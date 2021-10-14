Milford beat Morris 5-0 in girls soccer on Thursday in a Tri-Valley League Tournament consolation game.
Scoring for the Wildcats were Kara Mertz with two goals, Lexi Sutphin with one goal, Isabella Garlick with one goal, Laney Prince with one goal, and Grace Cohn, Leeanna West, and Danika Stanford each with one assist.
West and Gabriella Saggese each had one save for Milford and Maddie Coleman had nine for the Mustangs.
Laurens 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1
Laurens won its matchup with Cherry Valley-Springfield 3-1 on Thursday.
For the Leopards, Kya McNicol, Eowyn Chickerell, and Gabby Andrades each scored a goal, with Emerson Allen and Brooke Mann each providing an assist.
For CVS, Joleen Lusk scored unassisted.
In goal, Daphnee West saved nine shots for the Patriots, and Jaidyn Simon blocked seven for the Leopards.
Laurens will face Milford in the first round of the Section IV playoffs on Wednesday.
Edmeston 3, Worcester 1
Edmeston beat Worcester 3-1 in girls soccer Thursday in a consolation game in the Tri-Valley League tournament.
Arissa Bolton, Molly Rifanburg, and Avery Bolton each scored a goal for the Panthers.
For the Wolverines, Brianna Kelly scored the lone goal assisted by Sophia Adams.
Maci Milavec saved 15 shots for Worcester.
Gilboa 1, Stamford 1
The Gilboa and Stamford girls played to a 1-1 draw in Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Both goals came in the first half, with Cali Olmstead scoring for Gilboa and Tryhnati Donati finding the back of the net for Stamford.
Gilboa’s Ari Simms made three saves in net while McKenna Hoyt stopped two shots for Stamford.
Margaretville 2, Downsville 1
(Wednesday)
The Blue Devils edged the Eagles 2-1 in Wednesday’s contest.
After a scoreless first half, Marisol Flores opened the scoring for Margaretville in the early minutes of half number two.
Netalia Herrera then made it 2-0 with 18:16 to go.
McKinney Brown got Downsville on the board with two minutes left in the game.
Margaretville goalie Kayla Clark made one save, while Downsville’s Christina Davis made six stops.
Margaretville (9-2 overall, 7-1 league) will face Roxbury in Oneonta on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley 3, Sidney 0
The Storm beat the Warriors 3-0 in a girls volleyball match on Thursday. The game scores were 25-12, 25-14, 25-6
Leading Unadilla Valley were Hudson Lyons with six aces and seven assists, Kate Conway with six aces, five kills, two digs and six assists, Melanie VanValen with five aces, and Shannon Kelly with three digs
Contributing for Sidney were Kenzie Gregory (one ace, one kill, two assists, one dig), Katelynn Youngs (one assist, four digs), Bailey Bush (one kill), Layla Rollins (three digs), Renee Gregory (one dig), Bri Taylor (two digs), and Gabby Gavin (one dig).
