The Margaretville boys basketball team used excellent team defense to hold off a late rally by Charlotte Valley and defeat the Wildcats 53-47 on the road in the first round of the Delaware League Playoffs on Tuesday.
Connor Wayman was Margaretville’s top scorer with 17 points, while Ryan McVitty and Elijah Bullock each added 12 points in the win.
Jamison Quigley led Charlotte Valley with 15 points, while Noah Johnson netted 11 and Trevor Waid added 10.
The Blue Devils fell behind 5-0 in the first minute, only to come out of a timeout with a 6-0 run of their own to take a 6-5 lead after three minutes.
Tristan McVitty made a layup at the buzzer to give the Blue Devils a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter that stretched into the second quarter, eventually going into the half up 24-19.
Margaretville coach Chad Richards said that it was more important for his team to finish strong rather than getting off to a hot start only to fade down the stretch.
“For us, it’s not that important,” he said of the slow start. “We came into this game thinking they were going to make a run, and we just had to weather the storm. We wanted to play with a lead, but if it didn’t work out that way it’s ok”.
Margaretville played well in the third quarter and was able to head into the fourth with a 34-28 lead.
The momentum began to shift towards Charlotte Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter after Noah Johnson made a contested layup and Jamison Quigley put back Johnson’s missed free-throw.
Quigley followed that up with another layup off a turnover to suddenly tie the game at 36 with 6:44 left. Ezra Ontl nailed a three with 5:30 left in the game to open up a 39-36 lead, and cap off a 9-0 Wildcat run.
At this point, Charlotte Valley had all the momentum but was unable to capitalize as the Blue Devils weathered the storm to grab the lead back at 42-39 after a free throw and a Christian Bravo layup.
Following a defensive stop, Ryan McVitty stepped up, sinking two three-pointers in a row to make it 48-39 and all but seal the victory for Margaretville. Richards said this was one of the key sequences of the game.
“McVitty started off kind of slow, but he found his rhythm in that game and it was just all we needed to really put us over the edge,” he said.
Following the victory, Richards was proud of the way his team stepped up on the road in a game of this importance.
“We showed so much resilience on defense,” he said. “Every possession for 32 minutes. We really had to keep making stops in this game, we knew that going into this game. Our heart and intensity had to be there”
This was the second meeting between the two teams, with the first one resulting in a 49-38 Charlotte Valley victory on Jan. 20.
Richards said the adjustments his team made after the first meeting paid dividends the second time around.
“We got a good look at what they can do on offense so we tried to make some adjustments over the last couple of weeks, and I think that really paid off,” he said.
The Blue Devils will face South Kortright next Thursday at SUNY Delhi in the Delaware League Championship Game.
Margaretville 53, Charlotte Valley 47
M … 12 12 10 19 — 53
CV … 11 8 9 19 — 47
M: Hunter Balcom 0 1-2 1, Connor Wayman 5 5-6 17, Cody Wayman 0 0-0 0, Tristan McVitty 1 2-2 4, Ryan McVitty 5 0-0 12, Elijah Bullock 5 2-2 12, Christian Bravo 2 3-6 7. Totals: 18 13-17 53
CV: Ethan Barrett 1 0-0 2, Trevor Waid 5 0-0 10, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ezra Ontl 2 0-0 5, Freddy Cargill 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wright 2 0-2 4, Simone Tunno 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 6 1-3 15, Luke Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 5 1-4 11, John Gonzalves 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-9 47
Three-point baskets: M 4 (Con. Wayman 2, R. McVitty 2); CV 3 (Ontl, Quigley 2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.