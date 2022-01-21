McGraw, Peeters lead OHS girls to 57-37 win over Seton

The Oneonta girls cruised to a 57-37 home victory over Seton Catholic on Friday.
Ang McGraw was the top scorer for the Yellowjackets, finishing with 21 points. Emma Peeters added 18 points to go along with five assists. Emily Zeh (seven points, eight rebounds, seven assists) and Abbie Platt (four points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, three steals, three assists) each had solid all-around performances as well.
Marasia Dyes led Seton with 15 points.
Oneonta is off until next Friday when it visits Susquehanna Valley.
Worcester 42,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 40
The Wolverines held off the Patriots 42-40 on Friday in a back-and-forth Tri-Valley League game.
Worcester’s three-point shooting was the difference as the Wolverines hit eight shots from beyond the arc.
Hailey Shalor led the way with four treys for a team-best 12 points. Sophia Adams, Iriyah Haley, and Anna Serdy each scored 10 points.
CV-S fell despite a terrific game by Joleen Lusk, who finished with 19 points and 28 rebounds. Morgan Huff added nine points.
Little Falls 55, Cooperstown 41
The Cooperstown girls fell to Little Falls 55-41 on the road on Friday.
Liana Williams led the Hawkeyes with 11 points, five steals, and two assists. Also contributing were Gabby Woeppel with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, Claire Jensen with six points and nine rebounds, and Dani Seamon with six points and five rebounds.
Cooperstown will face Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Saturday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49, Morris 36
The Raiders defeated the Mustangs 49-36 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Scoring in double-digits for the Raiders was Hannah Bonczkowski with 19 points including four three-pointers, Ashlyn Marron, who scored 10 points, and Megan Perrine, who scored 12 points.
Leading the scoring for Morris was Carissa Richards who scored 16 points and Hannah Wist who scored 11 points.
G-MU’s next game is on Tuesday against Gilboa.
Laurens 45, Sharon Springs 13
The Leopards beat the Spartans 45-13 in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Leading the way for Laurens was Gabby Andrades with a game-high 23 points.
Jayna Manko scored seven points for the Spartans and also pulled down 13 rebounds.
Stamford/Jefferson 55, Downsville 30
The Stamford/Jefferson girls handed Downsville a 55-30 defeat on Friday.
Emily Clark led the way on offense with 20 points while McKenna Hoyt notched a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Downsville’s Makenzy Brown had a double-double of her own with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Edmeston 48, Sharon Springs 4
(Thursday)
The Edmeston girls shut down Sharon Springs for a 48-4 victory on Thursday.
Abigail Bateman and Molly Rifanburg each scored 12 points to lead the Panthers to victory.
Jayna Manko paced Sharon Springs with two points and eight rebounds.
Oneonta 57, Seton Catholic 37
OHS … 16 18 10 13 — 57
SCC … 10 9 6 12 — 37
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 1-2 3, Ang McGraw 10 1-4 21, Natalie VanZandt 0 1-2 1, Emma Peeters 7 0-0 18, Julia Joyner 1 0-2 3, Emily Zeh 2 2-2 7, Abbie Platt 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 5-12 57
SCC: Alexandra Becic 2 1-3 5, Marasia Dyes 7 1-2 15, Erin Derr 2 0-0 5, Vivianna Ricci 0 0-0 0, Grace Merke 1 4-4 6, Lucianna Atkins 2 0-0 4, Megan Derr 0 0-0 0, Sydney Walsh 0 0-0 0, Mary Redmore 0 0-0 0, Emerald Cole 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 6-9 37
Three-point baskets: OHS 6 (Peeters 4, Joyner, Zeh); SCC 1 (E. Derr)
Worcester 42, Cherry Valley-Springfield 40
W … 11 11 13 7 — 42
CV-S … 5 18 10 7 — 40
Worcester: S. Adams 4 2-2 10, I. Haley 4 0-2 10, H. Shalor 4 0-0 12, A. Serdy 4 0-0 10. Totals: 16 2-4 42
CV-S: Daphne West 2 0-0 4, Morgan Huff 4 1-6 9, Emma Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Joleen Lusk 9 1-3 19, Brin Whiteman 2 0-2 6. Totals: 18 2-11 40
