Meehan dominates in Roxbury win; Oneonta falls to Chenango Forks

Roxbury’s Bryanna Meehan came within an inning of throwing a no-hitter against Milford as the Rockets defeated the Wildcats 10-0 in Thursday’s non-league softball game.
Meehan had a no-hitter broken up in the seventh inning but still finished with 17 strikeouts while allowing just two base hits in the win. Kimora Brown hit a home run for Roxbury while Madison German had two hits including a triple and Gabriella Garafolo had two hits including a double.
LeeAnna West had 11 strikeouts in the losing effort for Milford.
Milford will play Schenevus on Friday.
Chenango Forks 12,
Oneonta 0
Chenango Forks used a balanced offense while allowing only one hit to defeat Oneonta 12-0 on Thursday.
Madie Dening recorded the lone base hit for Oneonta. Jenna Gaisford finished with four strikeouts and four walks in the loss for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday.
Gilboa 17, Downsville 0
The Wildcats defeated Downsville Thursday, pulling off a near no-hitter against the Eagles.
Kara Dumas of Gilboa held the Eagles to just one hit and had seven strikeouts. In addition to her strong pitching performance, Dumas had a three-run home run in the second inning. The Wildcats’ charge was led by Cassidy Miller, who had three hits and four runs. Taryn VanValkenburgh notched two doubles, with Olivia Ross hitting a triple.
For the Eagles, Olivia Brunner had the lone base hit.
Gilboa travels to play Hunter-Tannersville on Monday.
Delhi 26, South Kortright 5 (Wednesday)
Delhi scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 26-5 victory over South Kortright in Wednesday’s non-league game.
Victoria Verspoor led the Bulldogs’ offense with five hits, including a solo home run and a double. Shelby Lowe added two RBI doubles. Alli Ferrara got the win on the mound after striking out 11 batters and allowing just three hits and three walks.
South Kortright’s Carli Pardee notched an RBI double.
Margaretville 20,
Stamford 7 (Wednesday)
Margaretville used a nine-run first inning to build an advantage it would never relinquish in a 20-7 victory over Stamford in Wednesday’s Delaware League game.
Shy Balcom had a huge game at the plate for the Blue Devils, going 5-for-6 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Netalia Herrera also had a home run as part of a 3-for-5 day that also featured a double. Bailee Herrel struck out three batters in the winning pitching performance.
Stamford’s contributors included Emily Clark (2-for-3), Paige VanEtten (two hits, 2 RBIs), and Gwenyth Tompkins (triple, 2 RBIs). Melanie Hoyt finished with six strikeouts out of the bullpen.
Roxbury 10 Milford 0
R … 000 220 6 – 10 10 0
M … 000 000 0 – 0 2 6
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
M: LeeAnna West (L), and McKenna Burrello
HR: Kimora Brown (R)
3B: Madison German (R)
2B: Gabriella Garafolo (R)
Chenango Forks 12, Oneonta 0
CF … 220 305 X – 12 11 0
OHS … 000 000 X – 0 1 5
CF: Hovanick (W), Stone, and Ramstino
OHS: Jenna Gaisford (L), and Carly Erbe, Maleah Brockington
3B: Ramstino (CF), Ladden 2 (CF)
2B: Ramstino (CF), Ladden (CF)
Gilboa 17, Downsville 0
D … 000 00X X- 0 1 6
G … 644 3xX X – 17 17 0
D: Courtney Murphy (L), and Stephanie Foote
G: Kara Dumas (W), Taryn VanValkenburgh, Bailey Hughes
HR: Kara Dumas (G)
3B: Olivia Ross (G)
2B: Taryn VanValkenburgh 2 (G)
Delhi 26, South Kortright 5
DA … (11)01 016 7 – 26 18 2
SK … 000 203 0 – 5 3 7
DA: Alli Ferrara (W), and McKenzie Wilson
SK: Shelby Macaluso (L), Carli Pardee, Abigail Sander, and Carli Pardee, Hannah Collins, Ailee McCracken
HR: Victoria Verspoor (DA)
2B: Shelby Lowe 2 (DA), Victoria Verspoor (DA), Carli Pardee (SK)
Margaretville 20, Stamford 7
M … 940 104 2 – 20 15 5
S … 000 313 0 – 7 13 5
M: Bailee Herrel (W), and Netalia Herrera
S: Gwenyth Tompkins (L), Melanie Hoyt, and Skylar Aldrich
HR: Netalia Herrera (M), Shy Balcom (M)
3B: Gwenyth Tompkins (S)
2B: Netalia Herrera (M)
BASEBALL
Schenevus 18,
Worcester 5
The Schenevus baseball team put Thursday’s game against Worcester away with a nine-run sixth inning to secure a Tri-Valley League victory.
