Joleen Lusk scored her 1,000th career varsity point for Cherry Valley-Springfield on Thursday in a 62-40 win over Schenevus.
Lusk reached the milestone in dominating fashion, recording 31 points and 15 rebounds in the Patriots’ victory. Brin Whiteman added 11 points.
For Schenevus, Sam Osborne was the leading scorer with 13 points.
CV-S will host Fort Plain on Saturday, while Schenevus will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 52, Little Falls 51 (Thursday)
A back-and-forth game between Cooperstown and Little Falls on Thursday ended with the Lady Hawkeyes winning on a buzzer-beating putback by Claire Jensen for her only bucket of the game.
Dani Seamon had a big night for Cooperstown, netting 30 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists. Brenna Seamon added eight points and five rebounds and Rory Nelen finished with six points and five assists.
Cooperstown will be off until Saturday, Jan. 21 when it visits Clinton.
Oneonta 37, Cobleskill-Richmondville 32 (Thursday)
The Oneonta girls triumphed over Cobleskill-Richmondville in a low-scoring Senior Night game on Thursday.
Jordan Bellinger hit four three-pointers as part of a 16-point night for OHS while Natalie VanZandt and Megan Cleveland each scored eight points.
Oneonta will face Seton Catholic on Saturday.
Milford 46, Franklin 41, OT (Thursday)
Milford needed overtime to defeat Franklin 46-41 on the road Thursday in the Tri-Valley League.
Taylor Beckley led the Wildcats with a game-high 26 points, while Delaney Maison added 18 of her own.
Shannon Kingsbury and Lucas Van Dyke each had 10 points for the Purple Devils.
Milford will host Laurens on Wednesday, while Franklin will visit Morris on the same day.
Worcester 47, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 27 (Thursday)
Worcester defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 47-27 on Thursday.
Hailey Shalor was the leading scorer for the Wolverines with 18 points, while Sophia Adams followed with 16.
Hannah Bonczkowski led the Raiders with 13 points.
Worcester will host Edmeston on Wednesday while G-MU will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Monday.
Walton 52, Harpursville 21 (Thursday)
The Walton girls shut down Harpursville 52-21 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference showdown.
Grace Walley notched a double-double in the win for Walton, finishing with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jacqlyn Gransbury added 16 points and nine steals while MaKara MacGibbon had eight points and six steals while Havyn Merwin came away with six steals.
Hunter Moffitt led Harpursville with nine points.
Walton will host Unatego on Saturday.
Unatego 46, Bainbridge-Guilford 25 (Thursday)
Unatego outscored Bainbridge-Guilford 14-0 in the first quarter of Thursday’s game and never looked back, rolling to a 46-25 victory.
Kylie Mussaw and Elizabeth Craft each scored 13 points to lead the Spartans while Maddie Wilsey added nine of her own.
Leading the Bobcats with nine points was Johnna Henderson.
Unatego will be at Walton on Saturday and B-G hosts Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 62, Schenevus 40 (Thursday)
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 1 0-0 2, Morgan Huff 2 3-4 10, Stephenie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 0 2-2 2, Mia Dubben 2 0-0 4, Joleen Lusk 13 2-4 31, Brin Whiteman 3 2-4 11. Totals: 22 9-14 62
S: Autumn Burton 3 0-0 8, Amber Burton 3 0-0 7, Cady Ritton 1 0-8 2, Sam Barrett 2 5-6 10, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 5 0-0 13, Taylor Knapp 0 0-0 0, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-14 40
Three-point baskets: CV-S 5 (J. Lusk, Huff, B. Whiteman 3); S 5 (Au. Burton 2, Am. Burton, Osborne, Barrett)
Cooperstown 52, Little Falls 51 (Thursday)
C … 10 14 15 13 — 52
LF … 9 14 15 13 — 51
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 3 0-2 6, O. Murdock 2 0-2 4, C. Jensen 1 0-0 2, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 12 5-7 30, B. Seamon 4 0-0 8, S. Kirkby 1 0-2 2. Totals: 23 5-13 52
