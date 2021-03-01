Josh Martin scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Edmeston boys basketball team to a 56-44 victory over visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Sunday, Feb. 28.
The Panthers outscored G-MU 30-16 in the first half.
In the third quarter, G-MU outscored the Panthers 13-9 to cut their lead to 10.
The Panthers were able to hold off G-MU’s comeback with a strong fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Greg DeVries added 10 points for the Panthers, while teammate Colin Mcenroe added eight.
Dominick Hartwell made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Raiders.
Edmeston 56, G-MU 44
at Edmeston – Feb. 28
G-MU: …. 8 8 13 15 – 44
Edmeston …. 20 10 9 17 – 56
GM-U: Dominick Hartwell 8 1-2 23, Gavin Bonczkowski 3 3-4 12, Skyler Norton 2 0-2 5, Dylan Mckey 1 0-0 2, Dalton Proskine 1 0-0 2, Devon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Kyler Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-8 44.
Edmeston: Josh Martin 11 2-2 25, Greg DeVries 4 2-5 10, Colin Mcenroe 4 0-2 8, Tyler Jennings 1 4-4 7, Kyle Ough 2 0-0 4, Preston Graham 1 0-0 2, Gavin Mcenroe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-13 56.
3-point field goals: G 10 (Hartwell 6, Bonczkowski 3, Norton); E 2 (Jennings, Martin).
Delhi 56, Norwich 50
Alex Haight scored a game-high 26 points to lead Delhi to a 56-50 victory over visiting Norwich on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 7-0 with the victory, jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Delhi outscored Norwich 20-14 to take a 15-point lead into halftime.
Norwich used a 13-8 third quarter run to climb back into the game and cut Delhi’s lead to 10 points.
The Purple Tornados, who received double-digit scoring from Carson Thornton (14), Torin Lawrence (12), Keegan Franklin (12) and Lex Genute (10), outscored the Bulldogs 15-11 in the fourth quarter as their comeback fell just short.
Delhi received nine points and six rebounds from Logan Aikens, while teammate Josh Baxter added eight points.
Luke Branigan led the Bulldogs with seven steals.
Delhi 56, Norwich 50
at Delhi – Feb. 27
Norwich .... 8 14 13 15 – 50
Delhi .... 17 20 8 11 – 56
Delhi (7-0): Alex Haight 10 5-10 26 , Logan Aikens 4 0-3 9, Josh Baxter 2 4-6 8, Hunter Sanford 3 1-2 7, Luke Branigan 2 0-0 4, Luke Schnabel 1 0-0 2, Owen Haight 0 0-0 0, Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Garrett Pinney 0 0-0 0, Justin Stewart 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0, Kenny Rasmussen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-21 56.
Norwich: Carson Thornton 4 4-6 14, Torin Lawrence 4 1-2 12, Keegan Franklin 6 0-0 12, Lex Genute 5 0-0 10, Eli Craddock 1 0-0 2, Andrew Mullen 0 0-0 0, Caleb Turner 0 0-0 0, Trent Wessels 0 0-0 0, Anthony Ragonese 0 0-0 0, Athen Genute 0 0-0 0, Carter Vanhouten 0 0-0 0, Ben Corbin 0 0-0 0, Logan Ford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-8 50.
3-point field goals: N 5 (Lawrence 3, Thornton 2); DA 2 (A. Haight, Aikens).
Charlotte Valley 69, Franklin 39
Dylan Waid had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Charlotte Valley Wildcats boys basketball team to a 63-39 victory over visiting Franklin on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Charlotte Valley grabbed an early 16-8 lead after a strong first quarter.
The Wildcats extended their lead in the second quarter to take a 12-point advantage into halftime.
(We) came out with a bigger lineup in the third,” Charlotte Valley head coach Mike Ballard said via email.
In the second half, Charlotte Valley put the game out of reach with back-to-back 20-point quarters.
“Dylan Waid, Jamison Quigley and Ryan Zuill did an excellent job finishing in the post to help us increase our lead,” Ballard said.
Quigley scored 13 points for the Wildcats, while Zuill added seven.
Matt Serrao led the Purple Devils with 22 points.
Teammate Brandon Gregory added 15 points.
Charlotte Valley 69, Franklin 39
at Charlotte Valley – Feb. 27
Franklin …. 8 9 9 13 – 39
Charlotte Valley …. 16 13 20 20 – 69
Franklin: Matt Serrao 7 6-9 22, Brandon Gregory 6 1-2 15, Bryce Dans 2 0-0 4, Victor Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, James Meyers 0 0-0 0, Max Meo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-11 39.
