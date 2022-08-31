Darrion Matz scored on an overtime penalty kick to give the Charlotte Valley boys soccer team a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sidney on Wednesday in non-league action.
Matz also provided an assist in the victory. Trevor Waid and Ezra Ontl scored the Wildcats’ other goals while Jamison Quigly notched an assist.
Danny Morris and Travis Weeden each found the back of the net for Sidney with Sawyer Knapp registering an assist.
In net, Charlotte Valley’s Travis Blumberg and Sidney’s Louis Siegenthaler each made eight saves.
Charlotte Valley will host Schenevus on Friday while Sidney will be at home against Morris next Wednesday.
GOLF
Charlotte Valley 242,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 264
The Charlotte Valley golf team defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 242-264 on Wednesday at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
Cooper Wright led the Wildcats with a round of 49. Joining him on the scoreboard were teammates Tucker Whipple (58), Jamison Quigley (66), and Ezra Ontl (69).
James Garrison’s 61 led Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
The two teams will face each other again on Tuesday at Windham Country Club.
South Kortright/Andes 195, Gilboa 227
South Kortright/Andes won its Delaware League match against Gilboa 195-227 on Wednesday.
Lee Marigliano led SK/A with a round of 44 that included a birdie on the ninth hole. Elsewhere, Lance McClure shot a 49 while Connor and Boston Quarino each shot 51.
Garrison Ross led Gilboa with a round of 54.
South Kortright/Andes will visit Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday at Windham Country Club.
Hunter-Tannersville 170,
Margaretville 192
The Wildcats beat the Blue Devils in a Delaware League match at Colonial Country Club with by a score of 170-192
Leading Hunter-Tannersville was Grady Glennon (39) who had birdies on holes four and nine, while Gideon Glennon (42), Nick Uhrik (44), and Lyden Smith (45) rounded out the scoring
Thomas Chairvolotti (36) led the way for the Blue Devils with birdies on the fifth and ninth holes.
Hunter-Tannersville plays at Christmans Windham House on Sept. 6 against Gilboa and Stamford/Jefferson.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 11, Tioga 5
The Walton field hockey team opened its season on Wednesday with an 11-5 victory over Tioga.
With the score tied 2-2 late in the second quarter, Walton scored three times in the final five minutes of the half to pull away for good.
Jacqlyn Gransbury led the Warriors attack with five goals in the win. Chasidy Constable, Addyson Trimbell, and Abigail DelBalso each scored twice while Abigail Doig, Kaitlyn Wood, and Rachel Trimbell each had an assist.
Emily Sindoni had four goals and an assist for Tioga in the loss. Walton goalie Emma Wood notched two saves while Chloe Gillette made 17 stops for Tioga.
Walton will face Spencer-Van Etten/Candor to open the Windsor Tournament on Friday.