LF: A. Grcic 1 3-7 6, A. Podlas 0 0-0 0, A. Izzo 6 2-4 14, A. Eckler 0 0-0 0, M. Maver 5 2-4 14, O. Brand 1 0-2 2, A. Kress 6 2-2 15, M. Podlas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-19 51
Three-point baskets: C 1 (D. Seamon); LF 4 (Grcic, Maver 2, Kress)
Oneonta 37, Cobleskill-Richmondville 32 (Thursday)
OHS … 11 10 9 7 — 37
C-R … 4 7 7 14 — 32
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 6 0-0 16, Natalie VanZandt 3 2-4 8, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 3 0-0 8, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 2 1-4 5, Isabella Giacomelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-8 37
C-R: C. Hill 1 0-0 2, Walrath 2 1-2 5, France 5 2-3 12, C. Matice 0 0-0 0, K. Ellis 0 0-0 0, A. Rightmeyer 0 0--0 0, Mummenthey 2 0-0 4, M. Palmer 0 0-0 0, A. Crandall 4 1-1 9. Totals: 14 4-6 32
Three-point baskets: OHS 6 (Bellinger 4, Cleveland 2); C-R 0
Milford 46, Franklin 41, OT (Thursday)
M … 2 10 14 11 4 — 46
F … 8 4 12 13 9 — 41
M: Andrea Paffenroth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Beckley 11 4-5 26, Kara Mertz 0 0-2 0, Julia Barown 0 0-2 0, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 7 1-2 18, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 0 0-0 0 Totals: 19 5-11 46
F: Maddie Hyzer 2 0-6 4, Haylee Taggart 2 0-0 4, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 4 2-4 10, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-2 0, Lucas Van Dyke 4 0-0 10, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 4 0-0 8, Taylor Amatuccio 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 2-12 41
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Maison 3); F 3 (Van Dyke 2, Amatuccio)
Worcester 47, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 27 (Thursday)
W … 13 12 14 8 — 47
G-MU … 6 7 6 8 — 27
W: Madison Schultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 6 2-7 16, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Odell 0 0-0 0, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-2 0, Hailey Shalor 8 0-0 18, Samantha Tompkins 3 0-0 6, Anna Serdy 1 0-0 3, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-9 47
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 3, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 5 0-4 13, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 2 2-2 6, Kendra Hammond 2 0-0 5, Mackenzi Marron 0 0-0 0, Abigail Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-6 27
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Shalor, Adams 2, Serdy); G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski, Hammond, Sorochinsky)
Walton 52, Harpursville 21 (Thursday)
W … 6 14 23 9 — 52
H … 5 8 6 2 — 21
W: Eve Foster 0 0-3 0, Havyn Merwin 2 0-0 5, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 2 0-0 5, Jacqlyn Gransbury 6 4-5 16, MaKara MacGibbon 2 3-6 8, Grace Walley 7 4-10 18. Totals: 19 11-24 52
H: Jaylyn Merrill 1 3-8 5, Madison Fleming 0 1-6 1, Adrianna Hartman 1 0-0 2, Kylee Noyes 1 1-3 4, Amber Kachmar 0 0-2 0, Gabby Pawela 0 0-2 0, Hunter Moffitt 4 0-2 9. Totals: 7 5-23 21
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Merwin, Coons, MacGibbon); H 2 (Noyes, Moffitt)
Unatego 46, Bainbridge-Guilford 25 (Thursday)
U … 14 13 11 8 — 46
B-G … 0 7 12 6 — 25
U: Bailey McCoy 3 0-0 6, Harly Birdsall 1 0-0 3, Madisyn Bridsall 0 2-2 2, Kylie Mussaw 6 1-2 13, Maddie Wilsey 4 0-0 9, Kaitlyn Henn 0 0-0 0, Gracie Tilt 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Craft 6 1-2 13. Totals: 20 4-6 46
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 1 0-0 2, Peyton Umbra 0 0-0 0, Celeste Baldwin 2 2-2 7, Jayslin Henderson 2 1-5 5 , Victoria Suda 1 0-0 2, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 4 1-2 9, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-9 25
Three-point baskets: U 2 (H. Birdsall, Wilsey); B-G 1 (Baldwin)
