Margaretville defeated Hunter-Tannersville at home Tuesday in the tennis season opener for both teams.
Margaretville's Ryan McVitty, Ivan Herrera and Mauricio Hernandez earned wins in singles play, while Kurt Vitin earned a singles win Hunter-Tannersville.
Tristan McVitty and Lenny Cordero also earned a doubles win for Margaretville.
Tennis
at Margaretville, Tuesday, April 27
Margaretville 6, Hunter-Tannersville 1
Singles: Ryan McVitty(Margaretville) won by default, 9-3. Kurt Vitin (Hunter-Tannersville) def. Diego Sanchez, 9-4. Ivan Herrera (Margaretville) def. Hedda Flynn, 9-3. Mauricio Hernandez (Margaretville) def. Kristian Aizstrauts, 9-5. Margaretville won in fifth singles by forfeit.
Doubles: Tristan McVitty and Lenny Cordero (Margaretville) def. Garrett Legg and default, 9-3. Nick Vasilikos and Samantha Vonbernewitz (Margaretville) won by default, 9-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.