The Margaretville boys basketball team cruised to a 66-38 non-league victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at home on Monday.
Connor Wayman led the Blue Devils’ attack with 18 points, Ryan McVitty scored 14, and Eli Bullock notched a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a very balanced attack tonight,” Margaretville coach Chad Richards said.
Devon Hartwell and Brian Wilson each scored 12 points to lead the Raiders.
Margaretville will host Downsville on Tuesday while G-MU hosts Roxbury on Wednesday.
Schenevus 65, Roxbury 51
Schenevus earned a non-league home victory on Monday by defeating Roxbury 65-51.
Allen Osborne led the scoring with 22 points, Lucien Kortekaas had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jackson Reed registered a double-double of 10 points and 18 rebounds.
For Roxbury, George Proctor poured in 22 points while Mason Hamil had 10.
Little Falls 56, Cooperstown 44
Cooperstown fell behind early to Little Falls and was unable to rally in Monday’s 56-44 loss.
Charlie Lambert scored 20 of his team-high 23 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes. Miles Nelen added seven points while Lambert and Brody Murdock grabbed seven and six rebounds, respectively.
Cooperstown will host Sherburne-Earlville on Tuesday for its Senior Night Game.
Walton 65, Afton 48
Walton defeated Afton 65-48 on Friday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Meyer Little led the Warriors with 17 points, while Zack Gardner added nine points in the win. Ryan Wright led Afton with 11 points.
Walton will host Oxford on Tuesday, while Afton will visit Delhi on the same day.
Delhi 64, James O’Neill 61 OT (Saturday)
Luke Schnabel broke his own Delhi single-game scoring record to lead the Bulldogs to a 64-61 overtime victory against James O’Neill on Saturday to improve to 14-0 on the season.
Schnabel finished with 42 points in the win, topping the program-record 38 points he tallied last week. Thirty-six of those points came after halftime.
Elsewhere for Delhi, Angelo Krzyston scored nine points and added 12 rebounds.
Jordan Thompson led James O’Neill with 23 points.
Delhi will host Afton on Tuesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 50, Sidney 48 (Saturday)
The Bobcats edged the Warriors 50-48 in Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
David Emerson led the scoring for Bainbridge-Guilford with 13 points, and was followed close behind by Garrett O’Hara (11), Connor Vredenburgh (10), and James Hogroian (nine).
Jalen Reardon scored a game-high 20 points to lead Sidney while Dylan Easton added 12 of his own.
Unadilla Valley 56, Walton 44 (Saturday)
Unadilla Valley took down Walton 56-44 on Saturday in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Trason Murray scored a game-high 221 points to lead the Storm. Also scoring in double-figures were Kaden Butts with 11 points and Zack Smith with 10.
Zach Gardner paced Walton with 13 points and Ransom Dutcher added 10.
Fort Plain 56, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45 (Saturday)
Cherry Valley-Springfield couldn’t overcome a slow start in Saturday’s 56-45 loss to Fort Plain. The Patriots were outscored 18-6 in the first quarter and 30-12 in the first half overall.
Max Horvath led CV-S with 21 points while CJ Hurley also finished in double-figures with 12 points.
Richfield Springs 50, Edmeston 42 (Friday)
The Richfield Springs rallied to defeat Edmeston 50-42 on Friday in Tri-Valley League action. After the Panthers led for most of the game, the Indians won the fourth-quarter battle 20-10 to pull away for the win.
Dylan Hosford led the scoring with a game-high 29 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Kyle Ough was Edmeston’s top scorer with 10 points while Braymon Clark scored nine.
Unadilla Valley 59, Afton 51 (Friday)
Unadilla Valley used a balanced attack to defeat Afton 59-51 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Haywood Edwards was UV’s leading scorer with 16 points while Zach Smith and Trason Murray scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Leading the scoring for Afton were Ryan Wright with 13 points and Equan Patterson with 10.
