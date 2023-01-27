The first ever NYSPHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament was held on Friday at the SRC Arena in Syracuse with a handful of local wrestlers competing in the historic event.
Isabella Phelps of Sidney was the top local finisher, placing third overall in the 107-pound weight class.
Oneonta, meanwhile, had two girls earn sixth-place finishes: Jay Karns at 94 pounds and Leylani Wiltshire at 165. Maia Woertendyke also competed for OHS.
Oneonta 30, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 26
The Oneonta wrestling team was able to defeat Unatego/Unadilla Valley 30-26 in a dual meet on Friday.
Oneonta received victories by pin from Alan Little (126 pounds) and Jayden Zakala (285), while Reilly Waltz (138) and Darren Rose (172) each won by decision.
For U/UV, Trevor Thayer (118), Wyatt Meade (145), and Abdeen Zaggout (152) won via pin while Gavin Nordberg (110) and Abdul Zaggout (132) both won by major decision.
Matches began at 110
102: Double forfeit
110: Gavin Nordberg (U/UV) major decisioned Marshall Mahar, 14-2
118: Trevor Thayer (U/UV) pinned Tanner Tubia, 1:146
126: Alan Little (OHS) pinned Henry Barnes, 3:03
132: Abdul Zaggout (U/UV) major decisioned Beckett Holmes, 8-0
138: Reilly Waltz (OHS) decisioned Shane Howell, 8-7
145: Wyatt Meade (U/UV) pinned Wyatt Jones, 1:37
152: Abdeen Zaggout (U/UV) pinned Gideon Hendricks, 1:43
160: AlanMichael Rubin (OHS) won by forfeit
172: Darren Rose (OHS) decisioned Zach Sousa, 5-2
189: Double Forfeit
215: Mateo Goodhue (OHS) won by forfeit
285: Jayden Zakala (OHS) pinned Nate Ackerley, 0:52
Extra 285: Nason Renne (OHS) pinned Deven Stilson, 3:27
South Kortright 47, Downsville 14
The South Kortright girls rolled past Downsville 47-14 in Friday’s Delaware League matchup.
Caitlyn Deysenroth led the Lady Rams with 14 points while Addy Eckert scored 10 and Carlee Dropp added eight.
McKenzy Brown was Downsville’s leading scorer with 10 points.
South Kortright will be at Stamford/Jefferson on Wednesday while Downsville hosts Margaretville the same day.
Stamford/Jefferson 61 Gilboa 31
Stamford/Jefferson defeated Gilboa 61-31 on Friday.
Tryhnati Donato had a game-high 21 points for S/J, while McKenna Hoyt was close behind with 20.
Karly Sutton led the way with 14 points for Gilboa.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 43, Charlotte Valley 36
The Windham girls held off Charlotte Valley 43-36 on Friday for a Delaware League road victory.
Amanda Nilsen led the way for Windham with 17 points while Ashtyn Hansen followed close behind with 15 points.
Ella Gerster scored 18 points to lead Charlotte Valley and Jessica Zuill notched a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Charlotte Valley will visit Franklin on Monday.
SK … 9 14 10 14 — 47
D … 2 3 1 8 — 14
SK: L. Dengler 0 0-0 0, C. Chakar 0 0-0 0, M. Coberly 2 1-3 5, K. Reinshagen 3 0-0 6, A. Finkle 1 0-0 2, C. Deysenroth 6 2-4 14, A. Eckert 4 2-2 10, A. Haynes 1 0-0 2, C. Dropp 4 0-0 8, M. Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-9 47
D: C. Conklin 0 0-0 0, M. Brown 2 5-10 10, S. Knorr 0 0-0 0, H. Card 0 0-0 0, S. Foote 0 0-0 0, S. Staubitz 0 0-0 0, C. Murphy 2 0-0 4, H. Emerich 0 0-0 0, T. Colao 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 5-10 14
Three-point baskets: SK 0; D 1 (Brown)
S … 24 8 12 17 — 61
G … 4 10 8 9 — 31
S: Paige VanEtten 3 0-0 6, Gabby Stannard 0 0-0 0, Tryhnati Donato 9 0-1 21, Tierney Turner 0 0-0 0, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 3 0-0 6, Alayna Stannard 2 0-0 4, Pitera 0 0-0 0, Riley Brewster 2 0-0 4, McKenna Hoyt 10 0-2 20. Totals: 29 0-3 61
G: Sutton 1 0-3 14, Breigle 3 2-2 8, Ross 3 0-0 6, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Ciaravino 1 1-2 3, A. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-7 31
Three-point baskets: S 1 (Donato); G 4 (Sutton 4)
WAJ … 10 12 9 12 — 43
CV … 10 8 7 11 — 36
WAJ: A. Nilsen 6 4-6 17, C. Coe 0 0-0 0, S. Li 1 0-0 3, A. Hansen 5 3-5 15, M. Carroll 0 0-0 0, E. Drum 2 0-0 4, H. Tuttle 2 0-2 4, C. Coe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-13 43
CV: Cadence Losie 0 0-0 0, Kailey Whitbeck 1 3-4 5, Jessica Zuill 4 1-4 11, Maeve Carey 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amadon 0 0-0 0, Ella Gerster 9 0-4 18, Peyton Wykoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-12 36
Three-point baskets: WAJ 2 (Nilsen, Li); CV 2 (Zuill 2)
The Bainbridge-Guilford and Deposit bowling teams split their matches on Thursday at Fox Bowling Center. The Bobcat boys won 2640-2097 while the Deposit girls won 1815-1242.
Collin Dicks led the boys with an overall series of 567. Also topping 500 on the day were Konnor Schmidt (542), Ryan Larsen (523), and Joey Doyle (510).
Catherine Fuller was the top roller for the B-G girls with a score of 527.
GIRLS
Deposit 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 0 (Thursday)
Deposit (1815): Kyleigh Schmitz 121-161-141-423, Darby deGraw 127-138-135-400, Valerie Shomin 118-132-98-348, Kalei Fineout 128-102-101-331, Abby Johnson 105-117-91-313
B-G (1242): Catherine Fuller 157-160-210-527, Railey O’Dell 126-131-130-387, Sophie Gold 86-108-134-328
BOYS
Bainbridge-Guilford 4, Deposit 0 (Thursday)
B-G (2640): Collin Dicks 217-138-212-567, Konnor Schmidt 155-196-191-542, Ryan Larsen 150-174-199-523, Joey Doyle 194-183-133-510, Will Hunter 167-157-174-498
Deposit (2097): Derrick White 165-170-132-467, Justin Lanner 146-150-152-448, Robert Reilly 136-154-107-397, Sam Griffin 154-126-280, Grant deGraw 136-132-268, Macoy Mastropietro 124, Eliot Dermott 113
