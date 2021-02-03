Boys Standings
Name Points W Points L Winning %
Hancock 16 0 .1000
Unadilla Valley 8 0 .1000
Deposit 8 0 .1000
Sidney 8 4 .666
Bainbridge-Guilford 4 8 .333
Afton 0 16 .000
Greene 0 16 .000
*Standings to not reflect games where only one team has bowled.
Girls Standings
Name Points W Points L Winning %
Greene 16 4 .800
Sidney 13 3 .813
Afton 8 16 .333
Unadilla Valley 7 1 .875
Bainbridge-Guilford 7 5 .583
Hancock 1 15 .062
Deposit 0 7 .000
*Standings do not reflect games where only one team has bowled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.