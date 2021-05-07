Milford, Greene, Unatego pitching performances highlight Friday softball action

Milford scored seven runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Franklin in Friday's Tri-Valley League softball contest. It was more than enough to support a great pitching performance by Leanna West.
West struck out 14 batters to earn the win on the mound for the Wildcats while also recording two base hits at the plate.
Zoe Warren notched three of Franklin's four hits.
Greene 20, Oxford 0
Greene 22, Delhi 0 (Thursday)
Olivia Kennedy pitched a perfect game for Greene in a 20-0 victory over Oxford on Friday, her second remarkable performance in as many days.
Kennedy struck out 13 Oxford batters while also driving in five runs at the plate, three of them on a home run.
Also contributing at the plate for Greene against Oxford were Faith Tierno (3-for-3, 2 RBIs, double) and Kylie Ferris (two doubles, two runs).
Kennedy was almost as good in Thursday's 22-0 win over Delhi, pitching a one-hit shutout in which she struck out 13 batters.
Greene's offense, which scored 10 runs in the second inning and six runs in both the first and third frames, was led by McKenzie Scott and Dayani Lora, both whom notched doubles.
Unatego 12, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
The Spartans blanked UV/GMU on Friday thanks to a brilliant no-hitter from Madison Couperthwait. Couperthwait struck out 14 batters in seven innings without giving up a hit.
At the plate, Alexa Lucia and Jenna Faulkner both went 3-for-3 for Unatego, which improved to 2-0 on the season.
Schenevus 7, Worcester 4
Cassie Snyder struck out nine and walked just two to lead the Dragons over the Wolverines in Friday's Tri-Valley League contest.
Pacing the Schenevus offense were Autumn Jones with three hits and two runs, Hannah Osborne with 2 RBIs, Sam Osborne with two runs and 1 RBI, and Kelsey Butron with a double.
Worcester's base hits came courtesy of Jenna Morrell, Lily Conroe, Delimar Vega-Haley, and Miriam Odell.
Sideny 6, Harpursville 1
Olivia DeMott put forth a strong pitching performance to lead the Warriors to victory against Harpursville on Friday. DeMott struck out 10 in seven innings while yielding just one run and one walk. She also added a triple at the plate.
Tiana Sabino hit a home run for Sidney, while Kayla McEwan (triple), Kaitlin Bookhout, and Adrienna Paternoster (doubles) recorded extra-base hits.
Harpursville's Kylie Havens struck out 10 batters in a losing effort.
Roxbury 10, Middleburgh 3
The Rockets defeated Middleburgh 10-3 on Friday thanks to a balanced attack led by Bryanna Meehan, Brianna Cross, and Kylie DeMaio.
Meehan went 2-for-3 with two runs, Cross went 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs, and DeMaio went 3-for-5 with two runs and two steals. Meehan also earned the win on the mound for Roxbury.
Roxbury will host Charlotte Valley on Monday.
Milford 11, Franklin 3
F … 010 010 1 – 3 4 2
M … 013 070 X – 11 5 3
F: Kayla Campbell (L)
M: Leeanna West (W)
Greene 20, Oxford 0
G … 108 146 X – 20 13 0
O … 000 000 X – 0 0 3
G: Olivia Kennedy (W), catcher: McKenzie Scott
O: Tricia Bohannon (L), catcher: Lille Horton
O: Olivia Kennedy HR, 2B, McKenzie Scott 3B, Kylie Ferris 2 2B, Alex Brown 2B, Faith Tierno 2B
Greene 22, Delhi 0
D … 000 00X X – 0 1 5
G … 6106 0X X – 22 9 1
D: Alli Ferrara (L)
G: Olivia Kennedy (W), Mckenzie Scott
G: Mckenzie Scott 2B, Dayani Lora 2B
Unatego 12, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
UVGMU … 000 000 0 – 0 0 3
UNA … 350 130 0 – 12 9 0
UVGMU: Hannah Bonczkowski (L), catcher: Ava Rowa
UNA: Madison Couperthwait (W), catcher: Haleigh Burton
Schenevus 7, Worcester 4
W … 001 000 1 – 2 4 1
S … 300 211 X – 7 7 1
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (L), catcher: Miriam Odell
S: Cassie Snyder (W), catcher: Sam Osborne
S: Kelsey Butron 2B
Sidney 6, Harpursville 1
S … 000 140 1 – 6 11 0
H … 000 000 1 – 1 5 1
S: Olivia DeMott (W)
H: Kylie Havens (L)
S: Tiana Sabino HR, Olivia DeMott 3B, Kayla McEwan 3B, Kaitlin Bookhout 2B, Adrienna Paternoster 2B
Roxbury 10, Middleburgh 3
R … 401 005 0 – 10 16 1
M … 000 003 0 – 3 1 2
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), catcher: Brianna Cross
TENNIS
Delhi 5, Oxford 0
Delhi's tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season with a victory over Oxford on Friday.
Alex Haight, Hunter Sanfrod, and Brandon Bodo won in singles for the Bulldogs. Earning victories in doubles play were the pairings of Josh Baxter and Owen Haight, and Hallee Bodo and Tabor Reed.
Delhi will host Sidney on Tuesday.
Windham 7, Stamford 0 (Thursday)
Windham swept Stamford 7-0 in Delaware League action Thursday. Dylan Langdon earned a 9-0 victory over Mate' Villanueva in first singles, while Eric Potts, Noah Desgraches, Luke Desgraches, and Grace Moran all won their singles matches as well for the Warriors.
On the doubles side, Windham received victories from the pairings of Ariel Valencia and Sophia Dyjak, and Alexa Moss and Sadie Otten.
Delhi 5, Oxford 0
Singles: Alex Haight (DA) def. John Rovente, 6-0, 6-0; Hunter Sanford (DA) def. Ethan Ehly, 6-3, 6-1; Brandon Bodo (DA) def. Abby Denz, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Josh Baxter/Owen Haight (DA) def. Natalie Barrows/Madalyn Barrows 6-0, 6-1; Hallee Bodo/Tabor Reed (DA) def. Jill Finch/Jocie Finch, 6-0, 6-0
Windham 7, Stamford 0
Singles: Dylan Langdon (W) def. Mate' Villanueva, 9-0; Eric Potts (W) def. Nate Lane, 9-1; Noah Desgraches (W) def. Leanna McAuliffe, 9-2; Luke Desgraches (W) def. Spencer Clareen, 9-6; Grace Moran (W) def. Michaela Lynch, 9-4
Doubles: Ariel Valencia/Sophia Dyjak (W) def. Emily Wilson/Krystal Villanueva, 9-5; Alexa Moss/Sadie Otten (W) def. Earl Alberti/Grace Bullard, 9-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.