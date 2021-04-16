The Milford girls soccer team scored two second-half goals to defeat visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 2-1 on Friday, April 16.
Milford outshot Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 27-5.
“Mackenzie Barnes, (G-MU’s goalkeeper), played amazing on goal today. Making some outstanding saves,” Milford head coach Chris Saggese said via email.
After a scoreless first half, Milford’s Tia Vagliardo collected a Grace Cohn square ball and hit a strike to the upper corner that beat Barnes to give the Wildcats the lead.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton tied the game seven minutes into the first half when Tammy Barnes played a through ball to Hannah Bonczkowski who beat Milford’s goalkeeper one-on-one.
With seven minutes remaining, Lillian Cohn collected a rebound in the 18-yard box and finished into the right corner to give Milford the lead for good.
Barnes made 16 saves for Morris and Gabriella Saggese made three saves to lead Milford.
Milford 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
at Milford – April 16
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 0 1 – 1
Milford …. 0 2 – 2
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Hannah Bonczkowski 1-0, Tammy Barnes 0-1.
Milford: Tia Vagliardo 1-0, Lillian Cohn 1-0, Grace Cohn.
Shots-Corners: G-MU 5-2; M 27-9.
Goalies: Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 16; Gabriella Saggese (M) 3; Leanna West (M) 1.
SOCCER
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 3, WORCESTER 2
Zoe Climenhaga scored with 9:49 minutes left in the second half to lift the Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Worcester on Friday, April 16.
Worcester grabbed the lead at 19:51 minutes on a give-and-go with Delimar Vaeg-Haley laying a pass to Sophia Adams who hit a hard shot into the let corner of the goal.
Cherry Valley-Springfield tied the game at 13:48 minutes when Jaelyn Jaquay crossed the ball to Joleen Luck in front of the goal.
10 minutes later, Cherry valley got the benefit of an own goal by a Worcester player off a corner kick to give the Patriots a 2-1 halftime lead.
In the second half, Worcester tied the game at 18:07 minutes on a through pass from Iriyah Haley to Adams who broke free and slid it past the outstretched arms of Patriots goalkeeper Marijke Kroone to knot the score at two-all.
Cherry Valley-Springfield outshot Worcester 9-6.
Kroone made three saves for Cherry Valley-Springfield and Miriam Odell made seven saves for Worcester.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Worcester 2
at Worcester – April 16
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 2 1 – 3
Worcester …. 1 1 – 2
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Joleen Luck 1-0, Zoe Climenhaga 1-0, Jaelyn Jaquay 0-1.
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2-0, Delimar Vega-Haley 0-1, Iriyah Haley 0-1.
Shots-Corners: CV-S 9-3; W 6-4.
Goalies: Marijke Kroone (CV-S) 3; Miriam Odell (W) 7.
MAINE-ENDWELL 1, UNATEGO 0
The Maine-Endwell girls soccer team scored a second-half goal to defeat visiting Unatego, 1-0 on Thursday, April 15.
Emily Hein scored the decisive goal for Maine-Endwell.
Maine-Endwell outshot Unatego 18-7.
Meghan Perry made 16 saves for the Spartans and Amanda DeSantis led Maine-Endwell with five saves.
Maine-Endwell 1, Unatego 0
at Maine-Endwell – April 15
Unatego …. 0 0 – 0
Maine-Endwell …. 0 1 – 1
Unatego: None.
Maine-Endwell: Emily Hein 1-0.
Shots-Corners: U 7-0; M-E 18-8.
Goalies: Meghan Perry (U) 16; Amanda DeSantis (M-E) 5; Alisa Cherednichenko (M-E) 1.
SCHENEVUS 12, SHARON SPRINGS 0
The Schenevus girls soccer team scored six goals in the first half in a 12-0 route of visiting Sharon Springs on Friday, April 16.
Autumn Jones, Angie Competiello and Shawna Whiteman led Schenevus with two goals and one assist apiece.
Lily Competiello, Taylor Knapp, Hannah Sulas, Kelsey Burton, Hannah Osborne and Val Beardslee each scored goals.
Schenevus outshot Sharon Springs 38-5.
Elizabeth Hoag made six saves to lead Schenevus and Miranda Mabie made 26 saves for Schenevus.
Schenevus 12, Sharon Springs 0
at Schenevus – April 16
Sharon Springs …. 0 0 – 0
Schenevus …. 6 6 – 6
Sharon Springs: None.
Schenevus: Autumn Jones 2-1, Angie Competiello 2-1, Shawna Whiteman 2-1, Lily Competiello 1-2, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Hannah Sulas 1-0, Kelsey Burton 1-0, Hannah Osborne 1-0, Val Beardslee 1-0,
Liana Darling 0-1, Elizabeth Hoag 0-1, Samantha Osborne 0-1.
Shots-Corners: SS 5-0; S 38-4.
Goalies: Miranda Mabie (SS) 26; Elizabeth Hoag (S) 4; Hannah Osborne (S) 0.
EDMESTON 3, FRANKLIN 1
The Edmeston girls soccer team defeated visiting Franklin, 3-1 on Friday, April 16.
Courtney Wust and Jennadee Cotten each had one goal and one assist to lead Edmeston.
Teammate Emma Ough added one goal.
Franklin’s lone goal was scored by Kayla Campbell on a Kaitlyn Ogborn assist.
Campbell Savage made 12 saves for Edmeston and Madeline Hyzer made 11 saves for Franklin.
Edmeston 3, Franklin 1
at Edmeston – April 16
Franklin …. ? ? - ?
Edmeston …. ? ? - ?
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 1-0, Kaitlyn Ogborn 0-1.
Edmeston: Courtney Wust 1-1, Jennadee Cotten 1-1, Emma Ough 1-0.
Goalies: Madeline Hyzer (F) 11; Campbell Savage (E) 12.
MORRIS 5, LAURENS 0
The Morris girls varsity soccer team defeated visiting Laurens, 5-0 on Friday, April 16.
Maiya King led the Mustangs with two goals.
Ashlinn Roy, Carissa Richards and Hannah Wist all added goals for Morris.
Richards, Wist and Hannah Swayn also had assists.
Morris outshot Laurens 23-2.
Maddie Coleman made two saves for Morris and Victoria Stevens made 12 saves for Laurens.
Morris 5, Laurens 0
at Laurens – April 16
Morris …. 2 3 – 5
Laurens …. 0 0 – 0
Morris: Maiya King 2-0, Ashlinn Roy 1-0, Carissa Richards 1-1, Hannah Wist 1-1, Hannah Swayn 0-1.
Laurens: None.
Shots-Corners: M 23-7; L 2-1.
Goalies: Maddie Coleman (M) 2; Victoria Stevens (L) 12.
