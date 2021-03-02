Josh Martin scored a team-high 19 points to lead the visiting Edmeston boys basketball team to a win over Richfield Springs, 50-45.
“Josh Martin is one of those special players,” Richfield Springs head coach Nathan Rittenburg said via email. “We played great defense on him and he still put up 19.”
After a tightly contested first quarter, Edmeston outcored Richfield Springs 19-11 in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
Brady Young scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Indians who used an 8-6 third quarter run to cut the Panthers lead to seven-points.
The Indians completed their comback to take a brief fourth quarter lead but, Edmeston scored the final six points to secure the victory.
Tyler Jennings added 12 points for the Panthers, while teammate Greg DeVries scored nine.
Connor Scheffler had seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for Richfield Springs, who also got eight poitns and 10 rebounds from Dylan Hosford.
Up Next:
Edmeston will host Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Edmeston 50, Richfield Springs 45
at Richfield Springs
Edmeston .... 12 19 6 13 – 50
Richfield Springs .... 11 11 8 13 – 45
Edmeston: Josh Martin 7 4-7 19, Tyler Jennings 4 2-2 12, Greg DeVries 4 1-3 9, Collin McEnroe 3 1-1 7, Kyle Ough 1 1-1 3, Gavin McEnroe 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 0 0-0 0, Derek Estevez 0 0-0 0, Ossa Pylinkski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-14 50.
Richfield Springs: Brady Young 8 2-2 20, Austin Bowman 3 3-5 9, Dylan Hosford 2 4-8 8, Connor Scheffler 2 0-0 4, David Leonard 2 0-0 4, Damon Thomson 0 0-0 0, Clay Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Jordi DiLiberto 0 0-0 0, Damon Boss 0 0-0 0, Jackson DiLiberto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-15 45.
3-point field goals: E 3 (Jennings 2, Martin); R 2 (Young 2).
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 59, Sidney 45
Gavin Bonczkowski made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to lead the visiting G-MU boys basketball team to a 59-45 victory over Sidney on Monday, March 1.
After the two sided played a tightly contested first half Sidney took a four-point lead into the break.
In the third quarter, G-MU went on an 18-8 run to take a six-point lead over the Warriors.
Dylan McVey and Dominick Hartwell scored 13 and 11 points, respectively for the Raiders who used a 17-9 fourth quarter to put the game away.
Sidney was led by a trio of double-digit scorers, D. Johnson (12), P. Mosher (11) and A. Fogarty (10).
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton 59, Sidney 45
at Sidney – March 1
G-MU …. 12 12 18 17 – 59
Sidney …. 13 15 8 9 – 45
G-MU: Gavin Bonczkowski 9 2-2 24, Dylan McVey 5 1-7 13, Dominick Hartwell 4 0-0 11, Dalton Proskine 4 0-0 8, Skyler Norton 1 0-0 3, Devon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Kyle Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-9 59.
Sidney: D. Johnson 5 0-0 12, P. Mosher 4 0-2 11, A. Fogarty 3 3-4 10, A. Morris 3 0-2 6, C. Prentice 2 0-0 4, C. Frederick 1 0-0 2, R. Secor 0 0-0 0, B. Bush 0 0-0 0, C. Theil 0 0-0 0, S. Rowe 0 0-0 0, C. Harris 0 0-0 0, I. Fogarty 0 0-0 0, J. Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-8 45.
3-point field goals: G 10 (Bonczkowski 4, Hartwell 3, McVey 2, Norton); S 6 (Mosher 3, Johnson 2, Prentice 2, Fogarty).
