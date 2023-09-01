The Oneonta girls soccer team tied with Waverly 3-3 in an overtime game on the road Friday.
Veronika Madej had three goals in the tie, assisted by Josie Scanlon, Carly Stamas and Grace Slesinski once a piece.
Lilli Rowe tallied 16 saves in goal for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta will take on Chenango Valley on the road Wednesday.
MILFORD 9, ROXBURY 0
Milford cruised to a 9-0 victory over Roxbury at home Friday.
Alexis Sutphin scored two goals and had two assists while Delaney Maison and Kara Mertz each scored two goals in the win.
Julia Barown, Danika Stanford and Peyton McAdams each scored a goal while Maison, Barown, Allison Munson, Lilian Cohn and Claire Smith each tallied an assist for Milford.
Bella Qua and Smith each had two saves in goal.
Milford will host Schenevus on Wednesday.
CINCINNATUS 1, EDMESTON/MORRIS 0
Edmeston/Morris fell 1-0 to Cincinnatus at home Friday.
Cassia Schuyler scored the lone goal of the game, assisted by Ava Larrabee.
Abbie White tallied 11 saves in the loss.
E/M will be back in action when they host Cherry Valley-Springfield Wednesday.
SIDNEY 1, CHENANGO FORKS 0 (Thursday)
Freshman Adrianna Tanner scored with one second left in double-overtime to give Sidney a 1-0 win over Chenango Forks at home Thursday.
Zoe Sullivan picked up the assist while Paige Duchnowski tallied seven saves in the shutout.
Sidney will visit Greene Tuesday.
UNATEGO 2, LAURENS 1
Unatego defeated Laurens 2-1 Friday behind a pair of goals from Bailey McCoy.
Avery James picked up an assist in the win while Dixie Boglioli had eight saves in goal.
Jaidon Brodie scored for Laurens while Ryleigh Williams had seven saves.
Unatego will visit Schoharie Tuesday while Laurens will take on Roxbury Wednesday in the Stamford Mayor's Cup.
FIELD HOCKEY
WINDSOR 9, WALTON 0
SPENCER VAN ETTEN 2, WALTON 0
Walton field hockey dropped a pair of games to Windsor and Spencer Van Etten at the Windsor Tournament Friday.
Windsor won 9-0 in the first game, while Spencer Van Etten won the second 2-0.
Mackenzie Roach tallied 23 saves in goal against Windsor and four against Spencer Van Etten.
Walton will be back in action Tuesday when they host Sidney.