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 11 5-6 27, Jamie Quigley 6 0-0 13, Warren Quigley 2 3-4 7, Ryan Zuill 3 1-2 7, Esra Ontol 2 0-0 4, Dylan Vanietle 2 0-0 4, Trevor Waid 1 0-0 3, Matt Driggs 1 0-0 2, Joey Ontl 1 0-0 2, Matt Vroman 0 0-0 0, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Michael Calder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 9-12 69.
3-point field goals: F 4 (Serrao 2, Gregory 2); CV 2 (J. Quigley, T. Waid).
Maine-Endwell 73, Oneonta 43
Jack McFadden scored a game-high 25 points to lead the visiting Maine-Endwell boys basketball team to a victory over Oneonta, 73-43, on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Early on, the Yellowjackets kept pace with Maine-Endwell, trailing 16-11 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Maine-Endwell used a 22-8 run to take a 19-point lead into halftime.
Maine-Endwell received 11 points from Jordan Owens and nine points from L’Amorax.
The Yellowjackets were unable to gain any ground on Maine-Endwell in the second half and were outscored 22-12 and 13-12 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Aidan Mackey led Oneonta with nine points, while teammate Carter Mackey scored seven.
Maine-Endwell 73, Oneonta 43
at Oneonta – Feb. 28
Maine-Endwell …. 16 22 22 13 – 73
Oneonta …. 11 8 12 12 – 43
Maine-Endwell: Jack McFadden 10 5-7 25, Jordan Owens 4 0-0 11, L’Amorax 3 0-0 9, Perey 2 0-0 5, Mike Mancini 2 1-2 5, George 2 0-0 4, Thompson 1 1-2 3, Fellows 1 0-0 3, Davis Wanchisen 1 0-0 2, Jack Hopko 1 0-0 2, Raleigh 1 0-0 2, DeSantis 1 0-2 2, Kittce 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 7-13 73.
Oneonta: Aidan Mackey 3 3-3 9, Carter Mackey 2 2-2 7, Brandon Erwood 2 2-4 7, Kevin Kurkowski 1 3-4 6, Matt Shultz 1 2-2 5, Tanner Russin 1 0-0 3, Seamus Catella 1 0-0 2, Aidan Breakey 1 0-0 2, Cole Platt 1 0-0 2, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 12-16 43.
3-point field goals: M 8 (Owens 3, L’Amorax 3, Perey, Fellows); O 5 (Kurkowski, Erwood, Shultz, Russin, C. Mackey).
Walton 51, Sidney 32
Garrett Babcock scored a game-high 22 points as the Walton boys basketball team defeated visiting Sidney, 51-32 on Saturday, Feb. 27.
“The boys came out excited and ready to play today,” Walton head coach James Jacob said via email.
Walton took a slim 9-5 lead in the first quarter.
Jorge DelPino scored 12 points for Walton, while teammate Meyer Little added 11.
Walton took an eight-point lead into halftime after the team outscored Sidney 12-8 in the second quarter.
Sidney received eight points from Harris and six points from Fogarty as the team outscored Walton 7-6 in the third quarter to trim the Warriors’ lead to seven points.
Walton iced the game in the fourth quarter with a 24-12 run.
“We listened and executed the game play, which resulted in the win,” Jacob said.
“They played the best ball so far, this short season. I am enormously proud of the boys,” he continued.
Walton 51, Sidney 32
at Walton – Feb. 27
Sidney .... 5 8 7 12 – 32
Walton .... 9 12 6 24 – 51
Sidney (1-2): Harris 2 4-5 8, A. Fogarty 2 2-2 6, Mosher 1 2-4 4, Johnson 1 0-3 3, Prentice 1 1-3 3, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Morris 1 0-4 2, Secor 1 0-0 2, Rowe 0 1-2 1, Frederick 0 1-2 1, Theil 0 0-2 0, I. Fogarty 0 0-2 0, Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 11-29 32.
Walton (1-4): Garrett Babcock 8 2-3 22, Jorge DelPino 4 3-7 12, Meyer Little 4 1-4 11, Carson Watkins 1 2-5 4, Ransom Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Jacob Pomeroy 0 0-1 0, Kaden VanFossen 0 0-0 0, Deacon Phoenix 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 8-22 51.
3-point field goals: S 0; W 7 (Babcock 4, Little 2, DelPino).
Girls Basketball
Franklin 56, Charlotte Valley 19
The Franklin girls basketball team used a 41-11 first half to defeat the visiting Charlotte Valley Bulldogs, 56-19 on Saturday, Feb. 27.
(We) came out with a lot of energy and good crisp ball movement, which led to a lot of quality shots that propelled us ahead,” Franklin head coach Mike Dutcher said via email. “Everyone on the team made good contributions.”
