleanor Lees (third, 800); and South Kortright’s Lacey Eckert (fifth, discus).
Oneonta’s DJ Turley highlighted the local boys performers with a first-place finish in the shot put. Teammate Carter Mackey had a pair of top-three finishes in the high jump (second) and 110 hurdles (third), while Finlay Oliver placed fifth in the 800.
Ben Gorrell of UV/GMU had two top-five finishes, taking third in the 400 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles.
Other notable boys finishers were Sidney’s Jalen Reardon (third, pentathlon), South Kortright’s Emerson Comer (fourth, 3000 steeplechase), and Riley Stevens (fifth, 400) and Sawyer Eckberg (fifth, discus) of Laurens/Milford.
Cooperstown competes at Section III State Qualifiers
The Cooperstown track and field team was at Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday for the Section III State Qualifiers.
Annelise and Claire Jensen led the Hawkeyes as each earned a spot in next week’s state meet. Annelise finished second overall in the 800 (first in Division 2),and was also fifth in the 1500. Claire, meanwhile, was second in the 200 and third in the 400.
Other top finishers for Cooperstown included Braeden Victory (sixth, high jump) and Finn Holohan (third, triple jump). The girls 400 and 1600 relay teams placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