Margaretville 66, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 38
Marg … 13 14 24 15 — 66
G-MU … 11 4 9 9 — 38
M: Hunter Balcom 1 0-0 2, Connor Wayman 7 0-0 18, Cody Wayman 2 0-0 5, Tristan McVitty 1 1-2 3, Ryan McVitty 6 0-0 14, Eli Bullock 6 0-0 12, Christian Bravo 6 0-0 12. Totals: 29 1-2 66
G-MU: Brennan Finch 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 2 0-0 5, Devon Hartwell 5 0-0 12, Corbin Demmon 2 0-0 4, Brian Wilson 5 2-2 12. Totals: 14 2-2 38
Three-point baskets: M 7 (Con. Wayman 4, R. McVitty 2, Cod. Wayman); G-MU 3 (Pain, Hartwell 2)
Schenevus 65, Roxbury 51
S … 11 18 23 13 – 65
R … 4 14 18 15 – 51
S: Ethan Reed 2 0-0 4, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 9 2-2 22, Cody Keator 2 2-2 7, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aidden Burgus 0 0-0 0, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 2 0-0 4, Jackson Reed 5 0-1 10, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 7 1-2 15, Rylan Spranger 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 5-7 65.
R: Jordan Johnston 1 0-0 2, Mason Hamil 3 3-6 10, Christopher Garofolo 3 2-6 8, Anthony Accordino 0 0-0 0, Taren Davis 3 3-6 9, Jack Leder 0 0-0 0, George Proctor 8 6-8 22. Totals 18 14-26 52.
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Osborne 2, Keator, Spranger); R 1 (Hamil)
Little Falls 56, Cooperstown 44
LF … 15 14 16 11 – 56
C … 4 8 15 17 – 44
LF: Morotti 3 0-0 6, Dunn 3 2-4 8, Fallir 0 0-0 0, Frederick 10 7-11 28, Torres 0 0-0 0, Langdon 0 0-5 0, Izzo 4 1-2 12, Maniker 0 0-0 0, Milianta 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-22 56.
C: Colby Diamond 0 2-2 2, Miles Nelen 3 2-2 10, Ethan Kukenberger 0 0-0 0, Cooper Coleman 0 0-0 0, Troy Davis 0 0-2 0, Cooper Bradley 1 0-0 2, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Brody Murdock 3 1-2 7, Charlie Lambert 8 4-8 23. Totals 15 9-16 44.
Three-point baskets: LF 4 (Izzo 3, Frederick); C 5 (Lambert 3, Nelen 2)
Walton 65, Afton 48
W … 13 16 19 17 — 65
A … 14 4 15 13 — 48
W: Zack Gardner 4 1-2 9, Ransom Dutcher 3 1-2 7, Parker MacDonald 1 0-0 3, Colby Phraner 3 0-2 6, Seth Hunter 3 1-3 7, Caden LeBarge 1 0-0 2, Meyer Little 5 3-4 17, Robert Conklin 5 2-2 13. Totals 25 8-15 65
A: Ryan Wright 5 0-0 11, Tyler Kelly 2 0-0 5, Charle Casamassin 2 0-0 5, Matt Carman 1 0-0 3, Ryan Dawson 2 0-2 4, Equan Patterson 4 0-1 10, Braden Sadelmire 3 1-2 8, Carter Burns 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 1-5 48
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Little 4, MacDonald, Conklin); A 7 (Patterson 2, Wright, Kelly, Casamassin, Carman, Sadelmire)
Delhi 64, James O’Neill 61 OT (Saturday)
DA … 10 6 21 17 10 — 64
J … 11 15 13 15 7 — 61
DA: Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Zachary Finch 1 0-0 2, Logan Nealis 2 0-0 5, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 16 7-12 42, Sam Davis 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 4 1-6 9, Andrew Liddle 0 0-0 0, Rocco Schnabel 0 2-3 2, Luke Sanford 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 12-25 64
J: Isaiah Bates 6 0-0 15, Jackson Smith 1 4-8 6, Jordan Thompson 8 2-2 23, Nick Waugh 4 2-3 11, Demarcus Price 0 0-0 0, Isaac Visger 1 0-0 2, Austin Borgos 0 4-4 4. Totals 20 12-17 61
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (L. Schnabel 3, Nealis); J 9 (Thompson 5, Bates 3, Waugh)
