Boys Standings

Name Points W Points L Winning %

Hancock 16     0 .1000

Unadilla Valley   8 0     .1000

Deposit    8 0 .1000

Sidney     8 4  .666

Bainbridge-Guilford 4 8  .333

Afton   0     16 .000

Greene    0     16 .000

*Standings to not reflect games where only one team has bowled.

Girls Standings

Name Points W Points L Winning %

Greene 16 4      .800

Sidney 13 3     .813

Afton 8 16    .333

Unadilla Valley 7  1     .875

Bainbridge-Guilford   7   5     .583

Hancock     1  15   .062

Deposit 0 7 .000

*Standings do not reflect games where only one team has bowled.

