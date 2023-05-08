Margaretville clinched back-to-back Delaware League tennis titles Monday with a 7-0 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
Winning in singles for the Blue Devils were Ryan McVitty, Tristan McVitty, Christian Bravo, Conner Hill and Ashley Camano-Rosale.
The doubles winners were the pairings of Lenny Cordero and Willbert Martinez, and Alex Garcia and Max Siciarz.
Margaretville (11-0) will be at Total Tennis in Saugerties Wednesday for league matches.
Cooperstown 4, Little Falls 1 (Match 1) Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Match 2)
Cooperstown swept Monday’s doubleheader match against Little Falls by scores of 4-1 and 5-0, respectively.
Bianca Adam and Emily Menzies won in singles play in the first match while the Hawkeyes received wins from Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert in doubles.
In the second match, Ayers, Caulier and PJ Kiuber each won in singles. Winning in doubles were Lambert and Gunter Weldon, and Sofia Ingalls and Nina Vasquez.
Cooperstown 3, Clinton 2 (Saturday)
Cooperstown held off Clinton for a 3-2 victory Saturday.
Henry Ayers and Bianca Adam won in second and third singles, respectively, for the Hawkeyes. Winning in second doubles, meanwhile, was the duo of Colby Diamond and PJ Kiuber.
Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Edwin Lopez 9-0; Tristan McVitty (M) def. JP Klein 9-0; Christian Bravo (M) def. Sophia Dyjak 9-4; Conner Hill (M) def. Charlie Mulholland 9-3; Ashley Camano-Rosale (M) def. Sadie Otten 9-1
Doubles: Lenny Cordero and Willbert Martinez (M) def. Caeley Coe and Matthew Weiman 9-2; Alex Garcia and Max Siciarz (M) def. Selina Li and Alex Li 9-5
Singles: Sean Carroll (LF) def. Natalie Hanson 10-3; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Bobby Russell 10-0; Emily Menzies (Coop) def. David Brown 10-1
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Elijah German and Evan Petrie 10-0; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Mason Sousa and Jacob Morgan 10-0
Singles: Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Evan Petrie 10-3; Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Elijah German 10-0; PJ Kiuber (Coop) def. Mason Sousa 10-0
Doubles: Gunter Weldon and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Sean Carroll and Bobby Russell 10-0; Sofia Ingalls and Nina Vasquez (Coop) def. David Brown and Tyler Higgins 10-1
Singles: Izzy Marcus (Clint) def. Natalie Hanson 6-0, 6-1; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Ollie Walters 6-2, 7-5; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Martin Amuso 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Nick Heselton and Landon Stilz (Clint) def. Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert 6-7, 6-4, 1-0 (9); Colby Diamond and PJ Kiuber (Coop) def. Connor Cook and Logan Cook 6-1, 6-2
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Herkimer 189-229 in Monday’s match at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a three-over par round of 38. Joining him on the scoresheet were Max Jones (45), Ben Lewis (52) and Jackson Chrisman (54).
Cooperstown will host Town of Webb Wednesday.
At Leatherstocking Golf Course Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Braydon Sentz 38, Max Jones 45, Ben Lewis 52, Jackson Chrisman 54
Herk: Noah Lewis 55, Steven Naegele 56, Zack Rose 58, Nate Page 60