Bainbridge-Guilford 50, Sidney 48 (Saturday)
B-G … 10 13 10 17 — 50
S … 11 20 7 10 — 48
B-G: David Emerson 5 2-4 13, James Hogroian 4 1-3 9, Nick McKown 0 0-0 0, Ilias Wilson 1 2-5 4, Isaac Seiler 1 0-0 3, Garrett O’Hara 3 2-4 11, Michael Liponi 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 4 2-2 10, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arien Sherman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-20 50
S: Jalen Reardon 7 5-7 20, Devin Baker 0 0-0 0, Dylan Easton 5 0-0 12, Chris Moreno 0 0-0 0, Ben Miller 1 0-0 3, Connor VanderSommen 1 6-10 8, Danny Morris 1 3-6 5, Cameron Russo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-23 48
Three-point baskets: B-G 5 (Emerson, Seiler, O’Hara 3); S 4 (Reardon, Easton 2, Miller)
Unadilla Valley 56, Walton 44 (Saturday)
UV … 18 14 7 17 — 56
W … 12 7 11 14 — 44
UV: Haywood Edwards 0 3-6 3, Mitchell Thompson 0 0-0 0, Tucker Cattanach 2 2-2 6, Keegan Platt 0 0-0 0, Zack Smith 4 0-0 10, Trason Murray 6 4-4 21, Trent Marinelli 2 1-3 5, Kaden Butts 5 1-4 11, Dalton Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-19 56
W: Zach Gardner 6 0-0 13, Ransom Dutcher 4 0-2 10, Parker MacDonald 1 2-2 4, Colby Phraner 0 0-0 0, Seth Hunter 3 2-2 9, Caden LeBarge 0 0-0 0, Meyer Little 2 2-4 8, London Stanton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-10 44
Three-point baskets: UV 7 (Smith 2, Murray 5); W 6 (Gardner, Dutcher 2, Hunter, Little 2)
Fort Plain 56, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45 (Saturday)
FP … 18 12 14 12 — 56
CV-S … 6 6 14 19 — 45
FP: Battisti 0 0-x 0, C. David 6 1-x 13, K. David 0 0-x 0, Gray 7 3-x 17, B. Keane 0 0-x 0, D. Keane 1 0-x 2, Paddon 2 0-x 4, Rumrill 1 0-x 2, Sardinia 0 0-x 0, VanGorder 5 4-x 18. Totals: 22 8-x 56
CV-S: Kris Cade 2 1-x 5, Duane LeFevre 1 0-x 2, Dalton Stocking 2 0-x 4, Trevor Campagna 0 0-x 0, Max Horvath 8 5-x 21, Faustin O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Camden Decker 0 1-x 1, CJ Hurley 3 6-x 12, Chase Benson 0 0-x 0, Bryent Rockwell 0 0-x 0. Totals: 16 13-x 45
Three-point baskets: FP 4 (VanGorder 4); CV-S 0
Richfield Springs 50, Edmeston 42 (Friday)
RS … 9 13 8 20 — 50
E … 10 15 7 10 — 42
RS: Bowman 1 0-0 2, Dunckel 4 0-1 8, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Hosford 11 4-4 29, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-5 50
E: Ough 3 2-5 10, Clark 4 0-0 9, G. McEnroe 2 0-0 4, C. McEnroe 3 0-2 6, Schoellig 2 0-0 4, Galley 1 0-0 2, Graham 2 2-3 7. Totals: 17 4-10 42
Three-point baskets: RS 3 (Hosford); E 3 (Ough 2, Clark)
Unadilla Valley 59, Afton 51 (Friday)
UV … 19 16 11 13 — 59
A … 11 15 12 13 — 51
UV: Haywood Edwards 5 6-8 16, Tucker Cattanach 2 2-5 6, Reagan Platt 2 1-1 6, Zach Smith 5 2-2 14, Trason Murray 2 8-12 13, Trent Marinelli 1 0-0 2, Kaden Butts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 19-28 59
A: Anthony Obeida 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wright 4 1-2 13, Tyler Kelly 1 0-0 2, Charle Casamire 4 5-7, 14, Matt Corman 1 0-0 2, Ryan Dawson 2 3-6 7, Equan Patterson 4 1-3 10, Spencer Wrench 0 0-0 0, Bradon Sadilire 0 1-2 1, Carter Burns 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 11-20 51
Three-point baskets: UV 4 (Platt, Smith 2, Murray); A 6 (Wright 4, Cashmere, Patterson)