Kayla Campbell had a game-high 34 points and six rebounds to lead the Purple Devils, while her sister, Marissa Campbell added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
In the second half, the Purple Devils limited Charlotte Valley to just two third quarter points and eight points in the half to put the game out of reach.
J. Lubbers and E. Gerster scored six points apiece to lead Charlotte Valley.
Franklin 56, Charlotte Valley 19
at Franklin – Feb. 27
Davenport...8 3 2 6 – 19
Franklin...23 18 8 7 – 56
Charlotte Valley: J Lubbers 1 4-8 6, E Gerster 3 0-0 6, E Gerster 1 0-2 2, L Wheeler 1 0-0 2, A Vroman 1 0-0 2, J Zuill 0 1-2 1, C Losie 0 0-0 0, K Whitbeck 0 0-0 0, N Amadon 0 0-0 0, H Stamard 0 0-0 0, C Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-12 19.
Franklin (4-1): Kayla Campbell 14 1-2 34, Marissa Campbell 4 0-0 10, Zoe Warren 4 0-0 8, Paige Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Jaritza Myers 1 0-0 2, Gretchyn Ackley 0 0-0 0, Lucia Temple 0 0-0 0, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0, Meredith Shivers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 1-2 56.
3-point field goals: D 0; F 7 (K. Campbell 5, M. Campbell 2).
Sidney 41, Walton 29
The Sidney girls basketball team used a dominant second quarter to pull away from Walton in a 41-29 home victory on Saturday, Feb. 27.
“The one–two punch of Adrian Paternoster controlling the inside paint with 11 points and the outside touch of Emma Simmons with 18 points kept (us) in control most of the game,” Sidney head coach Gary Backus said via email.
Sidney took a commanding seven-point lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Warriors used a 17-7 third quarter run to extend their lead to 14.
Walton cut into Sidney’s lead in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors were able to hold on.
Makara MacGibbon led Walton with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Sidney 41, Walton 29
at Sidney – Feb. 27
Walton .... 6 6 7 10 – 29
Sidney .... 7 12 14 8 – 41
Walton (1-4): Makara MacGibbon 2 6-7 10, Ellissa Beach 2 0-0 4, Grace Rhinehart 0 0-0 4, Jacqlyn Gransbury 1 1-2-3, Aryanna Gutierrez 1 0-0 3, Lauren Frank 1 0-0 3, Jillian Wright 0 2-2 2, Havyn Merwin 0 0-0 0, Rylee MacDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 9-11 29.
Sidney (2-1): Emma Simmons 8 0-2 18, Adrian Paternoster 4 3-6 11, Kaitlyn Bookout 2 0-0 5, Ava Cirigliano 2 0-0 4, Savanah Baldwin 1 1-4 3, Courtny Mondore 0 1-2 1, Sarah Bessett 0 0-0 0, Olivia DeMott 0 0-0 0, Anna Tomeo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-14 41.
Maine-Endwell 66, Oneonta 57
Despite Anika Buzzy’s 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, the visiting Oneonta girls basketball team lost to Maine-Endwell, 66-57 on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Oneonta came out of the gates strong to grab a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
But, the Yellowjackets quickly saw their lead disappear in the second quarter as Maine-Endwell outscored them 20-11 to take a one-point lead into halftime.
The game remained tightly contested in the third quarter, but Maine-Endwell outscored the Yellowjackets 16-12 to increase its lead to three-points.
Ang McGraw and Ava Eichler scored 13 points apiece for the Yellowjackets who were outscored 18-12 in the fourth quarter as Maine-Endwell pulled away.
Maine-Endwell’s leading scorers were Lameraux (28), Pelton (14) and Desantis (11).
Maine-Endwell 66, Oneonta 57
at Maine-Endwell – Feb. 28
Oneonta …. 22 11 12 12 – 57
Maine-Endwell …. 12 20 16 18 – 66
Oneonta: Ang McGraw 6 1-2 13, Ava Eichler 5 0-2 13, Anika Buzzy 4 4-9 12, Hannah Johnson 3 0-0 8,
Emma Peeters 2 0-0 6, Yuliah Johnson 1 0-0 3, Macky Catan 1 0-0 2, Jenna Gaisford 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-13 57.
Maine-Endwell: Lameraux 11 1-2 28, Pelton 7 0-0 14, Desantis 5 0-0 11, Yotes Anastos 2 1-2 5, Kelly 2 0-0 4, Dundon 1 0-0 3, Anastos 0 1-2 1, Yonkonski 0 0-0 0, Gravelding 0 0-2 0. Totals: 28 3-7 66.
3-point field goals: O 5 (H. Johnson 2, Peeters 2, Y. Johnson); M 7 (Lameraux 5, Dundon, Desantis).
