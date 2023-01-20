Delhi’s Luke Schnabel set a new Delhi boys basketball single-game scoring record on Friday as his 38 points led the Bulldogs to a 91-39 victory over Oxford.
Schnabel shot 16-for-22 from the field in the win, as his 38 points just eclipsed the previous record of 37 held by Alex Haight.
Elsewhere, Angelo Krzyston had eight points, six rebounds, and four assists while Rocco Schnabel scored 14 points.
John Rovente was Oxford’s leading scorer with 13 points.
Delhi will visit Maine-Endwell on Wednesday.
Gilboa 45, Downsville 29
The Gilboa boys shut down Downsville 45-29 at home on Friday for a Delaware League victory.
Jacob Strauch led the scoring for Gilboa with 14 points while William Cipolla and Joe Willie netted 10 points apiece.
For Downsville, Gavin Brunner was the top scorer with nine points.
Seton Catholic 72, Oneonta 62 (Thursday)
The Oneonta boys lost a high-scoring contest to Seton Catholic 72-62 on Thursday.
Brady Carr hit five three-pointers as part of a team-best 25 points for Oneonta. Finlay Oliver added 10 points of his own.
Seton Catholic was red hot from the three-point line, hitting 10 deep shots in the game. Andrew Erickson led the way with 33 points.
“We got off to a great start and had contributions in many areas from lots of guys,” Oneonta coach Jerry Mackey said via email.
“However, I certainly let the guys down in the third quarter as a two-point game went to [being] down 18. I made some bad offensive calls and put some guys in unfair positions, and we paid the price.
“All credit to the guys for continuing to compete to make it a six-point game four different times in the fourth quarter but we never could get that next stop and score.”
Oneonta will be off until next Friday when it visits Susquehanna Valley.
Walton 76, Sidney 52 (Thursday)
Walton used 11 three-pointers to defeat Sidney 76-52 on Thursday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Zack Gardner led Walton with 23 points, while Robert Conklin added 18 points. For Sidney, it was Dylan Easton who led the team in scoring with 13 points, with Jalen Rearden close behind with 12 points.
Sidney will visit Bainbridge-Guilford next Friday.
Morris 77, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 33 (Thursday)
Morris outscored Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 32-4 in the first quarter of Thursday’s game and never looked back, rolling to a 77-32 Tri-Valley League win.
Scott Murphy led the scoring for the Mustangs with 24 points while Asa Dugan hit five three-pointers for 17 points. Also finishing in double-figures were Jon Child with 12 points and Tiger Ross with 11.
Devon Hartwell paced the Raiders with eight points.
Morris will be at Oxford on Monday while G-MU faces Gilboa the same day.
Delhi 91, Oxford 39
DA … 27 20 29 15 — 91
Ox … 12 11 7 9 — 39
DA: Tanner Bracchy 2 0-0 4, Chuck Haight 1 0-0 2, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 2 0-0 5, Noah Dungan 3 0-0 7, Luke Schnabel 16 3-4 38, Sam Davis 2 1-1 5, Angelo Krzyston 4 0-1 8, Andrew Liddle 2 0-0 4, Rocco Schnabel 6 2-5 14, Luke Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals: 40 6-12 91
O: Donovan Rickard 2 0-1 5, John Rovente 5 3-5 13, Aiden Amin 0 0-0 0, Eli Bennett 3 0-0 7, Conner Renfrow 0 0-0 0, Jared Sheridan 3 0-0 7, Caden Rifanburg 3 0-0 6, Adyn Ross 0 1-2 1, Ryan Humphrey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-8 39
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (L. Schnabel 3, Nealis, Dungan); O (Rickard, Bennett, Sheridan)
Gilboa 45, Downsville 29
G … 10 13 11 11 — 45
D … 5 5 12 7 — 29
G: Anthony Marsh 2 0-0 6, Dakota Oliver 0 0-1 1, Michael Yepez 0 0-0 0, David McCann 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 4 2-2 10, Brandon Cross 0 0-0 0, Myles Uhalde 1 0-0 2, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 6 2-3 14, Peter DeWitt 1 0-0 2, Joe Willie 5 0-1 10. Totals: 19 5-8 45
D: Tyler Reed 2 0-0 4, Ben Guglielmo 0 0-0 0, Gavin Brunner 3 2-3 9, Kaden Cicio 2 0-0 5, Aden Galick 0 0-0 0, Skyler Odell 0 2-4 2, Nolan Barnhart 2 1-2 5, Everet West 2 0-2 4. Totals: 11 5-11 29
Three-point baskets: G 2 (Marsh 2); D 2 (Brunner, Cicio)
Seton Catholic 72, Oneonta 62 (Thursday)
SCC … 15 14 21 22 — 72
OHS … 19 8 9 26 — 62
SCC: Reece Goodman 0 0-0 0, Andrew Erickson 8 13-14 33, Michael Lee 0 0-0 0, Allan Eagles 2 0-2 6, Yusri Razzaq 3 1-2 7, Sergio Rumpel 1 0-0 3, Max Bergman 4 0-0 11, S. Elizyai 0 0-0 0, Johnny Hopf 6 0-1 12. Totals: 24 14-19 72