Three-point baskets: W 8 (Haley 2, Shalor 4, Serdy 2); CV-S 2 (Whiteman 2)
Little Falls 55, Cooperstown 41
LF … 20 14 7 14 — 55
C … 12 6 11 12 — 41
LF: Riley Dunn 3 3-4 10, Shayna Straneg 5 6-7 16, Kylie Kress 3 0-0 7, Stella Rowley 2 0-4 4, Olivia Lindsey 6 3-4 15, Alexis Kress 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 13-19 55
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Gabby Woeppel 4 0-0 10, Liana Williams 4 3-6 11, Sarah Feik 1 0-0 2, Addy Lewis 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 3 0-2 6, Rory Nelen 3 0-0 6, Dani Seamon 2 2-6 6, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0. Totals; 17 5-14 41
Three-point baskets: LF 2 (Dunn, Kress); C 2 (Woeppel 2)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49, Morris 36
G-MU … 9 11 17 12 – 49
M … 2 12 7 15 – 36
GMU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 2, Hannah Bonczkowski 7 1-2 19, Ashlyn Marron 4 2-2 10, Mackenzie Barnes 1 0-0 2, Tammy Barnes 2 0-0 4, Megan Perrine 6 0-0 12. Totals 21 3-4 49
Morris: Carissa Richards 6 3-3 16, Hannah Wist 5 0-3 11, Madison Aikens 1 0-0 2, Hannah Swayer 2 0-0 5, Maddy Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-6 36
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Richards, Wist, Swayer) G-MU 4 ( Bonczkowski 4)
Laurens 45, Sharon Springs 13
L … 15 10 7 10 — 45
SS … 4 2 5 1 — 13
Laurens: G. Andrades 10 2-6 23, J. Brodie 1 0-0 2, K. Andrades 2 1-1 5, K. Dunham 1 0-0 2, B. Mann 2 0-0 4, R. Gravelding 1 0-0 2, N. Segina 2 0-0 5, K. Dunham 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-7 45
Sharon Springs: Lilly Tessier 2 0-0 5, Jennifer Manko 0 1-3 1, Jayna Manko 3 1-6 7. Totals 5 2-9 13
Three-point baskets: L 2 (Andrades, Segina); SS 1 (Tessier)
Stamford/Jefferson 55, Downsville 30
S/J … 11 14 15 15 — 55
D … 11 4 4 11 — 30
S/J: Seneca Shafer 1 5-6 7, Trhynati Donato 1 0-0 2, Georgia Lynch 3 0-0 7, Chloe Mead 1 0-0 2, Emily Clark 8 3-4 20, McKenna Hoyt 5 5-6 15, Andromeda Shulz 1 0-0 2. Totals:
Downsville: Makenzy Brown 5 6-10 18, Kiahna Rowlands 2 0-0 5, Kerry Young 2 0-0 4, Ashley Reed 1 1-2 3. Totals:
Three-point baskets: S/J 2 (Lynch, Clark); D 3 (Brown 2, Rowlands)
Edmeston 48, Sharon Springs 4 (Thursday)
E … 16 5 16 11 — 48
SS … 1 2 0 1 — 4
Edmeston: Arissa Bolton 3 0-0 8, Abigail Bateman 6 0-0 12, Haylie Lund 1 0-0 2, Lena Green 4 0-0 8, Molly Rifanburg 6 0-0 12, Emma Dabreau 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 0-0 48
Sharon Springs: Lilly Tessier 1 0-0 2, Jayna Manko 0 2-4 2. Totals: 1 2-4 4
Three-point baskets: E 2 (Bolton 2); SS 0
SKIING
The Roxbury ski team hosted a meet at Plattekill Mountain on Friday, with teams from Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Hunter-Tannersville, and Margaretville also competing in the giant slalom course.
Margaretville took first place in the boys race with a combined time of 57.39 from its top two racers. The WAJ girls, meanwhile, won with a combined score of 28.67.
Margaretville’s Ryan McVitty had the fastest time among the boys at 26.54. Hunter-Tannersville’s Konrad Gilbert (27.07) and Roxbury’s Dennis Slauson (28.51) rounded out the top three.
Teagen Walsh of Corning was the fastest girl with a time of 28.67. Windham occupied spots two, three, and four courtesy of Sophia Dyjak (28.74), Piper Cohane (29.30), and Erin Klein (29.37), respectively.
Boys giant slalom: 1. Margaretville 57.39, 2. Hunter-Tannersville 58.89, 3. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 59.47, 4. Roxbury 61.30
1. Ryan McVitty (M) 26.54
2. Konrad Gilbert (HT) 27.07
3. Dennis Slauson (R) 28.51
4. Slade Tynan (WAJ) 29.60
5. J.P. Klein (WAJ) 29.87
Girls giant slalom 1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 58.04, 2. Hunter-Tannersville 64.92, 3. Roxbury 70.47, 4. Margaretville n/a
1. Teagen Walsh (Corning) 28.67
2. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ) 28.74
3. Piper Cohane (WAJ) 29.30
4. Erin Klein (WAJ) 29.37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.