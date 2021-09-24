The Milford/Laurens boys soccer team defeated Gilboa 3-2 on Friday.
For Milford/Laurens, Donta Sherwood, Nick DeBoer, and Justin LaPilusa each scored a goal, with Martin Thorsland, Zach Brown and Riley Stevens providing assists.
For Gilboa, Dylan Merwin notched a goal. Gilboa’s other tally was an own goal by Milford.
In net, Joe Willie saved 16 shots for Gilboa.
Milford/Laurens will travel to play Schenevus on Monday.
Milford/Laurens 3, Gilboa 2
M/L: Donta Sherwood 1-0, Nick DeBoer 1-0, Justin LaPilusa 1-0, Martin Thorsland 0-1, Zach Brown 0-1, Riley Stevens 0-1
G: Dylan Merwin 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 19-10, G 2-0
Goalies: Joe Willie (G) 16, Chase Long (M) 0, Braden Murphy (M) 0
GOLF
Sidney 230, Unadilla Valley 292
The Sidney golf team improved its record to 10-1 with a 230-292 victory over Unadilla Valley on Friday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
Ben Miller led the Warriors with a low round of 42 while teammates Kyle Smith (44), Garrett Beckwith (47), and Colton Rose (47) all broke 50 as well.
Anthony Conroy (50) also medaled for Sidney.
Devon Hartwell (50), Owen Hill (51), and Scott Murphy (52) were the top performers for Unadilla Valley (6-2).
Sidney will play Greene on the road on Monday.
Greene 272, Delhi 335
The Bulldogs fell at home to Greene 272-335 on Friday at the College Course.
Greene’s Austin Dehaan had the low round of the day with a 51. The Trojans’ other medalists were Lincoln Youngs (52), Parker Flanagan (53), Clayton Leonard (58), and Anthony Fletcher (58).
Gavin Little led Delhi with a score of 55.
Delhi will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Monday.
Hunter-Tannersville 207, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 245
Hunter-Tannersville won its matchup against Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Friday at Colonial Country Club.
Grady Glennon had the low round of the day with a 42. Other scorers for HT included Lyden Smith (54), Gwendolyn Glennon (54), and Garrett Legg (57).
Jason Hammel had the best score for Windham with 53. Other contributing teammates were Charlie Mulholland (56), Shane Begley (64), and Abby Hammel (72).
Sidney 230, Unadilla Valley 292
At Sidney Golf and Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Ben Miller 42, Kyle Smith 44, Garrett Beckwith 47, Colton Rose 47, Anthony Conroy 50
Unadilla Valley: Devon Hartwell 50, Owen Hill 51, Scott Murphy 52, Tiger Stancil 69, Nolan Lewis 70
Greene 272, Delhi 335
At The College Course at Delhi
Par 36, Front 9
Greene: Austin Dehaan 51, Lincoln Youngs 52, Parker Flanagan 53, Clayton Leonard 58, Anthony Fletcher 58
Delhi: Gavin Little 55, Cameron Winner 61, Asa Moxley 67, Ryan Doenges 67, Nora Piurowski 85
Hunter-Tannersville 207, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 245
At Colonial Country Club in Tannersville
Par 35, Front 9
HT: Grady Glennon 42, Lyden Smith 54, Gwendolyn Glennon 54, Garrett Legg 57
WAJ: Jason Hammel 53, Charlie Mulholland 56, Shane Begley 64, Abby Hammel 72
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley 3, Walton 0 (Thursday)
The Storm rolled to a straight sets victory over the Warriors in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference match. Unadilla Valley won by set scores of 25-11, 25-6, 25-14.
Kate Conway had a great all-around performance for UV, finishing with eight assists, six aces, four digs, and three kills. Ava Rowe, meanwhile, had seven aces and three digs, and Hudson Lyon recorded three digs and three assists. Makaylie Canfield (six kills), Gabby Cummings (three digs), and Eric Mumbulo (three blocks) also contributed in the victory.
Kellie Dones led Walton with four aces and three digs while Madison Greene had two aces and two digs.
Unadilla Valley will be competing in the Johnson City Tournament on Saturday.
Unadilla Valley 3, Walton 0 (Thursday)
Game Scores: 25-11, 25-6, 25-14
Unadilla Valley: Ava Rowe 7 aces, 3 digs; Kate Conway 6 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 8 assists; Makaylie Canfield 6 kills; Maddi Sayles 3 kills; Gabby Cummings 3 digs; Hudson Lyons 3 digs, 3 assists; Erica Mumbulo 3 blocks
Walton: Kellie Dones 4 aces, 3 digs; Ella Rhinehart 2 assists; Madison Greene 2 aces, 2 digs; Aubrie Butler 1 assist