OHS: Cam Sitts 1 0-0 3, Peyton Mackey 2 0-0 4, Owen Burnsworth 1 4-6 6, Britten Zeh 2 0-0 4, Dakoda Buzzy 1 0-0 2, Makya Morrison 4 0-0 8, Brady Carr 9 2-3 25, Finlay Oliver 3 4-7 10. Totals: 23 10-16 62
Three-point baskets: SCC 10 (Erickson 4, Eagles 2, Rumpel, Bergman 3); OHS 6 (Sitts, Carr 5)
Walton 76, Sidney 52 (Thursday)
W … 19 15 24 18 — 76
S …10 11 19 12 — 52
W: Zack Gardner 10 0-1 23, Ransom Dutcher 1 0-1 2, Parker MacDonald 3 0-0 7, Colby Phraner 3 0-0 7, Seth Hunter 3 1-2 9, Meyer Little 4 0-0 10, Robert Conklin 7 2-3 18. Totals 31 3-7 76
S: Jalen Rearden 6 0-6 12, Devin Baker 0 0-2 0, Dylan Easton 6 0-1 13, Connor van der Sommer 7 0-0 18, Danny Morris 3 3-4 9. Totals 22 3-13 52
Three-point baskets: W 11 (Gardner 3, Conklin 2, Little 2, Hunter 2, Phraner, MacDonald); S 5 (Vandersomen 4, Easton)
Morris 77, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 33 (Thursday)
Mor … 32 20 13 12 — 77
G-MU … 4 6 13 10 — 33
M: Tiger Ross 5 1-1 11, Keegan Fraser 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 6 0-0 17, Jason Strain 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 3 1-2 7, Scott Murphy 11 0-3 24, Jon Child 6 0-0 12, Logan Dunham 0 0-0 0, Reed Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Lincoln Waffle 2 0-0 4, Ethan Franklin 0 0-0 0, Kieran Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 2-6 77
G-MU: Brennan Finch 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 2 0-0 6, Latham Retz 2 0-0 4, Devon Hartwell 3 0-0 8, Kristian Stachura 2 0-0 6, Jeffrey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Corbin Demmon 2 0-0 4, Brian Wilson 2 1-6 5. Totals: 13 1-6 33
Three-point baskets: M 7 (Dugan 5, Murphy 2); G-MU 6 (Hartwell 2, Pain 2, Stachura 2)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 46, Morris 39
The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton girls defeated Morris 46-39 in a back-and-forth Tri-Valley League contest on Friday. The Raiders trailed by four entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Mustangs 16-9 in the final period.
Hannah Bonczkowski led the way with a team-high 17 points while Mackenzie Barnes and Kendra Hammond added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Hannah Wist was Morris’ leading scorer with 18 points. Carissa Richards, meanwhile, netted 13 of her own.
G-MU hosts Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Monday while Morris will visit Roxbury on Tuesday.
Walton 50, Bainbridge-Guilford 40
Walton rode a strong three-point shooting performance on Friday to defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 50-40 at home in the Midstate Athletic Conference. The Warriors made eight three-pointers as a team.
MaKara MacGibbon led the offense with 18 points to go along with four assists. Jacqlyn Gransbury added 13 points and six steals while Havyn Merwin finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Johnna and Jayslin Henderson each scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats.
Walton travels to face Sidney on Tuesday while B-G is off until Wednesday, Feb. 1 when it visits Unadilla Valley.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 46, Morris 39
G-MU … 12 7 7 16 — 46
Mor … 8 8 14 9 — 39
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 3, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 6 5-8 17, Auriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 3 5-6 11, Kendra Hammond 4 1-1 10, Mackenzi Marron 1 3-4 5, Abigail Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-19 46
M: Carissa Richards 5 2-2 13, Hannah Wist 7 3-5 18, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Hoyt 2 0-0 4, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 5-7 39
Three-point baskets: G-MU 2 (Sorochinsky, Hammond); M 2 (Richards, Wist)
Walton 50, Bainbridge-Guilford 40
W … 12 15 13 10 — 50
B-G … 13 12 6 9 — 40
W: Eve Foster 2 0-0 6, Havyn Merwin 3 0-0 8, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 1 0-0 2, Jacqlyn Gransbury 6 0-0 13, MaKara MacGibbon 6 3-8 18, Grace Walley 1 1-4 3. Totals: 19 4-12 50
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 0 0-0 0, Peyton Umbra 0 0-0 0, Celeste Baldwin 2 3-4 7, Jayslin Henderson 6 4-6 16, Victoria Suda 0 0-0 0, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 7 1-4 16, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Parsons 0 1-4 1. Totals: 15 9-18 40
Three-point baskets: W 8 (Foster 2, Merwin 2, Gransbury, MacGibbon 3); B-G 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.