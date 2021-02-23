Carter Mackey had a team-high 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to lead the Oneonta boys basketball team over visiting Norwich, 49-46.
Oneonta jumped out to a 18-12 first quarter lead and took a seven point lead into halftime.
Kevin Kurkowski and Tanner Russin scored six points apiece for the Yellowjackets, who also received seven rebounds and four assists from Aidan Mackey.
After Oneonta's defense held Norwich to just four points in the third quarter the Yellowjackets held a one point lead late in the fourth quarter.
Carter Mackey knocked down two free throws to give Oneonta a three-point lead. Norwich's three at the buzzer was just long and Oneonta held on to the lead.
Torrin Lawrence led Norwich with 22 points.
Oneonta 49, Norwich 46
at Oneonta
Norwich …. 12 13 4 17 – 46
Oneonta …. 18 14 8 9 …. 49
Norwich: Torin Lawrence 6 8-11 22, Keegan Franklin 4 2-5 10, Logan Ford 2 2-2 6, Carson Thornton 1 0-0 3, Andrew Mullen 1 0-0 3, Athen Genute 1 0-0 2, Lex Genute 0 0-0 0, Caleb Turner 0 0-0 0, Trent Wessels 0 0-0 0, Anthony Ragonese 0 0-0 0, Eli Craddock 0 0-0 0, Carter Canhouten 0 0-0 0, Ben Corbin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-18 16.
Oneonta: Carter Mackey 7 4-4 20, Kevin Kurkowski 3 0-0 6, Tanner Russin 2 0-0 6, Finlay Oliver 3 0-0 6, Matt Shultz 1 2-2 4, Brandon Ernwood 1 0-0 3, Aidan Mackey 1 0-0 2, Aidan Breakey 0 2-3 2, Seamus Catella 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0, Cole Platt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-9 49.
Three-point baskets: N 4 (Lawrence 2, Thornton, Mullen); O 5 (C. Mackey 2, Russin 2, Ernwood).
