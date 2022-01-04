The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls basketball team rode a dominant performance by Joleen Lusk to a 60-41 victory over Central Valley on Tuesday.
Lusk notched a double-double consisting of 28 points and 22 rebounds to go along with eight blocks and four steals in the victory. Morgan Huff added 10 points.
Leading Central Valley was Madison Obreza with nine points.
Delhi 49, Unadilla Valley 31
Delhi won its matchup with Unadilla Valley 49-31 in Tuesday's Midstate Athletic Conference league game.
Sylvia Liddle was Delhi's high scorer with 15 points, followed by Libby Lamport with nine points.
Unadilla Valley was led by Kadence York with 12 points.
Delhi will host Greene on Jan. 12.
Worcester 33, Edmeston 32
The Wolverines edged the Panthers 33-32 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Hailey Shalor was the top scorer for Worcester with 15 points while Anna Serdy added nine points in the victory.
Edmeston was led by Molly Rifanburg with a team-best 13 points.
Edmeston (4-3) will visit Sharon Springs on Friday.
Roxbury 47, Margaretville 21
The Rockets shut down the Blue Devils in a 47-21 victory on Tuesday in Delaware League action.
Roxbury’s leading scorers were Mya Johnston with 12 points and Kylie DeMaio with 11 points. The win improves Roxbury’s record to 4-2 on the season.
Leading Margaretville was Netalia Herrera with eight points.
Roxbury and Margaretville will meet again next Wednesday.
Stamford 62, Laurens 28
Stamford defeated Laurens 62-28 in Tuesday's non-league matchup.
McKenna Hoyt led the Indians with a game-high total of 18 points, followed by teammate Emily Clark with 11 points.
Gabriella Andrades and Kendra Dunham led Laurens with 11 points each.
Charlotte Valley 54, Sharon Springs 22
Charlotte Valley defeated Sharon Springs 54-22 in Tuesday's non-league game.
The Wildcats were led by Jenna Lubbers with 18 points. Kaylie Whitbeck added eight points.
Lillie Tessier led Sharon Springs with eight points.
Charlotte Valley will travel to face Stamford Thursday.
CV-S … 22 9 16 13 — 60
CV … 12 9 17 3 — 41
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1 1-2 4, Morgan Huff 4 2-8 10, Emma Whiteman 2 2-2 6, Lydia Lusk 3 0-0 6, Joleen Lusk 10 7-8 28, Brin Whiteman 2 2-2 6. Totals: 22 14-22 60
CV: Madison Obreza 4 4-5 9, Cam Moshier 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Hassett 1 0-0 3, Kaelin Napoli 2 1-2 5, Sarrantian Helmer 1 0-0 3, Ava Judd 3 0-0 6, Avery Rien 3 1-3 7, Payton Lynch 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 6-10 41
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (Bosc, Lusk); CV 3 (Hassett, Helmer, Lynch)
DA … 17 8 20 4 — 49
UV … 3 18 6 4 — 31
Delhi: Julia Baxter 3 0-2 6, Libby Lamport 4 0-1 9, Sylvia Liddle 6 0-2 15, Amanda Nealis 1 0-0 2, Cadence Wakin 1 0-2 2, Shaina Mondore 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 3 1-2 7, Vidya Samudrala 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 1-9 49
Unadilla Valley: Isabella Potter 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Schrag 3 1-2 7, Kadence York 5 2-6 12, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Keona Courtright 2 0-4 4, Lily Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-12 31
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Liddle 3, Lamport); UV 0
W … 7 2 17 6 — 33
E … 5 12 13 2 — 32
Worcester: Sophia Adams 3 0-0 6, Elizabeth Odell 0 3-4 3, Hailey Shalor 6 0-0 15, Anna Serdy 4 0-0 9. Totals: 13 3-4 33
Edmeston: Avery Bolton 1 0-0 2, Arissa Bolton 1 0-0 3, Abby Bateman 4 0-0 8, Haylie Lund 3 0-0 6, Molly Rifanburg 6 0-0 13. Totals: 15 0-0 32
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Shalor 3, Serdy); E 2 (Ar. Bolton, Rifanburg)
R … 10 10 12 15 — 47
M … 1 5 4 11 — 21
Roxbury: Mya Johnston 6 0-0 12, Brianna Cross 1 0-0 2, Kylie DeMaio 5 0-4 11, MacKenzie Hines 1 0-0 2, Kimora Brown 3 0-0 6, Bryanna Meehan 4 0-2 8, Alina Chonowski 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Losie 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 0-6 47
Margaretville: Ashley Camano 0 0-0 0, Hailey Maggio 0 0-0 0, Ava Fronckowiak 2 0-0 4, Alissa Maggio 0 0-0 0, Netalia Herrera 3 1-2 8, Ava Gavette 1 0-0 2, Bailee Herrel 0 0-0 0, Samantha Von Bernewitz 2 1-3 5, Kayla Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 2-7 21
Three-point baskets: R 1 (DeMaio); M 1 (Herrera)
S … 16 15 16 15 — 62
L … 6 5 7 10 — 28
Stamford: Seneca Shafer 7 1-2 5, Tryhnati Donato 1 0-0 2, Georgia Lynch 1 0-0 2, Chloe Mead 2 0-0 4, Emily Clark 5 1-1 11, Justine Daempsle 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 9 0-2 18, Andrea Shulz 4 0-0 8. Totals 30 2-6 62
Laurens: Gabriella Andrades 5 1-5 11, Cassie Moxley 1 0-1 2, Kendra Dunham 5 0-0 11, Jaiden Gravelding 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 1-6 28
Three-point baskets: S 0; L 1 (Dunham)
CV … 18 12 12 12 — 54
SS … 0 5 10 7 — 22
Charlotte Valley: Liz Gerster 3 0-0 6, Cadence Losie 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Whitbeck 4 0-0 8, Maeve Carey 2 2-2 6, Natalie Amadon 1 0-0 2, Jenna Lubbers 8 2-2 18, Ella Gerster 2 0-0 4, Josephine Butler 2 0-0 4, Cadence Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-4 54
Sharon Springs: Jen Manko 2 0-0 4, G Cater 1 0-0 3, C Belfance 2 0-0 4, Jayna Manko 1 1-2 3, Lilly Tessier 3 0-0 8. Totals 9 1-2 22
Three-point baskets: CV 0; SS 3 (Tessier 2, Cater)