Dylan Brundage paced the Schenevus offense with three hits and 3 RBIs, while Owen Schneider added two hits and 2 RBIs. Zach Burton (triple) and Jessie Regg (double) contributed extra-base hits. Schneider earned the win on the mound after recording seven strikeouts. Schenevus was able to take advantage of seven Worcester errors.
For Worcester, Michael Martin went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs, Jalen Reardon went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Connor Fancher had two hits and an RBI, and Joseph Geiskopf had two hits.
Worcester (1-4) will face Edmeston on Wednesday.
Roxbury 16, Milford 3
Peyton Proctor had a big day at the plate and on the mound for Roxbury as the Rockets defeated Milford 16-3 in Thursday’s non-league game.
Proctor got the win after striking out 11 batters while also going 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI, and three runs scored. Robert Peters also finished with two doubles for Roxbury in addition to driving in four runs. Isiah Figueora finished 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBIs.
Roxbury (2-5) will host Jefferson on Friday.
Deposit-Hancock 12, Unatego 6
Deposit-Hancock broke open a tie game with a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Spartans 12-6 in Thursday’s contest.
The Eagles took advantage of six Unatego errors while relying on strong pitching from Chris Gross and Caden Fortunato, who combine for nine strikeouts while allowing just two walks.
Braedon Johnson drove in three runs for Unatego in the losing effort.
Edmeston 9, Morris 1
Edmeston prevailed over Morris Thursday, with the Panthers holding the Mustangs’ offense in check on the mound.
For the Panthers, Kyle Ough pitched four innings, giving up only one run on four hits with six strikeouts. Greg DeVries pitched three scoreless innings in relief while also striking out six. Ronnie Hickling went 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs, and Tyler Jennings scored two runs and had 2 RBIs.
For Morris, Jon Child went 2-for-4, Matt Burtis went 2-for-3, and Christian Valentine notched a double. Asa Dugan pitched three scoreless innings for the Mustangs with four strikeouts.
Edmeston plays a home game against Brookfield Saturday.
Schenevus 18, Worcester 5
S … 252 009 X – 18 13 0
W … 310 010 X – 5 12 7
S: Owen Schneider (W), and Ethan LaPre
W: Lucas Roof (L), Tyler Head, and Michael Martin
3B: Zach Burton (S)
2B: Jessie Regg (S), A. Swiderski (S), Michael Martin (W)
Roxbury 16, Milford 3
M … 000 001 2 – 3 5 7
R … 006 217 X – 16 9 5
M: Evan Clarke (L), Donte Sherwood, Louis Banks, and Jacob Burkhart
R: Peyton Proctor (W), Ian Walker, Jayden Demaio, and Robert Peters
2B: Robert Peters 2 (R), Peyton Proctor 2 (R), Isiah Figueora (R)
Deposit-Hancock 12, Unatego 6
DH … 020 431 2 – 12 9 0
U … 011 031 0 – 6 9 6
DH: Chris Gross (W), Caden Fortunato, and Bob Lewis
U: Matt Serrao (L), G. Backus, Branden Gregory, and Ricky Brenan, M. Wheeler
2B: T. Kravetski (DH), W. Jacobs (DH), Braedon Johnson (U)
Edmeston 9, Morris 1
E … 410 400 0 – 9 6 4
M … 100 000 0 – 1 7 3
E: Kyle Ough (W), Greg DeVries, and Robert Peters
M: JJ Benjamin (L), Asa Dugan, and Matt Burtis
3B: Ronnie Hickling (E), Jason Reinert (E)
2B: Christian Valentine (M)
