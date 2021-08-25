The Margaretville boys golf team defeated South Kortright/Andes 191-217 in its season-opening match on Wednesday at Hanah Mountain Country Club.
Thomas Chairvolotti had the low round of the day for the Blue Devils with a 42. Also scoring for Margaretville were Ryan Sanford (44), Cody Balcom (52), and Ryan McVitty (53).
Conner Quarino led South Kortright/Andes with a 49. The team’s other scorers were Lee Marigliano (53), Adam Champlin (57), and Boston Quarino (58).
Hunter 189, Gilboa 193
Gilboa dropped its season-opening match against Hunter at Christmas Valley on Wednesday.
Grady Glennon led Hunter with a low score of 39. Also scoring for Hunter were Gwendolyn Glennon (42), Lyden Smith (46), and Thomas Houlihan (62).
Leading Gilboa was Keith Smith with a round of 45. The Wildcats’ other scorers were Kara Dumas (48), Ethan Halat (50), and Dylan Braswell (50).
