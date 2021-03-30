Milford/Laurens boys soccer downs Morris in season opener

The Milford/Laurens boys soccer team defeated visiting Morris, 3-0, on Tuesday, March 30.
Milford/Laurens head coach Greg Eggleston said via email that Tuesday was just the fifth time this season that the Milford and Laurens players had been on the field together.
Rylie Nemitz scored at 12:40 minutes in the first half on a long throw-in by Martin Thorsland to give Milford/Laurens a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Brock Mann scored Milford/Laurens’ second goal at 17:15 minutes in the second half and Riley Stevens scored a breakaway goal at 31:49 minutes in the second half to help Milford/Laurens put the game out of reach.
“There is still lots to work on, but I am happy with the effort today,” Eggleston said. “Both teams played very hard in windy conditions.”
Louis Banks made three saves for Milford/Laurens.
JJ Benjamin made six saves for Morris.
Milford/Laurens 3, Morris 0
at Milford – March 30
Morris …. 0 0 – 0
Milford/Laurens …. 1 2 – 3
Morris (0-1-0): None.
Milford/Laurens (1-0-0): Rylie Nemitz 1-0, Brock Mann 1-0, Stephen Albright 0-1, Riley Stevens 1-0.
Shots-Corners: M 5-3; M/L 10-4.
Goalies: JJ Benjamin (M) 6; Louis Banks (M/L) 3.
