Margaretville's Marisol Flores had five goals and two assists to lead the Blue Devils to a 9-0 girls soccer victory over Davenport at home Monday.
Natalia Herrera scored twice and had an assist for Margaretville. Olivia Suyama and Marley Eignor also scored for the Blue Devils, while Bailee Herrel had a pair of assists. Kayla Clark earned the shutout for Margaretville, while Davenport's Cadence Santiago made seven saves.
"We knew today was a big game, and we got what we were hoping for," Margaretville Coach Toni Smith said after the game.
Margaretville improved to 8-2 on the season (6-1 in Delaware League play), and sits in second place behind only Roxbury (11-1, 7-0) in the Delaware League. The Blue Devils host Germantown in a non-league matchup Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Davenport fell to 6-7-1 (4-3 league) on the season.
Margaretville: Marisol Flores 5-2, Natalia Herrera 2-1, Olivia Suyama 1-0, Marley Eignor 1-0, Bailee Herrel 0-2.
Shots-corner kicks: M 21-2, D 2-2
Goalies: Kayla Clark (M) 1, Cadence Santiago (D) 7
The Cooperstown girls fell to Little Falls 5-0 in Saturday’s soccer game.
Olivia Lindsay netted a hat trick to lead Little Falls, while Shayna Straney finished with two goals and an assist.
Sam Vezza made nine saves in the Cooperstown goal. Abby Vadney stopped seven shots for Little Falls.
Little Falls: Olivia Lindsay 3-0, Shayna Straney 2-1, Maria Battisti 0-1, Stella Rowley 0-1
Cooperstown: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: LF 16-10, C 11-4
Goalies: Abby Vadney (LF) 7, Sam Vezza (C) 9
BOYS SOCCER
A goal scored on the last kick of the game helped the Schenevus boys defeat UV/GMU 3-2 in Saturday’s soccer game.
Trevor Schneider scored the game-winner for the Dragons as time expired, capping off a three-point performance that included two assists. Cody Keator and Cody Feil scored Schenevus’ other two goals.
Scoring for UV/GMU were Trayson Murray and Ben Gorrell.
Schenevus keeper Ryan Spranger made six saves while Tucker Cattanach stopped nine shots for UV/GMU.
Schenevus: Cody Keator 1-0, Trevor Schneider 1-2, Cody Feil 1-0
UV/GMU: Trayson Murray 1-0, Owen Hill 1-1, Ben Gorrell 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 14-5, UV/GMU 11-4
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 6, Tucker Cattanach (UV/GMU) 9
FOOTBALL
After a close first quarter, the Delhi football team scored 34 unanswered points to defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 41-7 in Friday’s Class D divisional contest.
The duo of Ryan Wilson and Owen Haight led the way for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. Wilson ran for 110 yards and two scores, while Haight gained 96 yards on the ground, caught a touchdown pass and scored another on a 75-yard interception return that opened the scoring in the first quarter.
The Bobcats were able to tie the score with Ethan Beames' 14-yard touchdown run.
It was all Delhi from that point on, however. Wilson would score on runs of 8 and 4 yards in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Haight caught a 15-yard TD pass from Logan Nealis to make it 28-7. A pair of touchdown runs from Rowan McCarthy (5 yards) and Sam Davis (16 yards) would put the game away for good.
Nealis finished the game 4-for-7 passing for 48 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Davis had 41 rushing yards on five carries.
The Delhi defense was dominant throughout, intercepting Beames three times and holding the Bobcats to just 148 total yards. Ethan Gregory led B-G with 60 rushing yards on 12 carries while Beames had 67 yards through the hair and 31 more on the ground.
Delhi (4-1 overall, 4-1 league) will host Newark Valley on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Bainbridge-Guilford (1-4, 0-4) will be at home against Sidney on Friday at 7 p.m.
DA … 7 14 13 7 — 41
BG … 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
DA — Owen Haight 75 interception (Owen Haight kick good), 7:33
BG — Ethan Beames 14 run (Nolan Hawkins kick good), 2:45
Second Quarter
DA — Ryan Wilson 8 run (Owen Haight kick good), 12:00
DA — Ryan Wilson 4 run (Owen Haight kick good), 6:16
Third Quarter
DA — Owen Haight 15 pass from Logan Nealis (Owen Haight kick good), 8:59
DA — Rowan McCarthy 5 run (kick failed), 4:39
Fourth Quarter
DA — Sam Davis 16 run (Owen Haight kick good), 8:49
Delhi Rushing: R. Wilson 16-110-2, O. Haight 6-96, S. Davis 5-41-1, R. McCarthy 1-5-1, T. Bracchy 1-3, L. Nealis 1-5, K. Rasmussen 1-7
Delhi Passing: L. Nealis 4-7 48 1-1
Delhi Receiving: T. Bracchy 1-5, A. Krzyston 2-28, O. Haight 1-15-1, S. Davis 1-0
Bainbridge-Guilford Rushing: E. Gregory 12-60, E. Beames 12-31-1, N. Hawkins 1- -4, D. Marshfield 3- -9, J. Matthews 1- -2, C. Brimmer 1-1, J. Hogorian 1-4
Bainbridge-Guilford Passing: E. Beames 6-12 67 0-3
Bainbridge-Guilford Receiving: D. Marshfield 2-34, J. Hogorian 1-10, N. Patton 1-5, E. Gregory 2-18
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton defeated Spencer Van Etten/Candor in overtime in a defensive affair on Saturday.
Addyson Trimbell scored the game-winner for the Warriors after capitalizing on a pass from Jacqlyn Gransbury.
Freshman Emma Wood earned her first career shutout by making three saves in the Walton net. SVE/C’s Bella Young recorded eight saves.
Walton was also in action on Friday, falling to Windsor 4-1. Katelynn Brooks scored the Warriors’ only goal in the loss.
Walton will host Newark Valley on Tuesday.
Walton: Addyson Trimbell 1-0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 0-1
SVE/C: none
Shots-Corners: W 9-14, SVE/C 6-7
Goalies: Emma Wood (W) 3, Bella Young (SVE/C) 8
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country teams competed at the Bill Coughlin Invitational at Rome Free Academy on Saturday.
The OHS boys placed second overall thanks to three runners finishing in the top 11. Korbin Jones led the way for the Yellowjackets, placing third with a time of 17:47.7 in the 5K course. Brandon Gardner finished fifth (18:03.4) while Jackson Forbes placed 11th (18:41.5) to aid in the team’s strong performance.
Nicholas Kahl (16th, 19:02.7) and Gabriel Rissberger (18th, 19:08.5) also finished in the top 20 for Oneonta.
Jordan Forbes was the top finisher for the OHS girls, placing 16th with a time of 22:37.6.
